Case Number: PUY-CV-PO-2020-0097-Protection Order

Case Number: PUY-CV-PO-2020-0097

Nature of Case: Protection Order

TO: THEODORE FABIE

Case Style: Civil

Case Name: EDWARD BUTLER VS THEODORE FABIE

YOU ARE HEREBY summoned to appear and respond to the above entitled case, which is a civil petition for a protection order filed by the above named Petitioner in the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians on the Puyallup Indian Reservation, located at 1451 E 31st Street Tacoma, Washington 98404. A (n)Initial Hearing is scheduled in this Court on October 7, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. To mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak, this hearing will be conducted telephonically. You must contact the Court for the dial-in instructions at least one day before your hearing. This is an expedited witness hearing and it will not be continued absent extraordinary circumstances. If you object to the issuance of an order of protection against you, then you must appear at the hearing ready to defend against the allegations contained in the petition and to present any evidence you believe necessary for the Court to make an appropriate ruling.

If you fail to respond, an order of protection may be issued against you for one year from the date you are required to appear. An order of protection will restrain you from certain conduct and may also have other adverse legal effects for you.

A temporary order of protection may have already been issued against you. The parties have the right to legal representation at their own expense and effort. This Court has a list of attorneys and spokespersons who are admitted to practice in this Court.

Copies of the civil petition, summons and ex parte order for protection (if applicable) are available at the Court Clerk’s Office located at 1451 E. 31st St., Tacoma, WA 98404. If you have any questions, please contact the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585.

IDX-908285

September 10, 17, 24, 2020