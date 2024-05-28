NO.23-4-02027-1

AMENDED

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of:

NAOMI NANCE, Deceased.

The administrator named below has been appointed and has qualified as administrator of the above estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the administrator or the administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: May 28, 2024 /s/ JAMES C. BATES

Administrator

Attorney for Estate:

James C. Bates

Address:

P.O. Box 2072

Tacoma, WA 98401

Phone:

(253) 906-9085

IDX- 996831

May 28, June 4, 11, 2024