NO. 20-4-01124-2

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, DISTRIBUTION, AND CLOSING OF ESTATE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In Re The Estate of:

KAREN R. BORGESON, Deceased.

1. The Personal Representative/Administrator, KATHERINE E. MARTIN, has petitioned the Superior Court of Pierce County, Washington, for the entry of an Order Determining Heirship, Decree of Distribution, Accounting, and Closing of Estate will be held on Wednesday, September 21st at 1:30 p.m.

2. The Petition has been filed with the Court, and the Court is asked to settle the report, determine the distribution of the estate assets to the persons entitled thereto, and discharge the Personal Representative.

3. Following the entry by the Court of the Order on the Petition, the Personal Representative is entitled to distribute the remaining estate assets pursuant to the terms approved by the Court, and the estate will be closed.

4. A person entitled to notice has the right to appear at the time of the hearing and to object to the granting of the entry of the Order.

DATED this 26 day of August, 2022.

/s/KATHERINE E. MARTIN Personal Representative/

Administrator

Law offices of Gordon, Thomas, Honeywell LLP

1201 PACIFIC AVE., STE 2100

PO BOX 1157

Tacoma, WA 98401-1157

(253)620-6500

IDX-961904

August 30, 2022