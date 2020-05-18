NO. 20-4-00337-18-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-00337-18

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KITSAP

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

SHARON L. BAROWSKY, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in a manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within thirty days after service or mailing the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(C). If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of first publication: May 18, 2020

/s/AMANDA HARVEY, WSB# 33074 Attorney for the Personal Representative, JERRY A. JONES

Address for mailing or service: AMANDA HARVEY, Attorney at Law,

9057 Washington Avenue N.W.,

Suite 203

Silverdale, WA 98383

360-516-6799 IDX-898630

May 18, 26, June 1, 2020