PUY-CV-CUST-2019-0214-Civil Petition

Case Number:

PUY-CV-CUST-2019-0214

Nature of Case: Civil Child Custody

Case Style: In re the Custody of J. C. R. M. Sicade

TO: JERRY, CAMEO SICADE, BUDDY

YOU ARE SUMMONED to appear and respond to the Civil Petition filed by the above-named Petitioner in the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians on the Puyallup Indian Reservation, located at 1451 E 31st Street Tacoma, Washington 98404. You must respond in writing to the civil complaint/petition within twenty (20) days after the date of the first publication of this summons. You must serve a copy of your written answer on the Petitioner and file with this Court an affidavit of service. Failure to file a written response within 20 days may result in a default judgment entered against you.

The parties have the right to legal representation at their own expense and effort. This Court has a list of attorneys and spokespersons who are admitted to practice in this Court.

Copies of the Civil Complaint/Petition and this Summons are available at the Court Clerk’s Office located at 1451 E. 31st St., Tacoma, WA 98404. A hearing on the petition is set for Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1:30 pm. To exercise an abundance of caution in mitigating the COVID-19 outbreak, this hearing will be conducted telephonically. You must contact the Court Administrator for the dial-in instructions at least one business day before your hearing. You may contact the Court Administrator by calling (253) 680-5585 or by emailing TribalCourtFilings@PuyallupTribe-nsn.gov. IDX-898627

May 15, 22, 29, 2020