No. 20-3-01386-1

Summons: Notice about Non-Parent Custody Petition (SM)

Superior Court of Washington,

County of Pierce

In re custody of:

Children: LINCOLN MICHAEL BROOKS

Petitioner/s (person/s who started this case):

KARRON ANN TERRY AND

CECIL LEROY TERRY Respondents (parents and any guardian or custodian):

KATRINA RACHAEL BROOKS, PAUL (LNU) and JOHN DOE

To the Respondents: The Petitioner/s started a case asking for custody of the children listed above. You must respond in writing for the court to consider your side. Deadline! Your Response must be served on the Petitioner within 20 days of the date you were served this Summons (60 days if you were served outside of Washington State). If the case has been filed, you must also file your Response by the same deadline. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

* No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

* The court may approve the Petitioner’s requests without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents you receive with this Summons. These documents explain what the Petitioner is asking for.

2. Fill out the Response to Non-Parent Custody Petition (form FL Non-Parent 415). You can get the Response and other forms at:

* The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

* The Administrative Office of the Courts – call: (360) 705-5328

* Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

* The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the Petitioner at the address below, and to any other Respondent. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address: Superior Court Clerk, Pierce County

930 Tacoma Avenue South

Tacoma, WA 98402

If there is no “Case No.” listed on page 1, this case may not have been filed and you will not be able to file a Response. Contact the Superior Court Clerk or check www.courts.wa.gov to find out. If the case was not filed, you must still serve your Response, and you may demand that the Petitioner file this case with the court. Your demand must be in writing and must be served on the Petitioner or his/her lawyer (whoever signed this Summons). If the Petitioner does not file papers for this case within 14 days of being served with your demand, this service on you of the Summons and Petition will not be valid. If the Petitioner does file, then you must file your original Response with the court clerk at the address above.

5. Lawyer not required: It’s a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Petitioner or his/her lawyer fills out below

/s/ Thomas A. Cena, Jr.

Date 5/7/2020

THOMAS A. CENA JR., WSBA NO. 6539 Attorney for Petitioners

3560 Bridgeport Way West, #1D1

University Place, WA 98466

May 19, 26, June 2, 9, 16, 23, 2020