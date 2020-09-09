No. 20-4-00208-08-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 20-4-00208-08

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR COWLITZ COUNTY

Estate of ROBERT WAYNE MUNGER,

Deceased. Merle Adele Munger has been appointed as personal representative (“personal representative”) of the above estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) 30 days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

WALLIS LAW FIRM, PLLC

/s/Cambria Queen, WSBA #54833

Attorney for Personal Representative

1101 Fawcett Ave, Ste. 300

Tacoma, WA 98402

(253) 272-1245

IDX-908144

September 9, 16, 23, 2020