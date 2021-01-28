No. 20-2-08403-0

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

(60 DAYS)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

VALERIA CHAGOYA, Plaintiff,

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



v.

DEAN CATLOTH, Defendant.

The State of Washington, To:

DEAN CATLOTH, Defendant.

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 28 day of January, 2021, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff VALERIA CHAGOYA and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff VALERIA CHAGOYA at his (or their) office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of this action being to obtain a personal judgment for claims of Breach of Contract, Unjust Enrichment, and Conversion.

Singed /s/ Phillip A. Curiale

CURIALE HOSTNIK, PLLC

Phillip A. Curiale, WSBA #52226

6915 Lakewood Dr W, Suite A-1

Tacoma, WA 98467

253-475-4200

IDX-918540

January 28, February 4, 11, 18, 25 March 4, 2021