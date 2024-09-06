NO.: 20-2-06391-1-PUBLIC NOTICE

NO.: 20-2-06391-1
NOTICE TO MISSING BUFFELEN WOODWORKING COMPANY, INC. SHAREHOLDERS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In re the Voluntary Dissolution of
BUFFELEN WOODWORKING CO., a
Washington corporation,
Petitioner.
PUBLIC NOTICE
Buffelen Woodworking Company, Inc. has declared a shareholder distribution resulting in significant cash payments to shareholders. The company has been unable to locate certain of its shareholders: Bert H. Quam, Doris Ann Sims, Frederick W. Hughes, Gladys Shahan, Jaina E. Kriewald, Jeanne Deets, John T. Jahn, Leonard D. Kriewald, Marla Foster, Roy G. Jackson. Those shareholders, their heirs, or their representatives are asked to contact the company no later than February 15, 2025 at: Receiver@ElliottBayAssetSolu tions.com or 425-881-8808
2330 – 130th Avenue NE, Suite 102
Bellevue, Washington 98005
IDX-1001941
September 6, 13, 20, 2024