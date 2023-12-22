No. 18-4-02283-8
PROBATE NOTICE FOR HEARING ON FINAL ACCOUNTING AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
JORDAN C. ORDONIA, Deceased.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that
Marbello C. Ordonia a/k/a Billy C. Ordonia, Personal Representative of the Estate of Jordan C. Ordonia, through his attorneys, has filed the final report and petition for distribution with the Clerk of Court for Pierce County and requested that the court settle such report, distribute the property to the heirs or persons entitled thereto, and discharge the personal representative. The hearing on this matter shall occur at the Pierce County Superior Court at 930 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, WA 98402 on January 31, 2024, at 1:30 p.m.
DATED this 19th day of December, 2023.
CURIALE HOSTNIK PLLC
By: /s/PHILLIP A. CURIALE
WSBA #52226
315-39th Ave SW,
Suite 9
Puyallup, WA 98373
253-475-4200
phillip@ch-tacoma.com
Attorneys for Marbello C. Ordonia
a/k/a Billy C. Ordonia,
Personal Representative of the Estate of Jordan C. Ordonia
IDX-989192
December 22, 2020