No. 18-4-02283-8

PROBATE NOTICE FOR HEARING ON FINAL ACCOUNTING AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

JORDAN C. ORDONIA, Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that

Marbello C. Ordonia a/k/a Billy C. Ordonia, Personal Representative of the Estate of Jordan C. Ordonia, through his attorneys, has filed the final report and petition for distribution with the Clerk of Court for Pierce County and requested that the court settle such report, distribute the property to the heirs or persons entitled thereto, and discharge the personal representative. The hearing on this matter shall occur at the Pierce County Superior Court at 930 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, WA 98402 on January 31, 2024, at 1:30 p.m.

DATED this 19th day of December, 2023.

CURIALE HOSTNIK PLLC

By: /s/PHILLIP A. CURIALE

WSBA #52226

315-39th Ave SW,

Suite 9

Puyallup, WA 98373

253-475-4200

phillip@ch-tacoma.com

Attorneys for Marbello C. Ordonia

a/k/a Billy C. Ordonia,

Personal Representative of the Estate of Jordan C. Ordonia

IDX-989192

December 22, 2020