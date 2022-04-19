NO. 18-4-02142-4
NOTICE OF HEARING
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In the Matter of the Estate of ESTHER M. WEBB, Deceased,
TO CLERK OF THE COURT; and
TO: Ms. Shannon Garrick
Revenue Agent II
Department of Social and Health Services, Finance Division
Office of Financial Recovery
PO Box 9501
Olympia, WA 98507-9501
TO: Soundcare dba
Nisqually Valley Care Center
Michael B. Smith, Esq.
Comfort, Davies Smith & Crawford,
P.S.
1901 65th Avenue W, Suite 200
Fircrest, WA 98466
TO: The Oaks of Lakewood
11411 Bridgeport Way SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
TO: Mr. Leroy Martin Webb
17220 11th Ave Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98387
MATTER: Hearing on Petition for
Order Approving Final Report and
Accounting and Petition to Close
Estate, Distribute Assets and
Discharge Administrator.
DATE OF HEARING: Monday, May 9, 2022
1. Please note that this case will be heard on the probate calendar for hearing on the date set out below.
2. A hearing has been set for the following date, time and place:
Date: Monday, May 9, 2022
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Place: Pierce County Superior Court
930 Tacoma Ave. So.
Tacoma, WA 98402
Dated this 14th day of April, 2022.
LAW OFFICES OF
JAMES H. BUSH, PLLC
/s/James H. Bush, WSBA #8004
Attorney and Administrator
3645 North Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
253-756-0459
IDX-952862
April 19, 2022