NO. 18-4-02142-4

NOTICE OF HEARING

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of ESTHER M. WEBB, Deceased,

TO CLERK OF THE COURT; and

TO: Ms. Shannon Garrick

Revenue Agent II

Department of Social and Health Services, Finance Division

Office of Financial Recovery

PO Box 9501

Olympia, WA 98507-9501

TO: Soundcare dba

Nisqually Valley Care Center

Michael B. Smith, Esq.

Comfort, Davies Smith & Crawford,

P.S.

1901 65th Avenue W, Suite 200

Fircrest, WA 98466

TO: The Oaks of Lakewood

11411 Bridgeport Way SW

Lakewood, WA 98499

TO: Mr. Leroy Martin Webb

17220 11th Ave Ct E

Tacoma, WA 98387

MATTER: Hearing on Petition for

Order Approving Final Report and

Accounting and Petition to Close

Estate, Distribute Assets and

Discharge Administrator.

DATE OF HEARING: Monday, May 9, 2022

1. Please note that this case will be heard on the probate calendar for hearing on the date set out below.

2. A hearing has been set for the following date, time and place:

Date: Monday, May 9, 2022

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Place: Pierce County Superior Court

930 Tacoma Ave. So.

Tacoma, WA 98402

Dated this 14th day of April, 2022.

LAW OFFICES OF

JAMES H. BUSH, PLLC

/s/James H. Bush, WSBA #8004

Attorney and Administrator

3645 North Pearl Street

Tacoma, WA 98407

253-756-0459

IDX-952862

April 19, 2022