No. 18-4-00455-4

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR

DISTRIBUTION

(RCW 11.68.110)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of: MARYLEA D. MARQUARDT, Deceased.

NOTICE IS GIVEN that Dorothy Hansen of Washington Probate Serices, Inc., the Administrator herein, has filed in the office of the clerk of the above court her final Report and Petition for Distribution. The Final Report will be heard on May 25, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. via Zoom Hearing in the probate commissioner’s court, Room 100 of the Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, WA, at which time and place any person interested in the above estate may appear and file objections to and contest the Final Report.

DATED this 30th day of April, 2021.

/s/Dorothy Hansen,

Administrator c/o CAMPBELL BARNETT PLLC

Attorneys for Estate 317 South Meridian

Puyallup, Washington 98371

253-848-3513

IDX-926439

May 4, 2021