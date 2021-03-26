NO. 18-4-00384-1

NOTICE OF HEARING

PETITION TO APPROVE FINAL REPORT AND DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



In re the Estate of:

ROBERT MCINTYRE, JR., Deceased.

NOTICE IS GIVEN TO ALL PERSONS

INTERESTED IN THE ABOVE ESTATE THAT:

1. Crystal Johnson, as Personal Representative of the above Estate, has filed with the Clerk of the above Court the Final Report and Petition for Distribution and Discharge of the Estate, requesting the Court approve the accounting of the Estate, approve the payment or reimbursement of administrative expenses having payment priority under RCW 11.76.110, and discharge the Personal Representative.

2. The Final Report and Petition for Distribution and Discharge will be heard in the probate department of the Court at 1:30 p.m. on April 15, 2021, at which time and place any person interested in the Estate may appear and file objections to and contest the Petition and/or Final Account.

Date of Publication: March 26, 2021.

By: /s/ Crystal Johnson Crystal Johnson

Personal Representative

Presented by:

LEDGER SQUARE LAW, P.S.

By: /s/ Shasta L. Kelley Chrystina R. Solum, WSBA # 41108

Shasta L. Kelley, WSBA # 47822

Attorneys for Crystal Johnson

Personal Representative of the

Estate of Robert McIntyre, Jr.

IDX-923098

March 26, 2021