No. 16-4-01725-1-NOTICE OF SALE

No. 16-4-01725-1

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION ON SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of:

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



THOMAS REA SPECIAL NEEDS TRUST

COMES NOW the Trustee and hereby publishes the following Notice of Sale:

In compliance with R.C.W. 11.92.115 and the Order Directing Sale entered in this Court on February 18, 2021, the Trustee is causing due and proper notice to be given of such sale by publication as required by law for a sale by negotiation of real property. Such notice includes the legal description of said property, the selling price, and the date on which said sale would be presented to the Court for confirmation. Said selling price is $380,000.00 or 101.88% of the appraised value.

WHEREFORE, the sale of real property set forth below will be confirmed on

September 15, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Ave South, Room 100, Tacoma, Washington, directing the Trustee to execute to the purchasers, CASEY S. FEASTER and MAGIC L. FEASTER, husband and wife, a proper deed together with other documents necessary to complete the sale of said real property, which is described below: Commonly known as: 5436 Thompson Ave., Tacoma, WA 98408

Full legal: LOTS 17 AND 18 IN BLOCK 4820 OF SOUTH SIDE ADDITION TO TACOMA, WASHINGTON AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 4 OF PLATS AT PAGE 54, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

Parcel No.: 7785005820

Tax Assessed Value: $263,900.00

Appraised Value: $373,000.00

Sale Value: $380,000.00

% of Appraised Value: 101.88%

Wherefore, unless there are any additional offers of sale the above-described sale of real property will be confirmed on September 15, 2021 at the above time and location.

I certify (or declare) under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington that to the best of my knowledge the statements above are true and correct.

SIGNED AT Tacoma, Washington this 27th day of August 2021. Minta A. Andreve, WSBA No. 53966

Attorney for the Trustee

REHMKE ANDREVE P.S.

ELDER LAW ATTORNEYS

1021 REGENTS BLVD.

FIRCREST, WA 98466

253-460-3190

IDX-936938

August 31, 2021