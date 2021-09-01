2502 112th st E-Public Notice

NOTICE

T-Mobile intends to modify the existing telecommunications equipment located at 2502 112th Street E, Tacoma, Pierce County, Washington 98445 (47° 09’ 15.8” N, 122° 23’ 46.1” W). Impact7G, Inc. is publishing this notice in accordance with Federal Communications Commission regulations (47 CFR § 1.1307) for Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) and for the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Parties interested in commenting on this Federal undertaking or with questions on the proposed facility should contact Impact7G, Inc., Attention Ms. Sarah Urtnowski at 9550 Hickman Road, Suite 105, Clive, IA 50325 or call 515-473-6256.

IDX-937060

September 1, 2021