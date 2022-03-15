No. 15-4-00138-1

NOTICE OF HEARING PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION

Superior Court of Washington County of Pierce

In re the estate of:

ELMER JOHNSON, Deceased

NOTICE IS GIVEN TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ABOVE ESTATE THAT:

TRACY RAYMOND as Administrator of the above estate has filed with the clerk of the above court the final report and petition for distribution of the estate, requesting the court to settle the final account, distribute the property of the estate to the heirs or persons entitled thereto and discharge the administrator

The final account and petition for distribution will be heard at Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Avenue S., Tacoma, WA 98402 at 1:30pm on APRIL 6, 2022, at which time and place any person interested in the estate may appear and file objections to and contest the petition and/or final account.

Information about Virtual Appearances is available at:

https://www. piercecountywa.qoy/1 024/Commissioner-Calendars-by-Division or by calling the court at 253.798.6697

Dated this March 11, 2022

/s/ Peter D. Haroldson, WSBA #35592

Attorney for TRACY A. RAYMOND,

Administrator

Torres & Haroldson, PLLC

PO BOX 530

Maple Valley, WA 98038

425-458-3170

IDX-950550

March 15, 2022