No. 15-4-00138-1
NOTICE OF HEARING PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION
Superior Court of Washington County of Pierce
In re the estate of:
ELMER JOHNSON, Deceased
NOTICE IS GIVEN TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ABOVE ESTATE THAT:
TRACY RAYMOND as Administrator of the above estate has filed with the clerk of the above court the final report and petition for distribution of the estate, requesting the court to settle the final account, distribute the property of the estate to the heirs or persons entitled thereto and discharge the administrator
The final account and petition for distribution will be heard at Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Avenue S., Tacoma, WA 98402 at 1:30pm on APRIL 6, 2022, at which time and place any person interested in the estate may appear and file objections to and contest the petition and/or final account.
Information about Virtual Appearances is available at:
https://www. piercecountywa.qoy/1 024/Commissioner-Calendars-by-Division or by calling the court at 253.798.6697
Dated this March 11, 2022
/s/ Peter D. Haroldson, WSBA #35592
Attorney for TRACY A. RAYMOND,
Administrator
Torres & Haroldson, PLLC
PO BOX 530
Maple Valley, WA 98038
425-458-3170
IDX-950550
March 15, 2022