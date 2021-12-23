No. 02-2-02648-1-Motion to Terminate Order

No. 02-2-02648-1

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re Deborah A Lee, Petitioner vs. Jason E Bloom, Respondent

To DEBORAH A LEE, Jason E Bloom has filed a Motion to Terminate Order for Protection. You are hereby summoned to appear on the 21st day of January 2022, at 9 a.m., via Zoom, and respond to the Motion. If you fail to respond, the court may enter an order granting the relief requested. A copy of the motion and the notice of hearing has been filed with the clerk of this court.

Dated Dec 20, 2021

/s/Jason E Bloom

396 Columbia St NE

Salem, OR 97301

IDX-945709

December 23, 30, 2021, January 6, 13, 2022