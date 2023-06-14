Natural MD Solutions BP PhytoActiv Supplement Reviews – Is It Legit?

High blood pressure or hypertension is a silent killer. Verified statistics indicate that coronary issues, including high blood pressure, stroke, and cardiac arrest, are the significant causes of death across the globe. Unfortunately, most cardiovascular issues do not manifest symptoms, making them difficult to diagnose.

Doctors recommend consuming medications and maintaining a healthy lifestyle to stabilize blood pressure. BP PhytoActiv is a doctor-formulated dietary supplement comprising natural ingredients to optimize blood pressure. How does it work? What ingredients are in the formulation? Is the protocol safe? Continue reading this review to discover more about BP PhytoActiv.

Product Overview

Name BP PhytoActiv Supplement Manufacturer Natural MD Solutions Form Capsules Quantity per Bottle 60 Dosage Consume two capsules daily or as directed by your physician Ingredients Garlic, cayenne, organic celery, Chinese Salvia, hawthorn berry, olive leaf, beet, and Reishi mushroom Features Non-GMO 100% botanical ingredients Vegan-friendly Purity verified and quality tested Safe and unlikely to give users any side effects Doctor-formulated Advertised Benefits Support healthy blood pressure Fight bad cholesterols Improve blood circulation Strengthen the blood vessels Alleviate stress Improve sleep quality Pricing and Availability Check the official website for pricing Money-back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee

What is BP PhytoActiv?

BP PhytoActiv is a daily dietary formulation comprising natural ingredients to balance blood pressure without hassle. The encapsulated protocol is doctor-formulated and in the correct dosages to enhance cardiovascular health.

BP PhytoActiv formulator Dr. Phillip Totonelly is a US-based Board certified cardiologist. He claims the supplement addresses the root of poor heart health, including poor vascular health, low nitric oxide levels, stress, bad cholesterol, and poor circulation.

According to the official website, BP PhytoActiv is an easy-to-use dietary supplement. It is ideal for adults of all ages regardless of their current lifestyle, weight, and overall wealth. However, Dr. Totonelly recommends combining the supplement with a healthy lifestyle to increase the product’s effectiveness.

A USP-certified company, Natural MD Solutions manufactures BP PhytoActiv supplements. It is safe and unlikely to give users any nasty side effects. Customers can buy the supplement only through the official website. A 60-day money-back guarantee protects each BP PhytoActiv bottle.

How Does BP PhytoActiv Support Healthy Blood Pressure?

Dr. Totonelly explains that most blood pressure medications and supplements fail to work because they only address a few causes of poor heart health. Some drugs improve nitric oxide levels, strengthen the blood vessels, and improve blood circulation.

BP PhytoActiv dietary supplement addresses multiple causes of poor heart health. It can fight eight factors that attack the blood movement system and destabilize blood pressure. These include:

Stress – Unmanaged stress triggers physiological effects, including anxiety, accelerated heart rate, and hypertension. Permanent stress stimulates the overproduction of glucocorticoids that amplify the blood pressure and minimize the formation of one and cartilage. The American Heart Association recommends stabilizing stress levels to prevent straining the blood vessels and lowering heart functions.

BP PhytoActiv supplement contains nutrients that can lower stress levels.

High Cholesterol – Low-density cholesterol incites the risk of developing heart problems. BP PhytoActiv is rich in natural ingredients that can lower harmful cholesterol levels. It can maintain healthy HDL levels reducing the risk of developing stroke and heart attack.

Poor Oral Hygiene – Studies indicate that periodontal disease and oral inflammations can elevate blood pressure. Chronic dental issues stimulate chronic inflammatory responses straining the heart muscles.

BP PhytoActiv contains natural ingredients that can improve the bacterial colony in the mouth. It can lower unhealthy inflammations and fortify the immune system, stabilizing blood pressure.

Poor Circulation – Aging, obesity, and an unhealthy lifestyle can inhibit proper blood movement. Impeded blood circulation prevents the heart cells and muscles from receiving adequate nourishment. BP PhytoActiv can boost blood flow. It includes natural components that improve vascularity, strengthen the blood vessels, and increase blood flow.

BP PhytoActiv Ingredients – The Science Behind BP PhytoActiv Supplement

All BP PhytoActiv ingredients are purportedly natural and in approved dosages. The creator claims it is doctor-formulated and extensively tested. Thus, it is natural, safe, and works as advertised. The active ingredients include:

Reishi Mushroom

Reishi mushroom is a natural phytonutrient to fight stress and improve heart health. It has hypnotic and antidepressant properties.

Studies indicate that Reishi can augment cognitive abilities and restore short-term memory. It is rich in polysaccharides (acting as antioxidants) designed to fight reactive chemicals that cause tissue dysfunction in the central nervous system. BP PhytoActiv creator argues that it can improve dopaminergic and serotonergic responses, thus alleviating stress levels.

Reishi mushrooms can boost blood flow and lower unhealthy inflammation. It can reduce harmful cholesterol levels, relax the blood vessels and stabilize the blood pressure.

Allicin (Garlic)

Most health experts recommend consuming garlic to maintain healthy blood pressure. Studies indicate that the phytonutrient is rich in a natural compound Allicin designed to improve systolic and diastolic blood pressure. How does it work?

Garlic works by relaxing the smooth muscles in blood vessels, optimizing blood circulation. It can aid the heart in pumping enough blood to various body parts.

Garlic can obstruct the action of angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) regulating blood pressure. Animal studies indicate that Allicin can aid in managing a healthy weight, blood pressure, cholesterol, insulin levels, and moods.

Olive Leaf Extract

Olive leaf is common in traditional medicine. Research indicates that it has oleuropein compounds that can benefit heart health. In addition, the active phytonutrient can reduce damage caused by age-related neurodegenerative disorders and metabolic syndromes.

BP PhytoActiv maker notes that olive leaf oil has antifungal and antimicrobial properties. It can improve the mouth and gastric flora, thus reducing unhealthy inflammations. Oleuropein has antioxidant properties. It can fight oxidative damage, accelerate wound healing, and fortify the immune system.

Hawthorn Berry

Hawthorn berries can offer cardiovascular protection. It has eight phenolic compounds that can strengthen and enhance heart health. It works by augmenting the amount of blood pumped out of the heart after contractions. It can also improve the transmission of nerve signals.

BP PhytoActiv creator states that hawthorn is rich in Proanthocyanidin, which lowers bad cholesterol and triglycerides. The phytonutrient can inhibit the accumulation of fats in the aorta and liver, boosting blood circulation.

Hawthorn berry is a natural vasodilator that can benefit users with hypertension and other cardiovascular issues. It can relax constricted vessels improving blood movement.

Beet Root Powder

BP PhytoActiv maker claims they use organic beetroot powder in the supplement. It is commonly used to improve blood circulation and manage healthy blood pressure. Studies show that beets are rich in nitrates that raise nitric oxide levels in the blood. The unique molecule is a natural vasodilator that widens the blood vessels allowing better blood movement.

A publication in Medical News Today indicates that consuming a glass of beets can stabilize blood pressure in hypertensive individuals. Research shows that it can combat arterial stiffness, augmenting the overall dilation capacity.

Chinese Salvia

Chinese Salvia is a natural anti-inflammatory that can benefit heart health. Clinical studies indicate that it can boost blood flow throughout the body, reducing strain on the heart muscles. In addition, it can reduce blood clots resulting from arteriosclerosis, thus minimizing the risks of developing a stroke or heart attack.

Chinese Salvia can offer anti-inflammatory and anti-depressant benefits. It can fight unhealthy inflammation resulting from low immunity. Additionally, it works with other BP PhytoActiv ingredients to lower stress levels and support overall mental health.

Cayenne

Cayenne is packed in natural compounds (capsaicin) that may benefit heart health. It has antioxidants that lower oxidative stress and improve blood circulation. The phytonutrient can dilate the blood vessels allowing more blood to pass through them. It can support the systolic and diastolic blood pressure in hypertensive individuals.

Cayenne can combat metabolic syndrome. Research on animals indicates that it can improve fat oxidation and energy levels. Capsaicin can lower unhealthy cholesterol and triglycerides, boosting overall blood movement.

Celery Seed

Celery seed is an anti-bacterial, anti-viral, and antioxidant phytonutrient. BP PhytoActiv maker argues that it can support natural blood pressure. The celery plant is rich in phthalides that dilate and relax the blood vessels improving overall blood movement.

According to BP PhytoActiv creator, celery seeds can support systolic and diastolic blood pressure. It can minimize the risk of developing fatal cardiac issues in aging individuals.

Advertised Benefits of BP PhytoActiv Supplement

It can boost the systolic and diastolic blood pressure

BP PhytoActiv can improve overall cardiac health minimizing the risk of developing stroke, hypertension, and heart attack

It can promote blood circulation, improving nutrient and oxygen intake in cellular health

It can support moods and sleep

It can curtail stress levels

Non-GMO, pure vegan, lab-tested formula, and contains no heavy metals

Pricing

Customers can buy BP PhytoActiv only through the official website. The creator offers one – 3-month or six-month packages and free bonuses with purchase; each container holds 60 capsules for a daily serving. A 60-day money-back guarantee protects each bottle.

One Bottle $49.00 + $9.95 Shipping Fee

Three Bottles $36.33 Each + Free Shipping

Six Bottles $29.50 Each + Free Shipping

BP PhytoActiv customers also get seven digital bonuses to improve heart health and overall wellness. The official website shows customers receive their package within five business days. All orders are shipped via USPS.

7 Deceptively Deadly Hearth Health Sins PDF Guide

Daily Ticker Tracker Blood Pressure Chart

The Fatal 8 Digital Training Package

Nine Stress Reduction Meditations

Your Daily Health Tracker Checklist

Trader Joes & Whole Foods Complete List of Approved Foods

Our Complete List of Unapproved Ingredients

Money Back Guarantee

The company behind BP PhytoActiv offers a 60-day refund policy on all purchases. You can reach out to the company at:

Product Support: support@naturalmdsolutions.com

Order Support: www.clkbank.com/#!/

BP PhytoActiv from Natural MD Solutions is a natural supplement promising to improve systolic and diastolic blood pressure. It contains eight botanical ingredients to fight stress, poor blood circulation, weak blood vessels, and other factors affecting heart health.

Consuming two BP PhytoActiv daily can improve blood pressure ranges, stabilize moods, lower stress levels, and fortify the immune system. It is easy to use, natural, and unlikely to give consumers side effects.

Consumers should buy BP PhytoActiv only through the official website to get discounts and bonuses.