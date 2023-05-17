N O T I C E-Location Change Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities

N O T I C E
Permanent Location Change
Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities
May 11, 2023
Effective immediately the Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities’ regular meetings held on the second Friday of every month is permanently changing its location to:
Tacoma Municipal Building 747 Market Street
Second Floor; Conference Room 248 (access off Market Street)
Tacoma, WA 98402
Agenda and minutes of the Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities can be found at: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/government/committees_boards_commissions/tacoma_ar ea_commission_on_disabilities/agenda_and_minutes
Notices can be found at cityoftacoma.org/notices.
For additional information, please contact Lucas Smiraldo at lsmiraldo@cityoftacoma.org
Lucas Smiraldo
TACOD Staff Liaison
IDX-977144
May 17, 2023