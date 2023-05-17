N O T I C E-Location Change Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities

N O T I C E

Permanent Location Change

Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities

May 11, 2023

Effective immediately the Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities’ regular meetings held on the second Friday of every month is permanently changing its location to:

Tacoma Municipal Building 747 Market Street

Second Floor; Conference Room 248 (access off Market Street)

Tacoma, WA 98402

Agenda and minutes of the Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities can be found at: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/government/committees_boards_commissions/tacoma_ar ea_commission_on_disabilities/agenda_and_minutes

Notices can be found at cityoftacoma.org/notices.

For additional information, please contact Lucas Smiraldo at lsmiraldo@cityoftacoma.org

Lucas Smiraldo

TACOD Staff Liaison

IDX-977144

May 17, 2023