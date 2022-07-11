MTT Dev, LLC-STORMWATER NPDES

NOTICE

MTT Dev, LLC, 16000 Christensen Road, Suite 150, Tukwila, WA 98188 is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The project, Grayhawk Crossing, is located in Pierce County at 11320 and 11210 Military Road SW, Lakewood, WA 98498. This project involves 3 acres of onsite soil disturbance for residential site development and home building activities. Under pre-existing and post developed conditions stormwater will infiltrate on site and disperse to an existing storm system located within Military Road SW. Stormwater dispersed to the existing storm system will eventually reach American Lake. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-958414

July 11, 18, 2022