Public Notice of

Registered Assumed Name

State of Washington

Notice is now hereby given that Mohssine Kerrou, living at C/o 4104 East T Street, Tacoma, Washington [98404], is the Executor/ Beneficiary/ Minnesota Name Holder of the business now being carried out at 4104 EAST T STREET, TACOMA WASHINGTON 98404 in the following assumed names, to wit MOHSSINE KERROU, ELIAS KERROU and REEM KERROU all caps names; and the nature of Business is Commerce.

IDX-965973

November 2, 9, 16, 23, 2022