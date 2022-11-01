HeatWell Reviews – Is Heat Well Portable Space Heater Worth It?

HeatWell is a wall outlet heater designed to heat a room in under 10 minutes.

Instead of using costly central heating systems or slow space heaters, you can stay warm all winter long using the HeatWell portable heater.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about HeatWell and whether it lives up to the hype today in our review.

What is HeatWell?

HeatWell is a portable heater that plugs into ordinary wall outlets to provide powerful heating anywhere in your home.

Just plug HeatWell into any ordinary electrical socket, turn it on, and allow it to rapidly heat any space.

Each HeatWell features 800 watts of heating capacity and can heat a room up to 250 square feet in just 10 minutes.

Some customers use HeatWell to heat the parts of the home they actually use. Instead of paying to heat their entire home, for example, they use HeatWell in their bedroom, office, and living room. Others install multiple HeatWells to avoid the costs of central heating, while some install HeatWell in apartments, dorm rooms, office spaces, and chilly areas of the home.

HeatWell is exclusively available online through HeatWellShop.com, where it’s priced at $59.99 per unit.

How Does HeatWell Work?

The makers of HeatWell designed the device as the ultimate wall outlet heater. The device works more efficiently than central heating systems to heat large spaces. And, it works faster than portable heaters, dispensing hot air within seconds of turning it on.

Typically, a portable heater increases your heating bills because portable heaters are less efficient than central heating systems. However, HeatWell is designed to heat up a room within 10 minutes while slashing your heating bills. You can save money and heat your home in 10 minutes or fewer.

HeatWell works on any ordinary electrical socket. You plug HeatWell into an ordinary wall socket, turn it on, and wait a few minutes for it to heat any space.

After you plug in HeatWell and adjust the thermostat, you can choose any temperature between 60F and 90F. HeatWell heats your home to your desired temperature, and the device starts to expel hot air in as little as 10 seconds. Within 10 minutes, HeatWell should have heated your entire room – including standard-sized rooms between 150 and 350 square feet.

HeatWell uses ceramic heating technology, which is standard in the space heater industry. With ceramic heating, an electrical current transfers thermal energy to a ceramic material. Then, HeatWell distributes the hot air throughout the room.

HeatWell Features IMAGE

HeatWell Features & Benefits

As the ultimate wall outlet heater, HeatWell packs significant heating capacity into a small frame. Just plug it in, wait a few minutes for HeatWell to heat the room, then enjoy powerful heating.

The makers of HeatWell advertise all of the following features and benefits:

Adjustable Thermostat: Each HeatWell features an adjustable thermostat with settings between 60F and 90F. Whether looking for maximum heat or gentle warming, you can get the heating you need with HeatWell.

Built-in Timer Function: HeatWell automatically shuts off using the built-in timer. You can set that timer to run between 1 and 12 hours. Once the time limit is reached, the heater automatically shuts off.

Safety Tested: HeatWell has been tested to meet safety standards, and the heater is designed to be completely safe to operate, based on national consumer safety testing organizations.

Save Money: HeatWell uses efficient ceramic heating technology to reduce your heating bill while providing effective heating capacity. You pay just a few pennies per day to heat the parts of your home you actually use.

The Ultimate Wall Outlet Heater: HeatWell plugs into any ordinary wall outlet. Just plug HeatWell in, and the device starts to heat immediately.

Powerful On-the-Go Heating: HeatWell provides powerful, on-the-go heating wherever you go. Some customers install multiple HeatWells in multiple rooms. Others bring their HeatWell with them between rooms, allowing them to enjoy on-the-go heating while only heating the rooms they actually use.

Avoid the High Cost and Inefficiency of Central Heating: Central heating systems are expensive and inefficient. You might pay hundreds of dollars per month to heat your entire home when you’re only using one or two rooms. HeatWell helps you avoid the high cost of central heating while only heating the parts of your home you use.

Lightweight & Portable: It’s easy to carry HeatWell between rooms. The lightweight, small device has a similar frame to a nightlight, making it easy for anyone to carry between rooms. Instead of using a clunky space heater or a heavy personal heater, you can enjoy powerful heating at a fraction of the cost.

Runs on Just Pennies Per Day: Central heating systems can cost $5 to $20 per day to run, depending on your location, electricity costs, size of your home, and outside temperature. HeatWell, in comparison, can run on full capacity for just pennies per day. Instead of paying hundreds of dollars per month for inefficient central heating, you can save money while enjoying more efficient heating.

Use Wherever There’s a Wall Socket: HeatWell doesn’t need extension cords, long cables, or other materials to operate; instead, you can use HeatWell wherever there’s a wall socket. The device takes up one half of a wall socket, allowing you to continue using the other socket.

Space Saving Design to Free Up Floor Space: HeatWell has a space saving design to maximize the space on your wall. Instead of having a space heater take up real estate on your floor, or a portable heater getting in the way of you when walking, you can install HeatWell into any ordinary wall outlet for powerful, on-the-go heating without taking up space.

Rotates 270 Degrees: HeatWell rotates 270 degrees, allowing you to spin the heater to access the wall socket, change the direction of heat, and target different areas of the room.

Silent Operation: HeatWell runs virtually silent, and it makes very little noise even on full capacity. Some run HeatWell while sleeping without issue, for example, while others use the low setting for quiet, steady, and effective heating all day long.

No Messy Wires or Electrical Work Required: Because HeatWell plugs directly into your wall socket with no cables or cords required, there’s no need to mess with wires, change your electrical outlets, or do any handywork whatsoever. Just plug HeatWell into an outlet like you would install a nightlight.

Ceramic Heating Technology: HeatWell uses ceramic heating technology to efficiently heat a space. Ceramic heating systems efficiently transfer electricity into thermal energy, then distribute thermal energy via a ceramic surface.

Digital LED Display: HeatWell has a digital LED display to show the current temperature and adjust the desired temperature. You can see all of the information you need to know about HeatWell with a single glance.

Precise Temperature Setting: HeatWell supports a temperature range of 60F to 90F, and it has a highly accurate thermostat to ensure precise temperatures within that range. Whether you’re picky about temperature or just want customized heating for your bedroom at night, you can get the heating capacity you need with HeatWell.

Heats a Room in 10 Minutes: HeatWell heats a small to medium-sized room in fewer than 10 minutes. Instead of waiting an hour for central heating to heat your entire home, you can enjoy effective heating in your home within minutes.

Heats Rooms Up to 250 Square Feet: HeatWell heats a room up to 250 square feet, making it ideal for bedrooms, offices, dorms, and other small or medium-sized spaces.

Standard 120V Voltage Rating: HeatWell has a standard voltage rating of 120V (60Hz), which means you can safely use it in any electrical outlet in your home.

800W Heating Capacity: Each HeatWell has 800W of heating capacity, making it ideal for heating small and large-sized spaces.

Lightweight: Each HeatWell weighs just 1.25lbs, making it many times smaller and lightweight than a conventional space heater or portable heater.

Replaceable Cartridge: You can replace the cartridge within the HeatWell heater to continue re-using the device as many times as you like. The manufacturer recommends replacing the cartridge every 1 to 3 months, depending on usage.

ETL-Listed: HeatWell is ETL-listed, which means it abides by certain lab testing and safety standards to verify it’s safe for consumers to use in their home.

Safe Around Children & Pets: HeatWell is specifically designed to be safe to use around children and pets. Each HeatWell is surrounded by stay-cool housing to keep the heater cool to the touch, which means pets and children should not be burned when they accidentally contact the heater. However, the manufacturer recommends not leaving HeatWell unattended.

Portable, Compact Dimensions: HeatWell is 5.6” wide, 3.5” deep, and 5.6” tall. It’s small enough to fit into a standard electrical outlet without crowding out the other outlet. Plus, you can rotate HeatWell 270 degrees to accommodate other electronics.

HeatWell Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

HeatWell is backed by strong reviews online. The portable heater is a relatively new product, but early reviews are promising.

HeatWell Reviews IMAGE

Here are some of the reviews shared by customers on the official website:

Multiple customers were skeptical HeatWell would heat their entire home, only to be impressed with how well HeatWell worked to heat medium-sized rooms.

Many customers buy multiple HeatWell heaters to heat multiple rooms (or larger apartments and homes). Because of the discount deal available online, you can save money and heat your entire home at a fraction of the cost of a central home heating system.

HeatWell customers are also impressed by how quickly HeatWell works. Just plug it into a wall, and it begins to heat a room within 10 minutes.

Some people use HeatWell in addition to central heating. You might have a chilly basement, for example, or a room that frequently feels cold. By installing HeatWell into that chilly room, you can enjoy powerful heating without the cost or bulkiness of a space heater.

Multiple customers claim they saved significantly on their heating bill after they started using HeatWell instead of their central heating systems.

Customers like to install HeatWell anywhere in their home they need extra heating capacity, including garages, attics, basements, and other rooms with limited heating.

Overall, most customers agree HeatWell works as advertised to heat an entire home to a comfortable temperature, and customers are impressed with the number of premium features on the heater – like an automatic timer and shut-off function – given the affordable price of HeatWell.

HeatWell Pricing

HeatWell is priced at $59.99 per unit as part of a 2022 promotion, which is a steep discount from the regular price of $92.29 per heater.

HeatWell Pricing IMAGE

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering HeatWell online from HeatWellShop.com today:

1 x Heater: $59.99

$59.99 2 x Heaters: $119.98

$119.98 3 x Heaters: $134.98

$134.98 4 x Heaters: $164.97

Each heater is ready to use out of the box. Your purchase includes everything you need to start running the heater immediately. Just plug it in, then start heating a room to your desired temperature.

HeatWell Refund Policy

HeatWell does not offer refunds on any used or opened heaters. If you have already opened or used your HeatWell personal heater, then it is not eligible for a refund – even if you were unsatisfied with your purchase.

However, if you have an unused HeatWell heater in its original, intact, unopened packaging, then you can request a complete refund within 30 days of your purchase.

About HeatWell

HeatWell is made by a New Jersey-based consumer products company named Ontel Products Corporation. That company makes a range of products targeting different household needs, including the HeatWell portable heater and other home heating and cooling devices.

You can contact Ontel Products Corporation and the HeatWell customer service team via the following:

Email: heatwell@rephelpdesk.com

heatwell@rephelpdesk.com Phone: 877-232-5950

877-232-5950 Mailing Address: 21 Law Drive, Fairfield, NJ 07004

Final Word

HeatWell is a portable heater that slides into any electrical socket for efficient, hassle-free heating wherever you go.

HeatWell Dimensions IMAGE

Designed to start heating a room in just 10 seconds, HeatWell can heat rooms up to 350 square feet in under 10 minutes, making it popular for dorm rooms, attics, basements, garages, apartments, offices, bedrooms, and more.

Featuring an automatic timer, adjustable thermostat, and other features typically found on higher-end portable heaters, HeatWell is an affordably-priced home heating solution that packs a surprisingly powerful punch.

To learn more about HeatWell and how it works, or to buy the HeatWell portable heater online today, visit the official website.

