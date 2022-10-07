Moerie Reviews (Moérie Hair Care Products)

Moérie is a lineup of hair care products sold exclusively online through Moérie.com.

After you complete a brief questionnaire, Moérie recommends the ideal hair care products for your unique concerns. Moérie offers shampoos, conditioners, hair growth sprays, and hair masks to target various goals.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Moérie hair care products and whether they live up to the hype today in our review.

What is Moérie?

Moérie is a beauty product brand offering a range of products to increase hair growth, stop hair loss, thicken hair, moisturize the scalp, repair damaged hair, and provide other benefits.

Found online at Moérie.com, the company offers a range of hair care products customized to your unique hair concerns.

Popular Moérie products include:

Moérie Mineral Shampoo

Moérie Mineral Conditioner

Moérie Mineral Repairing Hair Mask

Moérie Mineral Ultimate Growth Spray

After completing a quiz on the official website, Moérie recommends specific hair care products for your unique needs. You can tell Moérie your hair concerns – like slow growth, damaged hair, or dull-looking hair. Then, Moérie recommends the optimal regimen for your unique needs.

Moérie offers a range of products and packages, including the Essential Starter package, the Ultimate Growth package, and the Ultimate Growth and Repair package. Prices range from $54.99 to $96.99 per package, depending on which package you select.

Moérie Benefits

According to Moerie.com, you can experience the following benefits by using Moérie products:

Significant hair growth

Increase in hair volume

Healthy scalp

Noticeable baby hair growth

Stronger and healthy hair

Easy-to-manage hair

Some people use Moérie products to target thinning or damaged hair. Others use Moérie products for dandruff, scalp health, and other hair-related concerns. By applying Moérie products daily, you can enjoy easy-to-manage hair along with an increase in hair volume, significant hair growth, and a healthy scalp, among other benefits.

Why Use Moérie?

Moérie is designed to target specific hair and scalp concerns.

If you have any of the following concerns, then Moérie products could be the right choice for you:

Slow growth

Damaged hair

Dandruff

Dry hair

Frizzy hair

You can choose more than one answer when completing the Moérie online quiz.

Moérie Products

Moérie offers four products, including a shampoo, conditioner, mask, and spray. Each product works in a different way to support hair growth. We’ll break down each individual product below.

Moérie Mineral Hair Growth Shampoo

Moérie’s Mineral Hair Growth Shampoo is designed to remove harmful toxins, chemicals, and oils to prepare hair for restoration and growth.

Featuring a blend of biotin with 77 minerals and amino acids, the shampoo cleanses your hair and prepares you for using further Moérie products.

Here’s how Moérie recommends using the shampoo:

Thoroughly wet hair with warm water, squeezing out excess water

Dispense several drops of shampoo onto your palm; for short to medium hair, start with a small amount (like a walnut-sized dollop); for longer and thicker hair, add accordingly

Apply the shampoo directly to the roots of your hair, gently massaging it into the scalp for 3 to 4 minutes before gently shampooing the rest of your hair to the very ends

Rinse thoroughly with warm water and squeeze out any excess

Moérie Mineral Hair Growth Conditioner

Moérie also offers a Mineral Hair Growth Conditioner that complements the shampoo. Designed for use after shampooing, the conditioner softens and untangles damaged hair while soaking it in minerals.

Like the shampoo, the conditioner features a blend of biotin and 77 minerals and amino acids. Many of these ingredients play a crucial role in the structural formation of your hair, helping you support hair growth in multiple ways. By soaking your hair in these minerals, you can contribute to the strength, fullness, and thickness of your hair.

Here’s how Moérie recommends using the conditioner:

Start with a small amount of conditioner (about a walnut-sized amount) and gradually work it into your hair from the mid-length region of your hair to the very ends

Gently massage your hair for 2 to 3 minutes, rinsing with warm water

For extra silky and shiny hair, perform one final rinse with cool water, which stimulates blood circulation and seals the hair cuticle

Moérie Ultimate Hair Growth Spray

Moérie’s Ultimate Hair Growth Spray infuses the roots of your hair with fulvic acid to deliver vital nutrients and keratin to each strand of your hair.

Like the shampoo and conditioner, the hair growth spray uses a similar blend of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to infuse your hair with powerful ingredients from the base to the tip, helping you foster further growth.

Just spray the Ultimate Hair Growth Spray on your hair daily to support hair growth. Here’s how Moérie recommends using the spray:

Spray directly on your scalp and cover most of your scalp with the spray

Do not wash the formula off; the spray is oil-free to avoid a greasy look and feel

For best results, use the spray each time after you wash your hair

Moérie Mineral Repairing Hair Mask

Moérie’s fourth and final product is a Mineral Repairing Hair Mask. The mask features a blend of vitamins, minerals, and plant-based nutrients to encourage hair growth.

Like other masks, the Moérie Mineral Repairing Hair Mask is applied directly to your hair and scalp, then left to soak. You leave the mask on, then rinse it out. When applied regularly, the mask can increase hair growth, stop hair loss, thicken hair, increase baby hair growth, moisturize your scalp, and repair damaged hair.

Here’s how Moérie recommends using the Mineral Repairing Hair Mask:

Apply the hair mask to washed hair, spreading the cream evenly throughout your hair

Spread the mask through your hair, piece by piece, from the mid-length of your hair to the tips

Massage the product in and comb it through your hair using your fingers

Leave the mask on for 5 minutes for optimal results, then lather rinse it with lukewarm water

For best results, use the Moérie mask every time you wash your hair

Moérie Features

Across all Moérie products, some of the common features include:

Increase Hair Growth: Moérie products are specifically designed to increase hair growth. Moérie doesn’t just claim to support hair growth. According to Moerie.com, the products “help stimulate hair growth.” However, the company cautions that it takes time for the formulas to work, and that each hair responds differently. Different hair may have different levels of damage, for example, leading to different results in different people.

Less Than $0.89 Per Treatment: Moérie products can cost less than $0.89 per treatment, depending on your purchase option, providing superior hair care at a competitive price.

Natural & Organic: Moérie products are exclusively made with natural ingredients, including vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and other naturally-occurring substances.

Biotin: Biotin, a B-vitamin, is one of the most popular and proven hair growth product ingredients today. Studies show biotin plays a crucial role in nail, skin, and hair health.

77 Minerals & Amino Acids: Moérie contains a blend of plant-based nutrients, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and other ingredients to stimulate hair growth.

Suitable for All Hair Types: Moérie is designed for all types of hair, and the company’s products are safe for men or women.

Free of Artificial Ingredients, Colors, GMOs, and More: Moérie does not contain artificial fragrances, DMDM, colors, silicone, parabens, GMOs, or sulfates.

Vegan & Cruelty Free: All Moérie products are cruelty-free and vegan.

Safe to Use After Bleaching or Keratin Treatment: You can use Moérie after bleaching or keratin treatment. Because of Moérie’s clean and natural formulas, the formulas won’t affect the results of bleaching or keratin treatment, nor will they further damage your hair.

Stop Hair Loss and Thicken Your Hair: According to Moerie.com, Moérie’s products will “increase hair growth, stop hair loss, and thicken your hair.” To do that, Moérie uses a blend of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and other nutrients. Some of these nutrients moisturize your scalp. Others thicken your hair, stop hair loss, or repair damaged hair. With multiple methods of action , Moérie aims to stop hair loss and stimulate hair growth in multiple ways.

The Moérie Online Quiz

Before buying Moérie products online, you’re asked to complete a brief quiz. You answer questions about your hair concerns, age and gender, and more before getting the recommended Moérie package for your unique needs.

Regardless of your quiz results, you receive the same Moérie product recommendations, including some combination of the shampoo, conditioner, mask, and spray.

Here are some of the quiz questions Moérie uses to customize your hair growth treatment:

What is your gender?

What’s your hair type? (Straight, wavy, curly, or coily)

What’s your hair structure? (Fine, medium, or thick)

What’s your scalp type? (Dry, normal, or oily)

How old are you? (Any age between 14 and 90)

How would you describe the length of your hair? (Long, mid-length, or short)

How much would you like to grow your hair (0.5 to 6 inches or 1cm to 12cm)

Do you use dry shampoo? (Yes, sometimes, or never)

How often do you shampoo your hair? (Daily, every other day, or twice a week or less)

Have you recently had any cosmetic procedures done to your hair, like hair coloring or keratin treatment? (Yes or no)

Are you experiencing more hair loss than usual? (Yes or no)

Have you lately gone through a major stressful event, like a relocation, breakup, job change, or surgery? (Yes or no)

What are your hair concerns? (Slow growth, damaged hair, dry hair, dandruff, or frizzy hair)

Based on your answers to these questions, you may see different information on the Moérie checkout page, including specific guidance on how much Moérie can help your hair grow. Moérie provides specific predictions on your estimated hair growth, your current hair health, your growth per month, and your expected hair health progress rate, among other metrics.

Regardless of your quiz answers, all customers see similar Moérie product recommendations.

Scientific Evidence for Moérie

Moérie cites several studies as proof their products work as advertised to improve hair growth, thickness, and fullness while targeting other hair concerns. Although Moérie products do not appear to have completed clinical trials, the company claims to have some statistical evidence to support its claims.

Moérie, for example, claims “almost every customer aged 86-94 years noticed improved growth and overall health” while using Moérie products. It’s unclear how many elderly patients were involved in the trial, or how long they used Moérie products for.

Additionally, Moérie claims 82% to 91% of Moérie customers report significant and noticeable improvements in hair growth and quality after using Moérie products, including:

82% of Moérie customers saw improvement in hair growth

89% of Moérie customers saw improvement in overall hair health

91% of Moérie customers tried other hair growth products but found Moérie “was the only one that worked”

Moérie also publishes numerous before-and-after images as proof its products work. And, the company backs all purchases with a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

One of the most important ingredients in Moérie hair products is biotin. Biotin, or vitamin B7, is found in certain foods, although many people take biotin supplements to help with skin, hair, and nail health. Although biotin is one of the world’s most popular hair growth supplement ingredients, studies have found little evidence supporting the hair growth claims of biotin.

In 2017, a group of researchers reviewed 18 trials on biotin and hair loss and found there was a “lack of sufficient evidence” for healthy individuals to take a biotin supplement. Nevertheless, as WebMD explains, biotin can stimulate keratin production in hair and increase the rate of follicle growth, according to some smaller trials. It’s also important to note Moérie uses topical biotin – not a biotin supplement – to regrow hair, which means it works differently than an oral biotin formula.

Moérie also uses fulvic acid in certain products. Fulvic acid is an organic mineral found in many hair loss supplements and topical hair growth serums. Researchers have found fulvic acid could help with chronic inflammatory diseases and diabetes. Fulvic acid also appears to play a crucial role in the formation and structure of hair. However, we need more research to verify fulvic acid can regrow hair, prevent baldness, or increase hair production.

Most Moérie products also contain amino acids. Certain amino acids, including L-lysine, appear to be particularly important for hair growth. In this 2002 study, for example, researchers found L-lysine appeared to be linked to hair loss. People who were deficient in L-lysine tended to have higher rates of hair loss. Meanwhile, trendy hair growth supplement company Hims argues amino acids can play a crucial role in hair growth by influencing levels of keratin and other proteins.

Overall, Moérie products use a blend of ingredients to support hair growth in various ways. Some of these ingredients form the building blocks of hair – including crucial proteins like keratin. Others target inflammation and the root cause of hair growth problems.

Moérie Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Moérie has strong reviews online, and most customers appreciate Moérie products and how they work.

Here are some of the reviews featured on the official Moérie website and other sources online:

One customer claims Moérie helped get rid of her “small baldish spots” and that the products have regrown hair in places where there previously was not hair

Another customer claims her hair is thicker and softer after using Moérie products for just one month; she also claims the products have made her hair more manageable

Other customers were skeptical Moérie would work as advertised, but were ultimately impressed with the hair care products and how they worked; many claim their hair looked even better than they expected after applying Moérie products

One reviewer with 999,999 subscribers on YouTube claims Moérie’s mineral condition softened her hair and left it shiny while preventing frizziness and tangles

Another reviewer claims she had “very thin and fine hair” before using Moérie products, but she ended up loving the results of applying the products to her hair, claiming the minerals – including biotin and fulvic minerals – helped with significant hair growth

Moérie also claims to have won multiple awards, including the A Design Award (2017, Silver), K Design Award (Winner, 2017), Pentawards (2017, Silver), and NAPA Award (Winner).

Plus, Moérie claims to have been featured in some of the beauty and medical industry’s biggest publications and media, including Harvard Medical School, Business Insider, The New York Times, Cosmopolitan, Healthline, and Kinder Beauty Box.

Moérie Pricing

Moérie is priced at $69.99 to $96.99 per package, depending which package you select.

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

Essential Starter Package ($69.99)

Includes 1 x Moérie Mineral Shampoo

Includes 1 x Moérie Mineral Conditioner

Designed for significant hair growth, increase in hair volume, and easy-to-manage hair

Includes free shipping and hair growth guidebook

Subscribe & Save for $54.99 per month

Ultimate Growth ($84.99)

Includes 1 x Moérie Mineral Shampoo

Includes 1 x Moérie Mineral Conditioner

Includes 1 x Moérie Mineral Ultimate Growth Spray

Designed for significant hair growth, increase in hair volume, and easy-to-manage hair

Designed to support a healthy scalp and provide noticeable baby hair growth

Includes free shipping and hair growth guidebook

Subscribe & Save for $59.99 per month

Ultimate Growth & Repair ($96.99)

Includes 1 x Moérie Mineral Shampoo

Includes 1 x Moérie Mineral Conditioner

Includes 1 x Moérie Mineral Ultimate Growth Spray

Includes 1 x Moérie Mineral Repairing Hair Mask

Designed for significant hair growth, increase in hair volume, and easy-to-manage hair

Designed to support a healthy scalp and provide noticeable baby hair growth

Designed to provide stronger and healthy hair

Includes free shipping and hair growth guidebook

Subscribe & Save for $65.99 per month

Moérie Refund Policy

All Moérie purchases come with a 60 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days if you’re unsatisfied for any reason.

If you did not see noticeable hair growth within 60 days of using Moérie products, then you can get a complete refund. Email info@moerie.com to begin the refund process.

About the Bonus Hair Growth Guidebook

As part of a 2022 promotion, all Moérie purchases come with a bonus hair growth guidebook. That guidebook teaches you various tips, tricks, and strategies for increasing the volume of your hair.

It’s called Voluminous Hair: Effortless Hair Growth Guidebook. The ordinary retail price is $59.99, but it’s bundled with all purchases of Moérie products. Order any of the Moérie packages listed above to receive a free digital copy of your guidebook.

About Moérie Beauty

Moérie Beauty, also known as B Company Ltd, is a Delaware-based ecommerce company. The company offers a range of hair care products online under the Moérie brand.

All Moérie products are formulated by Livia George, described as the “Moérie Hair Expert.”

You can contact Moérie Beauty via the following:

Email: info@moerie.com

info@moerie.com Mailing Address: Inc 2035 Sunset Lake Road, Suite B-2, Newark, DE, 19702, USA

Moérie discloses all ingredients in each of its products upfront. Check Moérie.com to see all ingredients in each of the shampoo, conditioner, mask, and spray.

Final Word

Moérie offers a lineup of hair care products to help stimulate hair growth in various ways.

Popular Moérie products include a shampoo, conditioner, mask, and spray, all of which use similar natural ingredients to encourage hair growth.

To learn more about Moérie and how it works or to buy Moérie products online today, visit the official website at Moerie.com.