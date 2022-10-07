Miracle Shower Steamers Review (Calm, Energize, Clarity & Relief Scents)

Miracle Shower Steamers add rejuvenating scents to any shower.

Using Miracle Shower Steamers, you can enjoy the benefits of a bath bomb in your shower using essential oils like eucalyptus, mint, citrus, and lavender.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Miracle Shower Steamers and how they work today in our review.

What Are Miracle Shower Steamers?

Miracle Shower Steamers release essential oil scents into your shower. Sold exclusively online through ShopMiracleBrand.co, the shower steamers use all-natural oils to add rejuvenating scents to your shower.

The Miracle Shower Steamers were developed by Miracle Made. They’re available in three varieties, including:

Clarity & Relief: Eucalyptus & Mint

Eucalyptus & Mint Energize: Citrus

Citrus Calm: Lavender

Just add one Miracle Shower Steamer to your next shower, then transform the way you shower.

Some of the Miracle Shower Steamers have targeted effects. Clarity & Relief can help you decongest, for example, while Energize can help you start your day with more energy. Calm is designed to use lavender to help you de-stress. You can buy individual packages of Miracle Shower Steamers; or, you can buy a variety pack with all three.

According to the official website, Miracle Shower Steamers are backed by 221,000+ happy customers and a five-star average rating.

The Miracle Shower Steamers are priced at around $19.99 per pack, or $59.97 for a three-pack.

Miracle Shower Steamers Benefits

Miracle Shower Steamers are designed to provide a range of benefits, including:

Quick & Simple Aromatherapy: Miracle Shower Steamers can deliver lasting benefits from as little as five minutes in the steam. Aromatherapy is proven to help with stress relief and other effects. When you use Miracle Shower Steamers in the shower for just five minutes, you can enjoy special, targeted effects.

Energize, Relax, or Clarify: Miracle Shower Steamers are available in three different scents to deliver targeted benefits. Whether you’re trying to energize yourself in the morning, relax after work, or clarify your congestion, you can find a range of benefits.

Breathe Easy & Decongest: Miracle Shower Steamers help you breathe properly all day long with long-lasting nasal decongestion thanks to the active ingredients in the Clarity & Relief steamer, eucalyptus and mint.

Relieve Stress: Just a five minute shower with Miracle Shower Steamers can help you clear your mind and refocus your energy. It turns any ordinary shower into a spa-like experience. Calm, for example, uses lavender essential oils to help you relax.

Decongest in Minutes: Using the Clarity & Relief Miracle Shower Steamer, you can decongest in minutes using the power of eucalyptus and mint. These essential oils have been shown to clear up airways and make it easier to breathe.

Relax & Unwind After a Long Day: The Calm Miracle Shower Steamers feature lavender essential oil to help you unwind after a long day. You can use the proven effects of lavender essential oil to calm your mind and relieve your stress.

Wake Up Energized & Refreshed: The invigorating Energize Miracle Shower Steamers use the power of citrus to help you wake up energized and refreshed, giving you a long-lasting energy boost and focus throughout the day.

Great for Gifts or Self-Care: Whether you’re treating yourself or someone else, Miracle Shower Steamers are great for gifts or self-care.

The Luxury of a Bath Bomb with the Convenience of a Shower: You don’t need to take a bath to enjoy the power of a bath bomb; with Miracle Shower Steamers, you can enjoy the same essential oils with the convenience of a shower. Just hop in the shower, place the Miracle Shower Steamer, and enjoy a superpowered shower.

Simple to Use with Fast Results: Just place the Miracle Shower Steamer in the shower away from the direct stream of water, then allow the occasional water drops and steam to release aroma from the pads within seconds. Within 30 seconds, you should be enjoying an invigorating spa-like experience.

All-Natural, Vegan, Cruelty-Free Essential Oils: Miracle Shower Steamers are made from all-natural ingredients and are vegan and cruelty-free. There are no TAIC, SLS, or parabens in the formula.

Available with Risk-Free Trial: You can try Miracle Shower Steamers risk-free for 30 days. All purchases are backed by a 30 day moneyback guarantee.

How Do Miracle Shower Steamers Work?

Miracle Shower Steamers work by releasing essential oils into your shower via the power of water and steam.

You place the Miracle Shower Steamer in your shower away from the direct flow of water, letting the occasional drops and steam release the essential oils inside. Within 30 seconds, you should be enjoying a rejuvenating spa experience.

Miracle Shower Steamers work using uniquely blended tablets that fizz and release natural essential oils and fragrances. As water drops and steam hit the shower steamer, it triggers the release of essential oils.

How to Use Miracle Shower Steamers

Miracle Shower Steamers are designed to be easy for anyone to use. You can use the steamers to create a spa-like experience in your bathroom in 30 seconds:

Unwrap the steamer and place it on the shower floor

For best results, position the steamer away from the direct shower stream so it receives a sprinkle of water but not constant pressure

Allow the steamer to fizzle and dissolve slowly while breathing in the aromatic benefits of the steamer

The Miracle Shower Steamers work with hot or cold water, although Miracle Made recommends using them with hot water for maximum effect.

Each steamer is good for one shower, although it depends on the water stream and the length of your shower. Some customers report using one steamer for multiple showers while still enjoying noticeable essential oils.

Miracle Shower Steamers Ingredients

The main ingredients in Miracle Shower Steamers include:

Sodium bicarbonate, citric acid, Zea Mays starch, sodium sulfate, sodium carbonate, menthol, essential oils, dried flowers, and fragrances

According to Miracle Made, the shower steamers are safe to use, although you should avoid prolonged exposure to the shower steamers because of the high amount of essential oils within each shower steamer. They also do not recommend using the shower steamers with kids, and pregnant women should talk to their doctor before using Miracle Shower Steamers.

Miracle Shower Steamers Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

According to the official website, Miracle Shower Steamers are backed by 221,000+ happy customers and 5,300+ reviews, giving the product an average rating of 5 stars out of 5.

Here are some of the thoughts shared by verified buyers on the official website:

One customer describes Miracle Shower Steamers as “fabulous” for making her shower feel like a spa, claiming the scent and steam are ideal for relaxing after work

Multiple customers are impressed with how long the Miracle Shower Steamers last; instead of disappearing in minutes like some bath bombs, they last longer than expected

One customer bought Miracle Shower Steamers as a gift for his partner, but he ended up using most of them for himself; he describes the scents as “great” and that he loves the steam

Other customers like Miracle Shower Steamers because they fill the bathroom with rejuvenating scents without being overpowering

Another customer described Miracle Shower Steamers as “such a relaxing experience”

One customer claims a single shower steamer can last for two whole showers, and she was impressed with the effectiveness of the shower steamers overall

Overall, most customers agree Miracle Shower Steamers are a convenient way to create a spa-like experience in your own shower. Most customers are satisfied with the scents and longevity of Miracle Shower Steamers, claiming they work as advertised to provide a significant boost to any shower while providing targeted benefits.

Miracle Shower Steamers Pricing

Miracle Shower Steamers are priced at $59.97 per package, or around $19.99 per pack. You must order a minimum of three packs per order, and all orders include an autoship subscription. You pay $59.97 today, and the company will send a new order every 60 days. You can cancel at any time or request a refund within 30 days.

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

Variety 3-Pack: $59.97 + Free US Shipping

$59.97 + Free US Shipping Clarity & Relief 3-Pack: $59.97 + Free US Shipping

$59.97 + Free US Shipping Energize 3-Pack: $59.97 + Free US Shipping

$59.97 + Free US Shipping Calm 3-Pack: $59.97 + Free US Shipping

Each package includes three packs of Miracle Shower Steamers, and each pack contains 5 steamers, giving you 15 steamers per package in total.

60 days after buying Miracle Shower Steamers online today, you’ll be charged $59.97 again and receive a new order in the mail.

Miracle Shower Steamers Refund Policy

Miracle Shower Steamers come with a 30 day moneyback guarantee.

If you’re unhappy with your Miracle Shower Steamers for any reason within the first 30 days, then you can request a complete refund with no questions asked.

About Miracle Made

Miracle Shower Steamers are made by a company named Miracle Made, also known as Miracle Brand, LLC. That company offers a range of consumer products, including bedding, bath, detergents, comforters, and more.

You can contact the Miracle Shower Steamers customer service team and Miracle Made via the following:

Email: hello@miraclebrand.co

hello@miraclebrand.co Phone (USA): 1-888-683-4875

1-888-683-4875 Phone (International): +1 904-640-8231

+1 904-640-8231 Mailing Address: Cargo Cove Fulfillment c/o/ Miracle Brand – 1501 Haines St – Jacksonville, FL 32206

Final Word

Miracle Shower Steamers use a blend of essential oils and fizzing technology to create a spa-like experience in your shower.

Just place a Miracle Shower Steamer in your shower away from the direct flow of water, then let the drops and steam release invigorating essential oil vapors with targeted effects. Using the power of aromatherapy, you can enjoy calmness, energize yourself, or decongest your nasal passageways, among other benefits.

To learn more about Miracle Shower Steamers or to buy online today, visit the official website.