City Bids

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA-REQUEST FOR BID

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA-REQUEST FOR BID

by Ken Spurrell

THE METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

REQUEST FOR BID METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: W.W. Seymour Conservatory Rehabilitation, J2021-01

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive sealed bids for Bid#: J2021-01, W.W. Seymour Conservatory Rehabilitation, at the temporary location of Boy Scouts of America Building Entrance, Attn: Debbie Hall, 4802 S 19th Street, Tacoma WA 98405 until 11 a.m., March 3, 2021. If sending via courier, please do not require signature. Bids will be opened, bid tabulation completed, and uploaded to our website by end of day, March 5th. Bids received after the appointed time set for receipt will be returned unopened. All work completed for the Metropolitan Park District will be considered a public works project with prevailing wage documentation required.

Please see the Bid Notice on Metro Parks Website: https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/

Call Debbie Hall at 253-305-1096

IDX-919656

February 11, 18, 2021

Leave a Reply

Related Stories

City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS PG20-0314F
City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS PG20-0314F
 By Ken Spurrell
City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS TW20-0368F
City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS TW20-0368F
 By Ken Spurrell
City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
 By Ken Spurrell
City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS PW20-0357F
City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS PW20-0357F
 By Ken Spurrell
Subscribe
TO TACOMA
DAILY INDEX
LEARN MORE