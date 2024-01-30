Metropolitan Park District of

Tacoma

Notice to Contractors

2024 Small Works Roster

In accordance with RCW 35.61.135 and as authorized by the Board of Park Commissioners of the Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma (Metro Parks), to maintain a Small Works Roster. This roster may be used to award public works contracts for General Contracting and any other public works related contracting. There is no guarantee of work for the contractors on the roster. Contractors selected from the roster must comply with all Metro Parks contracting requirements. The projects Metro Parks chooses to award pursuant to the Small Works Roster will be estimated to cost $350,000 or less, including the costs of labor, material, equipment, and sales and/or use taxes as applicable. Application forms may be obtained from our website at https://www.metroparkstaco ma.org/about/contract-bidding/small-works-roster-2/. Completed applications should be mailed to:

Metro Parks Tacoma

Attn: Small Works Roster

4702 S. 19th Street

Tacoma, WA 98405

Metro Parks Tacoma is an equal opportunity employer.

January 30, 2024