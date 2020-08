Metro Parks Tacoma

Board of Park Commissioners

Remote Telephone Meeting

Visit www.metroparkstacoma.org for call in instructions to listen to the meeting.

Monday, August 24, 2020

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



5:30 PM Study Session

6:00 PM Regular Park Board Meeting

Contact: Jennifer Bowman

253-305-1091

IDX-906324

Friday, August 21, 2020