No. 20-3-02200-3

Summons Served by Publication (SMPB)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the marriage of:

Petitioner:

ANNALISE NADIE’NE JENSEN,

and Respondent:

ARON THOMAS JENSEN.

Summons Served by Publication

To: ARON THOMAS JENSEN

I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of the Petition is Petition for Divorce. You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side. Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this Summons is published: August 20, 2020. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

* No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

* The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for. 2. Fill out a Response on this form: FL Divorce 211, Response to Petition about a Marriage You can get the Response form and other forms you may need at:

* The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

* Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

* The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:

Superior Court Clerk, Pierce County, County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Ave. S., Rm 110, Tacoma, WA, 98402

5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:

/s/Amber J. Bighorse,

WSBA No. 50823

August 18, 2020 Date

Attorney for Petitioner

I agree to accept legal papers for this case at:

Lawyer’s address: BIGHORSE & ASSOCIATES, PLLC

1015 Pacific Avenue, Suite 301A

Tacoma, WA 98402

Note: You and the other party/ies may agree to accept legal papers by email under Superior Court Civil Rule 5 and local court rules.

This Summons is issued according to Rule 4.

August 20, 27, September 3, 10, 17, 24, 2020