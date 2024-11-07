Metro Parks-REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Security & Patrol Services for Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium RFP NO. Z2024-43

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive proposals for RFP# Z2024-43 Security & Patrol Services at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium by email only to procurement@tacomaparks.com until December 2, 2024 by 12:00p.m. Proposals received after the date and time will be considered non-responsive.

Please see the full RFP on Metro Parks Website: https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/requests -for-proposals-qualifications/

Email Tresa Edmonds at procurement@tacomaparks.com

IDX-1005008

November 7, 15, 2024