PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR BIDS #E2554

For

TOWING AND RECOVERY SERVICES

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting bids from firms qualified and interested in providing towing and recovery services on an “as-needed” basis for vehicles owned and/or operated by Pierce Transit.Vehicles may include, but not limited to, vans, SHUTTLE, Service Support vehicles, and Coaches.

Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Proposals will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. August 5th, 2026, and may be submitted electronically to email: Maintenance_Bus_Repair.Received_Bids@docs-us3.e-builder.net

It is the bidders responsibility to ensure receipt of bid. IDX1033748

July 15, 2026