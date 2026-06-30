PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS #E2499

For

BUS STOP IMPROVEMENTS

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-4431. Pierce Transit is requesting proposals from firms qualified and interested in providing professional engineering, architectural, environmental review, permitting, and related support services through construction for bus stop improvement projects at approximately 70 bus stop locations across Pierce County. Improvements will primarily focus on ADA accessibility upgrades, passenger amenities, and associated pedestrian infrastructure improvements. Request for Qualification documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

A virtual non-mandatory Pre-Proposal Meeting will be held on July 10, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. All prospective proposers are encouraged to attend via Microsoft Teams. The meeting will provide an opportunity to review the requirements and intent for the contract documents. To attend, email sfore@piercetransit.org to be sent a link to the Teams Meeting.

Proposals will be accepted until 2:00 p.m., July 16, 2026, and may be submitted electronically to Shawna Fore, Procurement Coordinator: Bus_Stop_Program.E2499_RFQ_Questions_and_Submittals@docs-us3.e-builder.net

Equal Employment Opportunity:

Consultant will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity Laws and Regulations.

This Project may be funded in part by the Federal Transit Administration. All applicable Federal Rules and Regulations apply.

IDX-1033136

June 30, 2026