Markee Ecological Gardens turns lawns into eco-oases

In a world fixated on manicured lawns, Anna Markee is on a mission to transform Tacoma yards into a vibrant, edible ecosystem.

Her company, Markee Ecological Gardens, creates landscapes that nourish both people and the planet.

Anna has a long history of connecting people with the resources they need to live a better life. Her passion for helping others blossomed during her two decades of nonprofit leadership in Seattle. But when COVID disrupted her daily work and home routine, a new passion became impossible to ignore.

Mandated to work from home, the hours Markee used to spend wrestling with traffic were spent tending her garden and yard. In those spring and summer months, Markee flourished alongside her garden. The rest of the world was clamoring for toilet paper and stockpiling chicken, but she was turned on to the abundance she could have in her own backyard with the help of a few seeds and some sunlight.

“The news,” she said, “can be discouraging. There’s this sense of, ‘But what can I do?’ I found security in being able to go to my backyard for fruits and vegetables. I began to plant things I thought would help my family thrive.”

Working with the earth began revealing to Markee just how disconnected she felt from the things that really mattered to her.

Witnessing the restorative power of nature on her own well-being, she realized there was an opportunity to share this experience with others. She enrolled in gardening courses, focusing on permaculture design and stormwater infrastructure. And, in 2023, with the support of her family, Markee decided to make a major change in her life: she embarked on a journey to transform her love for ecological gardening into a thriving business: Markee Ecological Gardens.

Ecogardening and permaculture

Anna Markee believes our yards can do more than just look pretty. She designs landscapes that mimic the patterns and relationships found in nature.

“It’s about creating self-sustaining systems,” she explained, “where each element supports the other, attracting pollinators, building healthy soil, and even producing food for your table.”

Markee’s ecological gardening focus reflects the cyclical, permaculture relationship that plants in the wild have with one another. In landscape design, permaculture is an approach that creates agriculture systems that are self-sufficient and sustainable.

“Humans have existed in harmony for centuries with plants,” she said. “And plants can thrive in a relationship with them.”

Transforming your yard begins with a thorough intake process to help Markee understand its unique conditions. This means a detailed site assessment to analyze factors such as sunlight, drainage, soil health and any existing plants or infrastructure.

Next, an in-depth interview explores your needs and vision: “How much time do you want to spend in your garden? What activities do you enjoy? What kind of aesthetic speaks to you?”

These insights are critical to ensuring the final design is a true reflection of each gardener’s goals. With this information in hand, Markee creates a detailed base map and then a concept plan, showcasing the potential your property holds.

“Most people don’t consider their yard as a place with the potential to make a real environmental difference,” Markee said. That’s why a core part of her mission is raising awareness. By introducing Tacoma residents to the possibilities of permaculture design, she sparks not only curiosity, but also a sense of empowerment.

Markee firmly believes that any yard, regardless of size, can contribute to a healthier environment. Whether it’s a small container garden on an apartment balcony or a sprawling suburban lot, her designs maximize the potential to attract pollinators, conserve water and grow food.

“Every bit of native habitat, every raindrop captured — it all adds up,” she said.

Markee Ecological Gardens may be more than just a landscaping business. Markee hopes it can become a platform to create lasting change. She envisions a future where homeowners are financially incentivized to transform their yards into eco-friendly oases, reducing the burden on stormwater infrastructure and contributing to a more resilient city.

“I want to collect data, prove the financial and environmental benefits, and advocate for policies that make this type of landscaping accessible to everyone,” she said.

Ready to transform your yard? Markee Ecological Gardens invites you to be part of the solution. Markee believes that change in our own backyards can be the spark that galvanized broader action.

“It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the environmental challenges we face,” she said. “But by making these changes at home, we reclaim a sense of agency and build a more hopeful future.”

Anna Markee is dedicated to building a thriving business that transforms Tacoma’s landscapes one yard at a time. If you’re inspired by Markee Ecological Gardens’ vision, take the first step toward creating your own ecological oasis. Visit her site to learn more, schedule a consultation, or explore the demonstration garden for ideas and inspiration at www.markeegardens.com.