Lose Your Tags Skin Tag Remover Reviewed – Scam or Legit?

Lose Your Tags is a skin tag remover available exclusively through LoseYourTags.com.

Designed to naturally remove skin tags, moles, and warts, the all-natural formula uses organic ingredients to remove blemishes with no freezing or burning.

Find out everything you need to know about Lose Your Tags Skin Tag Remover today in our review.

What is Lose Your Tags?

Lose Your Tags is a natural skin tag removal serum designed to remove skin tags, dark moles, light moles, small warts, and big warts.

Instead of visiting a clinic to freeze or burn away blemishes, you can remove blemishes at home using an all-natural, organic formula. Just apply drops of Lose Your Tags to your blemishes daily, and the natural ingredients go to work to scab the area, then remove it from your body. You get clear, blemish-free skin without the cost or pain of invasive surgery.

The natural ingredients in Lose Your Tags include bloodroot and zinc. Together, this combination of ingredients can create scabbing and trigger inflammation in the targeted area, leading to short-term irritation but long-term healing. After a few days or weeks, your skin may be completely clear and blemish-free.

Lose Your Tags is priced at $59.76 per bottle and exclusively available online through LoseYourTags.com. The serum is not sold in stores.

Lose Your Tags Skin Tag Remover Benefits

According to the makers of the serum, Lose Your Tags can provide the following benefits:

All-natural formula

Remove skin tags safely and painlessly

Works on all skin types

Fast-acting liquid solution

Works on moles, skin tags, and warts of all sizes

Delivers fast results in as little as eight hours

How Does Lose Your Tags Work?

Lose Your Tags works by flooding your blemish with natural ingredients, triggering your body’s natural immune response.

Specifically, Lose Your Tags’ ingredients enter your skin and the area around your blemish, triggering white blood cells to rush to the area. Your body uses white blood cells as a critical part of its immune system.

White blood cells facilitate healing and rejuvenation. When you’re injured, your body sends white blood cells – along with blood, nutrients, and oxygen – to the affected area to repair it.

Lose Your Tags takes advantage of your body’s natural healing capabilities to kickstart the removal and healing process.

After you apply Lose Your Tags, you may notice scabbing and irritation in the area. That means the serum is going to work. Lose Your Tags also uses zinc, which has natural antibacterial properties, to help cleanse the skin and prepare for complete removal of the blemish.

What Does Lose Your Tags Do?

Overall, the Lose Your Tags formula is designed to work in a four step process:

Step 1) Apply Lose Your Tags to the Blemish: You apply one full dropper of Lose Your Tags (a 1mL serving) to the blemish, allowing the active ingredients to penetrate to the root and trigger your body’s immune response. Your immune system sends white blood cells to the area to start the removal and healing process.

Step 2) Wait for Inflammation and Scabbing: Over the next eight hours, your blemish may become irritated and scab. That means the formula is doing its job. When the scam forms, it helps to remove the blemish underneath. Once you notice inflammation and scabbing, you can stop applying Lose Your Tags, then let the scab heal on its own.

Step 3) The Scab Disappears and Your Skin Continues to Heal: Over time, your scab disappears and heals the area underneath, allowing you to enjoy clearer, blemish-free skin. Your skin continues to heal over the coming days and weeks.

Step 4) No Trace the Wart, Mole, or Skin Tag Ever Existed: Finally, if you’ve done all of the steps correctly, the area will be fully healed and there will be no trace the mole, skin tag, or wart ever existed. The blemish is gone for good and will never return.

Lose Your Tags Skin Tag Remover Ingredients

Lose Your Tags uses two active ingredients to remove skin tags, moles, and warts. These are the same two ingredients found in other topical skin tag removal serums, and multiple studies show they can create scabbing to remove blemishes from your body.

The two active ingredients in Lose Your Tags include:

Bloodroot (Sanguinaria Canadensis): Bloodroot, also known as Sanguinaria canadensis, is a perennial flowering plant native to parts of North America. The indigenous peoples of North America used bloodroot for centuries, and the plant was prized for its natural healing properties. Today, we know the natural healing properties of bloodroot are linked to its ability to stimulate a rush of white blood cells to the targeted area. By applying the Lose Your Tags serum to a blemish, you can allow the bloodroot to get to work quickly, stimulating your body’s natural immune response.

Zinc: Lose Your Tags uses zinc, in the form of zincum muriaticum, as its second active ingredient. Zinc has natural antiseptic effects, and many cleaning formulas use zinc to help cleanse the skin. Lose Your Tags uses a homeopathic, diluted version of zinc, where the active ingredient is diluted hundreds of times to concentrate its effectiveness. By applying this zinc to your skin daily, you can purportedly “create a small layer of scabbing” over the blemish, according to the makers of Lose Your Tags. Zinc works by acting as a natural and powerful skin irritant while also cleansing your skin, helping you permanently remove blemishes from your body.

Lose Your Tags Reviews: User Testimonials & Reviews

Lose Your Tags is backed by multiple reviews from customers who have removed a variety of blemishes with the serum.

Here are some of the reviews shared by verified purchasers on the official website:

Multiple customers used Lose Your Tags to remove moles they’ve had their entire lives. Some have had moles since birth, for example, that they wanted to remove. Lose Your Tags helped to quickly remove these moles, giving them clear, blemish-free skin.

Many also like Lose Your Tags as an alternative to freezing, laser therapy, and other clinical treatments. You could visit a doctor to physically remove a mole using an invasive procedure. Or, you could simply apply Lose Your Tags daily.

Lose Your Tags is popular with those who feel self-conscious about moles or blemishes on noticeable parts of their skin – like their face. Some have removed large moles from their nose, neck, or cheeks with Lose Your Tags, for example.

The website is filled with before and after images of people who achieved significant results with Lose Your Tags. Multiple customers completely banished skin tags, moles, and warts from their skin, giving them clearer skin within days.

One customer claims she could feel Lose Your Tags “immediately” start to work after application.

Another customer claims her “moles have shrunk significantly” after applying Lose Your Tags daily, giving her noticeable results within days.

Overall, most customers seem happy with the results of Lose Your Tags, and the website is filled with before-and-after images of the serum going to work. Many customers also like the 60 day moneyback guarantee, making it easy to return the serum if unhappy for any reason.

Lose Your Tags Clinical Trials & Scientific Evidence

Lose Your Tags uses two active ingredients to remove skin tags, moles, and warts from your body.

According to testimonials shared online, the serum even works to remove raised moles, large blemishes, and other serious blemishes from your body – permanently. In fact, some customers claim to have marks on their body since birth, only to remove those marks with Lose Your Tags. We’ll evaluate the science behind those claims below.

The most important active ingredient in Lose Your Tags is bloodroot, or Sanguinaria canadensis. Native Americans have used the plant to treat a range of health conditions for years. Today, we know bloodroot works because it contains bioactive compounds that stimulate various effects in the body. Bloodroot has alkaloids, for example, that contribute to skin health when applied topically. These same alkaloids could help the bloodroot in Lose Your Tags remove skin tags naturally.

The second active ingredient in Lose Your Tags is zinc (albeit a diluted, homeopathic version of zinc). A 2019 study found topically treating warts with zinc oxide ointment (featuring 15% zinc) significantly reduced the size of warts over a four week period. Participants applied zinc oxide or a placebo to their wart daily over four weeks. After four weeks, participants’ warts had shrunk significantly compared to those using the placebo.

One clinical trial specifically analyzed the effects of bloodroot and zinc mixed together – just like the Lose Your Tags formula. In this study, for example, researchers found a combination of bloodroot and zinc could remove skin tags by producing inflammation. When you apply bloodroot and zinc topically to your skin, it creates pain and scarring in the applied area. This pain and scarring stimulates your body’s natural healing properties. Your body sends white blood cells and other healing compounds to the area, and you can safely remove skin tags, moles, and other blemishes.

The makers of Lose Your Tags claim the formula works within as little as eight hours to remove blemishes, skin tags, warts, and moles. It’s possible some may remove blemishes this fast. However, most topical skin tag removal serums work over a period of weeks – not hours. There’s little evidence Lose Your Tags can remove blemishes within hours or days – especially large blemishes – as suggested on the official website.

Overall, Lose Your Tags could remove small blemishes by creating irritation and scabbing, helping you remove warts, skin tags, and moles from your body over multiple weeks. However, there’s little evidence Lose Your Tags can make large moles, raised moles, or other serious skin blemishes disappear within eight hours as advertised online.

Lose Your Tags Skin Tag Remover Pricing

Lose Your Tags Skin Tag Remover costs $59.76 per bottle and is exclusively available online through LoseYourTags.com. You must buy a minimum of two bottles per order.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering Lose Your Tags Skin Tag Remover online today:

2 Bottles (Buy 1, Get 1 Free): $119.52 ($59.76 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

$119.52 ($59.76 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping 3 Bottles (Buy 2, Get 1 Free): $159.84 ($53.28 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

$159.84 ($53.28 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping 5 Bottles (Buy 3, Get 2 Free): $198.80 ($39.76 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

Each bottle contains 30 daily servings, or a 30 day supply of serum (30mL). You apply one full dropper (1mL) of serum to your skin tag, mole, or wart daily to remove it.

All prices include a 20% VIP discount. If you become a VIP, you save 20%. The VIP box is automatically selected on checkout.

Lose Your Tags Skin Tag Remover Refund Policy

Lose Your Tags Skin Tag Remover is backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days with no questions asked if you’re unhappy for any reason.

If Lose Your Tags did not remove your moles, skin tags, or warts, or if you’re unhappy with the serum, then contact the manufacturer within 60 days of when you received the order.

About Lose Your Tags

Lose Your Tags is manufactured in the United States in an FDA-approved, GMP-certified facility.

You can contact the Lose Your Tags Skin Tag Remover customer service team via the following:

Phone: (833) 274-5181

(833) 274-5181 Email: care@loseyourtags.com

Customer service is available 9am to 9pm EST Monday to Friday and from 9am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Final Word

Lose Your Tags Skin Tag Remover uses a blend of natural, organic ingredients to remove skin tags, moles, warts, and other blemishes.

Featuring a combination of zinc and bloodroot, Lose Your Tags has an old world remedy to clear up skin without visiting a clinic or undergoing an invasive procedure.

To learn more about Lose Your Tags Skin Tag Remover and how it works, or to buy the skin tag removal serum online today, visit the official website.

Similar Skin Tag Remover: