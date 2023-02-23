Brazilian Wood Reviews – Real Super Natural Sexual Performance Enhancer or Fake Pills?

Brazilian Wood is a nutritional supplement from Supernatural Man designed to improve your erection muscle to fix ED.

By taking two to three capsules of Brazilian Wood daily, you can purportedly boost libido, sex drive, and hardness while ending erectile disaffection forever, according to the official website.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Brazilian Wood and how it works today in our review.

What is Brazilian Wood?

Brazilian Wood is an erectile dysfunction supplement featuring a blend of amino acids, plants, herbs, and other natural ingredients to boost male vitality.

Marketed to men of all ages with ED, Brazilian Wood can purportedly enhance blood flow, boost libido, and improve overall sexual performance by strengthening your erection muscle.

Each capsule of Brazilian Wood contains a blend of ingredients clinically proven to fix the root cause of sexual dysfunction: weak erection muscles.

According to the official website, many men notice an improvement in sexual function immediately after taking Brazilian Wood. And, because the ingredients build up over time, men also experience continued long-term improvements the more they take Brazilian Wood.

Brazilian Wood is priced at $69 per bottle and backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

How Does Brazilian Wood Work?

Brazilian Wood works using a traditional remedy sourced from the depths of the Amazon rainforest.

The creator of Brazilian Wood suffered from erectile dysfunction that was harming his marriage. After his first wife left him, he knew he needed to make a change to impress his new wife, Sarah.

That man started to search for natural cures for ED around the world. His search led him to a tribe of “elephant men” in the Amazon rainforest. These men had famously long penises and famously high sex drives – even well into old age.

The maker of Brazilian Wood copied the recipe, brought it back to the United States, and packaged it together in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. Today, anyone can buy the remedy online to enjoy powerful sexual health effects.

How Brazilian Wood Targets the Erection Muscle

Brazilian Wood works by targeting your erection muscle.” In fact, the makers of Brazilian Wood describe the erection muscle as “the key to everything.”

Most people consider blood flow, low testosterone, or stress to be the root causes of erectile dysfunction.

However, the makers of Brazilian Wood claim any connections between ED and testosterone, blood flow, or performance anxiety are “a load of crap.”

Instead, all ED is linked to the performance of the erection muscle, which flexes, clenches, and holds blood inside your penis during sex. When the erection muscle weakens, you have an increased risk of ED – no matter how good your blood flow is or what your testosterone levels may be. The weakening of a man’s erection muscle is the number one cause of ED.

It’s not your fault your erection muscle is weak. Instead, the makers of Brazilian Wood blame the problem on toxins in the environment and other factors.

Brazilian Wood works by sending a flood of nutrients to reinforce your erection muscle. This flood of nutrients is almost like “a natural boner steroid,” according to the manufacturer.

Just take two to three capsules of Brazilian Wood daily to strengthen your erection muscle. The herbs, plant extracts, amino acids, and nutrients quickly go to work boosting the strength of your erection muscle, helping you rapidly experience significant effects.

Brazilian Wood Ingredients

Brazilian Wood’s formula is based on a traditional tribal remedy. A tribe from the Amazon rainforest uses a specific collection of natural herbs and plants to eliminate erectile dysfunction, allowing them to continue having active sex lives well into their 80s.

That tribe includes “elephant men” with famously long penises and famously high sex drives. Brazilian Wood was designed to give you similar results by emulating the elephant men’s tribal recipe.

The makers of Brazilian Wood struggled to find similar ingredients in the United States. They just didn’t grow in US soil to the same quality, purity, and potency. Eventually, however, the makers of Brazilian Wood found a collection of small farms in northern Brazil growing the three main ingredients in Brazilian Wood.

By combining these three ingredients together, the company created a powerful Brazilian cocktail for improving erection hardness and quality.

The active ingredients in Brazilian Wood include:

Muira Puama (Potency Wood): Muira puama is the superstar ingredient in Brazilian Wood. Also known as potency wood or Amazonian Viagra, Muira puama has a long history of use in traditional medicine for fixing ED, boosting libido, and helping with overall sexual function. According to the makers of Brazilian Wood, the natural ingredients send a tidal wave of penis-hardening power to your erection muscle, helping you get harder erections at any age. In fact, Muira puama becomes more effective as you get older. Each serving of Brazilian Wood contains Muira puama root in a 10:1 extract for maximum effects.

Catuaba: Also described as “cantigua” on the official Brazilian Wood website, Catuaba bark extract is an herb used to make medicine. It’s best known for its effects on arousal and performance. However, some all take it for general physical and cognitive energy. Catuaba is a relative of the coca plant, but it does not contain any of the same alkaloids from that plant used to make illicit substances. Instead, the makers of Brazilian Wood added Catuaba bark to the formula because it was used for centuries by the “elephant men of the jungle,” giving them “monster-sized manhoods” that are “stiff as steel” regardless of age. Each serving of Brazilian Wood contains a 4:1 extract of Catuaba bark.

Guarana: Also labeled as Paullinia cupana on the official Brazilian Wood website, guarana has a long and proven track record for boosting energy in various ways. Many energy drinks contain guarana, for example, for its natural stimulant effects. And, according to the makers of Brazilian Wood, guarana also has a synergistic effect on the first two ingredients in the formula, giving you harder erections while enhancing their effects. For all of these reasons and more, the makers of Brazilian Wood describe guarana as “Brazilian gold.”

All three of these ingredients come from the Amazon rainforest and northern Brazil, where they grow naturally and are found in traditional medicine. However, the manufacturer of Brazilian Wood enhanced the effects of the supplement even further by adding three more ingredients, including:

Ginger Root: When you combine ginger with the original ingredients, it purportedly opens the “floodgates” to your penis’s blood flow, blasting away penile plaque blocking blood from flowing into your penis. Ginger has a long history of use in certain types of traditional Asian medicine – particularly in traditional Chinese and Korean medicine. Today, many people take ginger root daily for its effects on inflammation and overall health and wellness. And, some studies have specifically linked ginger to libido and sex drive. The makers of Brazilian Wood added ginger to the formula for its ability to clear blockage in penile tissue.

Yohimbe Bark: Yohimbe bark is one of the best-known male vitality enhancers sold online today. According to the makers of Brazilian Wood, it can improve penis hardness, boost libido, and make your penis work like it did when you were a teenager. Yohimbe bark contains an active chemical called yohimbine, which was traditionally used as an aphrodisiac. It’s native to central and western Africa, where it has a long history of use in natural medicine.

L-Arginine: Brazilian Wood also contains L-arginine, an amino acid linked to blood flow. In fact, the makers of Brazilian Wood claim it specifically boosts blood flow to your erection by 37%, dramatically transforming your sex life. Many preworkout supplements contain L-arginine for its effects on blood flow and overall energy. Some studies suggest L-arginine can widen blood vessels, which makes it easier to get an erection. L-arginine is the largest ingredient in Brazilian Wood by far: 1,000mg of each 1,651mg serving is L-arginine.

Together, these ingredients can give you longer and harder erections while supercharging your sex drive.

Clinical Trials on Brazilian Wood

Most sexual health supplement companies don’t invest in clinical trials because they’re expensive and may not deliver effective results. However, the makers of Brazilian Wood claim to have completed small tests on their formula to verify it works. The test involved 15 married men dealing with erectile dysfunction.

Here’s what happened when the makers of Brazilian Wood gave the supplement to the 15 married men with ED:

13 of 15 men reported thicker, harder, and longer erections

13 of 15 couples reported improvements in sex life within a week, with some men experiencing an improvement the same day they started to take Brazilian Wood

The makers of Brazilian Wood were impressed with the results, and 13 out of 15 couples claim to have transformed their sex life within days of taking Brazilian Wood for the first time.

However, researchers were curious why the formula didn’t work for two of the 15 couples. At this point, the manufacturer conducted tests on the two remaining men who didn’t experience improvements. They found these men had clogged penile arteries that made it hard to get an erection even with Brazilian Wood.

That’s why the makers of Brazilian Wood added three additional ingredients to the formula, including ginger, yohimbe bark, and L-arginine.

After giving the upgraded formula to the two remaining men, they experienced immediate sexual health benefits within the same day. Both men reported significant improvements to sexual function, erection hardness, and libido the night after taking Brazilian Wood for the first time. Today, you can buy the same Brazilian Wood formula to enjoy similar sexual health effects.

Other Scientific Evidence for Brazilian Wood

Although the makers of Brazilian Wood claim to have conducted a clinical trial on 15 men, they also cite scientific evidence proving the individual ingredients in the supplement work. We’ll review some of that evidence below to see if the mysterious Brazilian cocktail can genuinely supercharge sex drive.

L-arginine is the largest ingredient in Brazilian Wood. It may also be the most science-backed ingredient in the supplement. Each three capsule serving of Brazilian Wood contains 1,000mg of L-arginine, similar to the dose in an average preworkout formula. The makers of Brazilian Wood cite a 2008 study that found L-arginine improved nitric oxide metabolism. By raising nitric oxide (NO) levels in the bloodstream, L-arginine could improve blood flow, making it easier to get an erection.

The second largest ingredient in Brazilian Wood is Muira puama. Also known as Brazilian Viagra or Amazonian Viagra, the herb has a long history of use in South America as a natural aphrodisiac. One recent study reviewed evidence on Muira puama and found some evidence it could improve erectile dysfunction. In fact, one study found it was comparable to PDE5 inhibitor therapy (i.e. Viagra). Interestingly, Muira puama has exhibited sexual health boosting benefits in both men and women.

As proof the yohimbe bark in Brazilian Wood works, the manufacturer cites this 1998 study, which reviewed evidence on yohimbine (the active ingredient in yohimbe bark) and ED. In that study, researchers found the benefits of yohimbe bark seemed to outweigh its risks, making it a “reasonable therapeutic option” for erectile dysfunction.

Ginger could improve testosterone, according to a study cited on the official Brazilian Wood website. In that study researchers in Iraq found ginger caused “a significant increase in serum LH [luteinizing hormone], FSH [follicle stimulating hormone] & testosterone,” suggesting ginger supplementation could raise testosterone levels.

Overall, the active ingredients in Brazilian Wood could help support various sexual health effects – from supporting blood flow to improving libido to raising natural testosterone levels.

Brazilian Wood Supplement Facts Label

The makers of Brazilian Wood disclose all ingredients and dosages in the formula upfront, making it easy to see what’s inside Brazilian Wood and compare it to other ED supplements.

Here’s what you get inside each three capsule serving of Brazilian Wood:

1,000mg of L-arginine

635mg of a proprietary Wood Activation Stack with muira puama root (10:1), Catuaba bark (4:1), guarana seed, and ginger root

16.2mg of yohimbine (from yohimbe bark 8% extract)

Other (inactive) ingredients, including magnesium stearate, microcrystalline cellulose, silicon dioxide, and gelatin

Brazilian Wood Reviews

Brazilian Wood is backed by strong reviews online from men who have experienced significant and immediate improvements in hardness, erection quality, and overall sexual function from the formula.

Here are some of the reviews left by verified customers on the official website:

One man claims he hadn’t got hard in two years. Now, he’s getting erections like he did in his teens and early 20s. His soft dick nearly ruined his marriage. Now, thanks to Brazilian Wood, his sex life is better than ever.

One man stopped waking up with morning wood, and he knew his problem was serious. Now, after taking Brazilian Wood, he wakes up with morning wood every morning, and he feels like he’s “18 years old again.”

Another reviewer “was absolutely stunned” by how fast Brazilian Wood worked, claiming it feels like his penis was “resurrected from the grave.” He and his wife used to have sex once per year. Now, they have sex four times per week and his erections are larger than ever.

Brazilian Wood Pricing

Brazilian Wood is priced at $68 per bottle. However, the price drops as low as XX per bottle when ordering multiple bottles online today.

1 Bottle: $68 + $8.95 Shipping

$68 + $8.95 Shipping 3 Bottles: $174 ($58 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping

$174 ($58 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping 6 Bottles: $288 ($48 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping

Here’s how pricing works when ordering through the official website:

Each bottle contains 90 capsules, or 30 servings of Brazilian Wood. You take three capsules per day to improve symptoms of erectile dysfunction.

All purchases also come with a free 14 day trial to a three-module sex tips program. If you don’t cancel that trial within 14 days, then you will pay $19.98 per week from that point forward (billed monthly at $79.92 per month)

You can also sign up for a monthly autoship program to save 10% off for life and get free expedited shipping.

Bonuses Included with Brazilian Wood

As part of a 2023 promotion, all purchases of Brazilian Wood come with a bonus 14-day trial to a program to improve their sex life. Here’s what you need to know about that bonus:

Free Bonus 14 Day Trial: Become Supernatural: Extreme Sexual Performance Secrets with Playboy Radio Host and Sex Expert Jessica J: Discover a proven, step-by-step system for improving bedroom performance. Learn the best tips for the bedroom. Get sex tips about what works and the best ways to turn her on. If you’re an ambitious man wanting to take back control of your sex life, then this program may be for you. The program consists of three modules.

Your purchase includes a free 14 day trial to the program. After your 14 day trial ends, you’re automatically charged $19.98 per week (billed monthly at $79.92 per month) to maintain your membership. You will continue to be charged until you cancel.

Brazilian Wood Refund Policy

All Brazilian Wood purchases come with a 60 day moneyback guarantee. You have two months to try the formula to see if it’s the right choice for you.

If you’re unhappy with Brazilian Wood for any reason, then contact the manufacturer within 60 days of your purchase. Just email the company, and you’ll receive a refund – you don’t even need to return your bottle.

About Supernatural Man

Supernatural Man is a nutritional supplement company offering a range of male vitality supplements. The company manufactures Brazilian Wood in Utah in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility.

Supernatural Man was founded in New York City in 2016 with the goal of helping men around the world improve vitality, libido, and sex drive.

The company originally was charging $400 to $900 for a one month supply of Brazilian Wood based on the cost of ingredients in the formula. However, by negotiating with manufacturers, the company was able to reduce the cost of Brazilian Wood to a more manageable amount. However, the company claims to continue sourcing ingredients from the depths of the Amazon rainforest.

Supernatural Man also claims to send every batch of Brazilian Wood to a third party, independent lab to verify its purity and potency.

You can contact the makers of Brazilian Wood and the company’s customer service team via the following:

Email: support@becomesupernatural.com

support@becomesupernatural.com Phone: 800-251-9316

In addition to Brazilian Wood, Supernatural Man is known for products like 5G Male, T3 Multiplier, Montezuma’s Secret, and Nectar of God.

Final Word

Brazilian Wood is a nutritional supplement designed to fix erectile dysfunction quickly by strengthening your erection muscle.

By taking two to three capsules of Brazilian Wood daily, you can use a blend of Amazonian herbs, plants, and amino acids to strengthen your erection muscle and eliminate ED quickly.

To learn more about Brazilian Wood or to buy the supplement online today, visit the official website.

More Male Enhancement Pills: