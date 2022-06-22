LEGAL NOTICE

Tacoma Water (Tacoma Public Utilities), 3628 S 35th St Tacoma, WA 98409-3115, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, the Bonney Lake 950 Zone Tank and 950/1010 Zone Pump Station, is located on Tract C of Pinnacle Ridge, Pierce County Treasurer-Assessor Parcel No. 7002680451, near 13400 196th Ave E, Bonney Lake WA 98391 in Pierce County.

This project involves 2.4 acres of soil disturbance for utility construction activities. All discharges and runoff go to ground water.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to: ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or

ATTN: Water Quality Program,

Construction Stormwater Washington

State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-957326

June 22, 29, 2022