LEGAL NOTICE-Resolution No. 40653

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, September 22, 2020, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. 40653 A resolution setting Tuesday, October 6, 2020, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the declaration of surplus and sale of approximately 31.5 acres of Tacoma Power property, located at 16515-16525 Canyon Road East, in the Frederickson vicinity of unincorporated Pierce County, to Exeter Canyon Land, LLC, for the amount of $10,600,000.

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-909474

