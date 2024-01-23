LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, January 16, 2024, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28911 An ordinance amending Chapter 12.06 of the Municipal Code, relating to Electric Energy – Regulations and Rates, to add a new Section 12.06.266, entitled “Very large load service of 10 aMW or more – Schedule VLL”, and by amending various sections to align with the new Schedule VLL, effective January 1, 2024.

Ordinance No. 28912 An ordinance amending Chapter 12.10 of the Municipal Code, relating to Water – Regulations and Rates, by amending Section 12.10.301, entitled “Fire hydrant services fee”, and Section 12.10.400, entitled “Rates – Inside and outside City limits”, effective January 1, 2024.

Ordinance No. 28913 An ordinance authorizing an increase in the Ad Valorem general property tax revenue collection in terms of both dollars and percentage for the general property tax levy in 2024.

Ordinance No. 28914 An ordinance fixing the amount of the Ad Valorem tax levies necessary to identify the amount of the estimated revenues from property tax levies to match estimated expenditures for debt service and other funding requirements.

Ordinance No. 28915 An ordinance authorizing an increase for the Emergency Medical Services property tax levy in terms of both dollars and percentage.

Ordinance No. 28916 An ordinance fixing the amount of the Emergency Medical Services levy necessary to identify the amount of the estimated revenues from the property tax levy to match estimated expenditures for debt service and other funding requirements.

Ordinance No. 28917 An ordinance modifying the 2023-2024 Biennial Operating Budget to appropriate funds for contractual obligations, transfers, and other budget adjustments; authorize interfund transfers and contributions; and accept, deposit, and appropriate miscellaneous donations, contributions, and/or fees.

Ordinance No. 28918 An ordinance modifying the 2023-2024 Capital Budget to recognize changes in transfers, additional revenues, and budget adjustments.

Ordinance No. 28919 An ordinance amending Chapter 3.11 of the Municipal Code, relating to Emergency Medical Transportation, by amending Section 3.11.060, entitled “Patient transportation service rates”, to restore the Emergency Medical Services levy and allow the levy to pay for medical transport charges incurred by qualified City residents, as passed by voters in Proposition 1 in the August 1, 2023, Primary Election.

Ordinance No. 28921 An ordinance amending the current non-exclusive Right of Use Agreement and Franchise with Pierce Transit, extending the renewal term an additional five-years and amending the current expiration from January 1, 2024 to January 1, 2029, for transit-related infrastructure within City rights-of-way.

Ordinance No. 28922 An ordinance amending Titles 8 and 17 of the Municipal Code, relating to Animal Control and Public Safety, by amending Section 17.02.140, entitled “Public disturbance noise and public nuisance noise made by an animal”, and Section 8.12.060, entitled “Public disturbance noises”, to revise requirements for enforcement of an unlawful action and to remove the criminal misdemeanor charge for public disturbance and public nuisance noise made by an animal.

Ordinance No. 28923 An ordinance amending Title 17 of the Municipal Code, relating to Animal Control, by adding a new Section 17.02.155, entitled “Cat Declawing”, to establish a ban on performing a procedure that results in the partial or complete declawing of a cat except when conducted by a licensed veterinarian for a therapeutic purpose, effective March 31, 2024.

Ordinance No. 28925 A substitute ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for certain represented and nonrepresented employees; and changes in classifications to reflect the organizational structure.

Ordinance No. 28926 An ordinance amending Title 9 of the Municipal Code, relating to Public Ways, by repealing Chapters 9.18, 9.19, and 9.20 in their entirety and replacing Chapter 9.20 with a new chapter entitled “Urban Forestry”, to establish permit requirements and related regulations for pruning, removal, and planting of street trees, establish policies and procedures for discretionary review of requests to prune trees on public property, establish a heritage tree program, and provide for enforcement and penalties for violations; amending Title 1 of the Municipal Code, relating to Administration and Personnel, by amending Chapter 1.23 of the Municipal Code, entitled “Hearing Examiner”, to provide for administrative appeals; and establishing effective dates.

Ordinance No. 28927 An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 28910, relating to the Tax and License Code, to include an additional exhibit amending Municipal Code Chapter 6B.10 and 6B.20, effective November 13, 2023.

Ordinance No. 28928 An ordinance amending Subtitle 6B of the Municipal Code, relating to the License Code, by amending Section 6B.10.030, entitled “License definitions”, and Section 6B.10.190, entitled “Investigations and background checks”, to meet Federal Bureau of Investigation requirements to allow the City to conduct nationwide background checks for certain license applicants.

Ordinance No. 28929 An ordinance amending Subtitle 6A of the Municipal Code, relating to the Tax Code, by amending Section 6A.30.065, entitled “Job credits”, to narrow the definition of a green job and increase the value of the green job tax credit from $250 to $1,000 per year; and amending various sections throughout Chapter 6A.30, to update language, address areas of inconsistency, and comply with state law.

Ordinance No. 28930 An ordinance amending Chapter 6A.30 of the Municipal Code, relating to Business and Occupation Tax, by adding a new Section 6A.30.067, entitled “Job Credit – Work Opportunity”, to provide a new $1,000 job tax credit for employers adding a new position and filling the position with an individual with a disability, as identified through the vocational referral in the federal Work Opportunity Tax Credit.

January 23, 2024