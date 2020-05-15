Landlord Lien Sale-Notice of Public Sale

Landlord Lien Sale

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public sale of the personal property, including mobile home, located at 23903 101st Ave., E, Lot No. 21, will take place on June 8, 2020, at 9:00 A.M. at the following address:

Greenwood MHP

23903 101st. Ave., E, Lot No. 21

Graham, WA 98338-7044

The landlord will accept any commercially reasonable offer for such property, payable in cash only, and the proceeds of such sale shall be applied to reasonable expenses including unpaid rent pursuant to RCW 60.10.030. If such property be removed from the rented premises, the lien shall continue and be a superior lien on the property so removed, and the lien may be enforced against the property wherever found. In the event the property contained in the rented premises be destroyed, the lien shall extend to any money that may be received by you as indemnity for the destruction of the property.

Law Office of Eric M. Steven, P.S. 1403 W. Boone Ave., Spokane, WA 99201

IDX-898371

May 15, 22, 29, June 5, 2020