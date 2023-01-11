Klora Gut-Renew Reviewed

Klora Gut-Renew is a gut health supplement available exclusively online through GetKlora.com.

By taking one serving of Klora Gut-Renew daily, you can purportedly promote microbe diversity to boost digestive regularity, enhance sleep, target IBS and leaky gut, and get rid of brain fog, among other benefits.

Find out everything you need to know about Klora Gut-Renew and whether it lives up to the hype today in our review.

What is Klora Gut-Renew?

Klora Gut-Renew is a gut health supplement consisting of two daily capsules. You take two capsules of Klora Gut-Renew every weekday in the morning on an empty stomach. Then, the active ingredients in Klora Gut-Renew – including prebiotics and postbiotics – support gut health in various ways.

Klora Gut-Renew is marketed to people with all types of digestive issues – from general digestive issues to leaky gut syndrome.

Klora Gut-Renew can strengthen the barrier of your gut wall, promote microbial diversity in your gut, and boost immunity and cognition, among other effects, according to the official website.

It’s important to note Klora Gut-Renew is not a probiotic supplement. Many other digestive supplements use probiotic bacteria (living organisms) to balance gut health. These supplements may work for some people. However, prebiotics and postbiotics are also crucial for gut health.

Klora offers two gut health supplements online, including Gut-Renew and Bloat-Digest. Both supplements target gut health in different ways. As part of a 2023 promotion, you can order Klora Gut-Renew online for just $24.99 for your first month (down from the ordinary retail price of $49.99).

Klora Gut-Renew Benefits

According to the official Klora Gut-Renew website, the supplement promotes all of the following benefits:

Microbiome diversity

Gut wall integrity

Cellular health

Leaky gut support

Brain fog

Sleep

Some people take Klora Gut-Renew for sleep issues and insomnia, while others take it for immunity and overall health. Whether dealing with a specific issue like gas and bloating or managing a chronic digestive condition, Klora Gut-Renew aims to be the ultimate digestive supplement.

Klora Gut-Renew Features

Klora Gut-Renew aims to support gut wall integrity, promote microbiome diversity, and work in other ways to support overall gut health:

Support Gut Wall Barrier: Your gut wall’s barrier function may weaken over time, making it easier for toxins to enter your body. Klora Gut-Renew supports your gut wall’s barrier function using 2’FL (2’-Fucosyllactose), which promotes the metabolism of short chain fatty acids. Your body uses these short chain fatty acids to feed the cells of your digestive tract, strengthening the lining of your gut and supporting your body’s natural defense against leaky gut syndrome.

Promote Homeostasis and Target Homeostasis Disruptors: Many people experience gut problems because something has disrupted the homeostasis, or natural balance, of your gut. Klora Gut-Renew uses active ingredients like butyrate to decrease harmful mechanisms in the body and help promote homeostasis. According to the official website, butyrate and other active ingredients can help alleviate the biological response associated with dysbiosis, helping your body restore normal gut health and function.

Promote Microbial Diversity: A diverse gut tends to be a healthy gut. When your body has a diverse population of microbiota, you tend to have better immunity, digestion, and overall health and wellness. Klora Gut-Renew claims to promote microbial diversity and fight back against microbial diversity loss to help you enjoy more regular bowel movements.

Support Sleep: Many people with digestive health issues struggle with insomnia. Klora Gut-Renew aims to help using postbiotics like butyrate to support important sleep supporting functions in the brain. Butyrate promotes a healthy sleep, helping you fight back against insomnia and get the restful, rejuvenating sleep you need.

Combat Brain Fog: Your gut-brain axis connects your gut and your brain. That’s why digestive issues can lead to mental fog and other cognitive symptoms. Klora Gut-Renew claims to fight back against brain fog using butyrate (in the form of Corebiome) to impact memory, learning, and healthy brain neuron activity. According to the official Klora Gut-Renew website, Corebiome can have a profound impact on all of these areas of cognition.

Support Immunity: Your gut also plays a critical role in immunity and overall immune function. Klora Gut-Renew contains ingredients like 2’Fl (2’-Fucosyllactose) to promote a healthy immune response to environmental stress throughout your body, helping your body better react naturally to invaders, pathogens, and other incoming issues.

Because of these effects, Klora Gut-Renew aims to be the ultimate all-in-one gut supplement for targeting multiple areas of gut health.

How Does Klora Gut-Renew Work?

Klora Gut-Renew works by combining a prebiotic with a postbiotic to create an all-in-one, powerful, daily gut health supporting formula.

The supplement is also made with clean, traceable, non-toxic ingredients. There are no artificial flavors or synthetic fillers, and Klora Gut-Renew is third party tested to verify purity and potency.

Each capsule of Klora Gut-Renew contains active ingredients to promote good bacterial diversity in the colon while also supporting cellular health along your digestive tract.

The superstar ingredient in Klora Gut-Renew is a potent human milk oligosaccharide (HMO) called 2’FL, which acts as a prebiotic. Like other prebiotics, 2’FL fuels gut bacteria in your digestive tract. Your body needs probiotic bacteria to thrive in your gut, but your body also needs prebiotic compounds to fuel that bacteria.

Klora Gut-Renew also contains a postbiotic to optimize gut health in other ways. A postbiotic promotes optimal gut barrier function, allowing your gut bacteria to thrive in a safe and contained environment without being impacted by leaky gut.

Klora Gut-Renew Combines a Prebiotic & Postbiotic

With Klora Gut-Renew, you get a prebiotic and postbiotic in one convenient capsule. Here’s how each type of ingredient works:

Prebiotic: The Food that Feeds the Living Microbes (Probiotics): Klora Gut-Renew uses a prebiotic called 2’FL to fuel gut bacteria. Prebiotics give your gut bacteria the fuel they need to survive and thrive. They feed good bacteria and promote optimal bacteria balance. Without prebiotics, your probiotic bacteria will die or become less diverse. By taking the prebiotic in Klora Gut-Renew daily, you can promote an increase in colonies of beneficial strains of probiotic bacteria – including Bifidobacteria and more.

Postbiotic: Managing the By-product or Waste Your Microbes (Probiotics) Create from Feeding on Prebiotics: Klora Gut-Renew also has a postbiotic ingredient called butyrate. Butyrate is a short chain fatty acid (SCFA) available in the form of tributyrin, which is part of the Corebiome proprietary formula in Klora Gut-Renew. Butyrate is a by-product of healthy gut bacteria metabolism. As your gut bacteria thrive, they process energy, and butyrate is a by-product of that process. The makers of Klora Gut-Renew added butyrate to be a powerful postbiotic engineered to target the colon, strengthen gut barrier function, and support cellular health.

Klora Gut-Renew is not a probiotic supplement; instead, it’s a prebiotic and postbiotic supplement. A probiotic supplement includes living microbes to populate your gut. Some people take a probiotic supplement along with Klora Gut-Renew, while others take Klora Gut-Renew on its own.

Klora Gut-Renew Ingredients

Klora Gut-Renew contains a small blend of science-backed ingredients to support gut health in various ways.

2’FL: 2’FL is a powerful human milk oligosaccharide (HMO) prebiotic identical to the molecular structure found in breast milk. Studies show babies who are breastfed tend to have better digestive health than babies taking formula, and the mechanisms behind 2’FL are partly responsible. 2’FL, according to Klora, helps immune function by feeding good bacteria and increasing microbiome diversity – similar to how other prebiotics work. However, other prebiotic supplements simply contain cheap sources of fiber; instead, Klora Gut-Renew contains 2’FL to promote healthy digestion and overall digestive health. It’s important to note the 2’FL in Klora Gut-Renew does not come from actual breast milk; instead, it’s a HMO (human milk oligosaccharide) that is bio-identical to the one found in breast milk. There’s no actual breast milk.

Butyrate: Klora Gut-Renew also contains butyrate, in the form of tributyrin, to provide energy for cells in the large intestine. Butyrate promotes the formation of healthy digestive cells, a process that is crucial for maintaining gut barrier function and promoting gut barrier integrity. Klora Gut-Renew helps to promote the integrity of the GI barrier, helping with symptoms of leaky gut and other gut barrier function-related issues.

Other Ingredients: Klora Gut-Renew contains other inactive ingredients to bind the formula together and keep it stable. The full list of ingredients in Klora Gut-Renew, in descending order of dosage, include CARE4U human milk oligosaccharides, stearic acid powder, silicon dioxide, magnesium stearate, Corebiome Tributyrin 88% liquid, olive oil, and a veggie capsule. Klora Gut-Renew is grain-free, soy-free, nut-free, shellfish-free, and corn-free.

Because of the two active ingredients and bundle of additional inactive ingredients, Klora Gut-Renew claims to support a healthy and balanced digestive system, help GI lining and function, and promote good bacteria and immune strength.

Scientific Evidence for Klora Gut-Renew

You can find plenty of gut health supplements online that claim to tackle bloating, digestive issues, and other problems. What makes Klora Gut-Renew different? What’s the science behind the formula? How does Klora Gut-Renew really work, according to clinical research and peer-reviewed studies? We’ll review some of the science behind Klora Gut-Renew below.

2-fucosyllactose (2-FL or 2’FL) is one of the most important ingredients in Klora Gut-Renew. Recent studies have shown 2-FL can promote gut health and overall health. In a recent clinical trial, researchers tested the effects of 2-FL on infants over a 16 week period to determine significant differences between formula and breast milk. The results of that trial have not yet been published.

A separate study found infants fed a lower calorie formula with 2’FL showed growth similar to infants fed breast milk. This suggests 2’FL, when added to formula, provides many of the same benefits as breast milk. Because of these results, 2’FL is one of the biggest infant formula breakthroughs of the last decade, and it brings baby formula even closer to human breast milk.

The second active ingredient in Klora Gut-Renew, butyrate, has been linked to gut health in multiple studies. A 2022 study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology found butyrate played a critical role in gut health and cardiovascular disease because it impacted inflammation, oxidative stress, homeostasis, neural signaling, and more.

A separate 2011 study on butyrate found butyrate worked in different ways to help with gut health. Researchers found butyrate regulated gene expression, for example, while also having a positive influence on gut microbiota. There’s also some evidence that butyrate is connected to colorectal cancer.

Klora Gut-Renew is a prebiotic and postbiotic supplement. It’s not a probiotic supplement. You could take a probiotic supplement to complement Klora Gut-Renew. However, probiotic supplements aren’t the automatic answer for everyone’s gut problems. Some studies have found probiotic supplements have little impact on digestive health in many people, for example. Other research has suggested probiotics can increase the risk of digestive health issues like SIBO.

Overall, Klora Gut-Renew contains two science-backed ingredients to promote gut health, microbiota diversity, and digestion in various ways. Studies show these ingredients should work as advertised to target and support gut health beyond the effects of an ordinary probiotic formula.

Klora Gut-Renew Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Klora Gut-Renew is backed by strong reviews from customers online Many customers have used Klora Gut-Renew with powerful results, and many claim to have changed their gut health soon after they started to take the supplement.

Here are some of the reviews shared by customers on the official website:

One customer described Klora Gut-Renew as a “game changer” for its ability to improve her digestion. She also noticed an improvement in mood and overall attention span after taking the supplement. Because of these effects, she describes Klora Gut-Renew as “a mind-body gut experience,” claiming it works as advertised to target multiple areas of health.

Another customer used Klora Gut-Renew to improve his indigestion and bloating. She used to wake up in the middle of the night with stomach cramps. She is “super thankful” she started to take Klora Gut-Renew to help her stomach.

Other customers report improvements in insomnia after taking Klora Gut-Renew. Many people are surprised to discover a connection between their insomnia and gut health. One customer claims her “sleep is so much better” after just two weeks of taking Klora Gut-Renew.

Klora Gut-Renew is popular among men and women. Although women are more likely to experience bloating and digestive issues than men, many men and women take Klora Gut-Renew daily to promote gut health.

Customers also have good things to say about the Klora customer service team and general purchasing process. Customers report no issues changing orders, adjusting subscriptions, and contacting the company.

Reviewers online claim to have experienced benefits from psoriasis treatment to pain relief to sleep rejuvenation after taking Klora Gut-Renew, with many customers surprised by how much Klora Gut-Renew helped various conditions.

Some people don’t experience rapid relief using Klora Gut-Renew. Sometimes, probiotic-promoting supplements aren’t the answer to your digestive health concerns. If you notice your gut health problems worsen after taking Klora Gut-Renew, then you should stop taking the supplement.

Overall, Klora Gut-Renew has an average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5 based on 30+ reviews, with 90% of customers giving the supplement a perfect 5-star rating.

Klora Gut-Renew Pricing

Klora Gut-Renew is priced at $49.99 per bottle. However, you can save money by signing up for the Gut-Renew Monthly Starter Kit, which is priced at $24.99 for your first month. Or, you can order multiple bottles at once to save money.

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

1 Month Supply: $49.99

$49.99 3 Month Supply: $119.99

$119.99 Gut-Renew Monthly Starter Kit: $24.99 for your 1st month, then $49.99 per month thereafter

Your first month of Klora Gut-Renew includes a refillable, child-proof glass jar and a 1 month supply of capsules (60 capsules / 30 servings). Subsequent orders come with a resealable sachet. You pour the sachet into the glass jar, then take two capsules daily for gut health.

Klora Gut-Renew Refund Policy

Klora Gut-Renew does not come with a refund policy because it is a consumable product. All sales are final.

However, if you’re unsatisfied with Klora Gut-Renew, then contact the customer service team at support@getklora.com. The company offers store credit refunds on a case-by-case basis if you reach out within 30 days of receiving your order.

About Klora

Klora is a nutritional supplement brand found online at GetKlora.com. The company sells two flagship products, including Klora Gut-Renew and Klora Bloat-Digest.

Klora Gut-Renew promotes good gut bacteria and boosts GI immunity, while Klora Bloat-Digest targets different aspects of digestion and bloating.

According to the official Klora website, both supplements are backed by “decades of science,” and the ingredients inside the formula are bundled together “for the first time ever.”

You can contact Klora and the Klora Gut-Renew customer service team via the following:

Email: support@getklora.com

Online Form: https://getklora.com/pages/contact

https://getklora.com/pages/contact Registered Address: 2140 S. Dupont Hwy Camden, DE 19934

Klora is led by co-founder and CEO Kirten. During his residency in 2016, Kirten went to Asia for an elective surgical rotation. He was left with severe food poisoning, and doctors prescribed antibiotics to help. These antibiotics destroyed his gut microbiome, leaving him with brain fog, inflammation, nutrient deficiencies, and chronic pain.

Over the next two years, Kirten visited multiple doctors for a solution. Doctors gave him diagnoses like food insensitivity, reflux, IBS, and even parasites. Eventually, Kirten discovered the effects of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics.

The co-founders named the company based on the term “clean flora.”

Klora’s medical advisory board includes Alek Dinesen, PhD, Nutrition and neurophysiologist Louisa Nicola, MS.

Final Word

Klora Gut-Renew is a gut health supplement available through GetKlora.com. Priced at $49.99 for a one month supply, Klora provides a blend of proven gut health supporting ingredients beyond what we see in a traditional probiotic supplement.

Each serving of Klora Gut-Renew includes prebiotic and postbiotic ingredients to support gut health by maintaining gut wall integrity, promoting microbiome diversity, supporting leaky gut defense, and fighting back against brain fog and sleep issues, among other benefits.

To learn more about Klora Gut-Renew and how the supplement works or to buy the digestive health supplement online today, visit the official website at GetKlora.com.

