Keilini Portable Heater Reviews: Scam or Legit? What They Won’t Tell You!

What is Keilini Portable Heater?

Keilini Portable Heater is a portable heater sold exclusively online through Keilini.com.

Developed as part of Keilini’s lineup of personal heating and cooling devices, Keilini Portable Heater is a high-quality, efficient, personal heater that can warm up a room in just three seconds.

Some people use Keilini Portable Heater because they want to save on heating costs. Instead of heating your whole home using a central heater, for example, you can exclusively heat the rooms you actually use.

Others use Keilini Portable Heater because they don’t have central heating or because their heating doesn’t work very well. Keilini Portable Heater can provide powerful, on-the-go heating to keep you at a comfortable temperature all winter long.

Keilini Portable Heater Benefits

Some of the benefits advertised by Keilini include:

Highly efficient ceramic PTC heating technology

Quickly warm a room in three seconds

Enjoy enormous savings on heating costs

Quiet and safe to use

Three gear adjustment to get the custom temperatures you like

Portable handle for ease of use

How Does Keilini Portable Heater Work?

Keilini Portable Heater works using ceramic PTC heating technology. The device draws electricity from your power outlet, then transforms that electricity into heat before spreading it throughout the room.

Ceramic positive temperature coefficient (PTC) heating technology sounds complicated, but it’s straightforward: Keilini Portable Heater draws in electricity, then transfers that electricity to a ceramic dish. As that ceramic dish heats up, it spreads heat outward away from the device, creating hotter temperatures in your home.

Also known simply as ceramic heating technology, ceramic PTC heating technology is popular in portable heaters and other small devices. It’s an efficient way of transferring electrical energy into heat energy, making it easy to heat a room.

Keilini Portable Heater Features

Keilini Portable Heater comes with the following features:

Warm a Room in 3 Seconds: You don’t need to wait long for Keilini Portable Heater to dispense hot temperatures. The device warms a room in 3 seconds, making it easy to enjoy hotter air at any point.

Save on Heating Costs: Depending on where you live, you could pay sky-high heating costs all winter long. Some are facing heating bills worth hundreds of dollars. Keilini Portable Heater can help you save on heating costs by only heating the space you’re actually using. Instead of using central heating to heat your entire home, for example, you can heat the rooms you actually use.

Quiet: Keilini Portable Heater operates quietly, emitting virtually no noise. You can use it at night without disturbing you, for example, or during the day while working.

Safe to Use: Keilini Portable Heater has safety features that make it convenient to use around kids, pets, and others. It can automatically shut off when knocked over, for example, to prevent a fire. Plus, the heater has a grill over the front to block the ceramic heating element, which means pets and kids won’t burn themselves after direct contact.

No-Hassle Returns: Keilini claims to offer no-hassle returns for any customers who are unsatisfied with their purchase. However, this refund appears to exclusively apply to unused heaters – not used heaters that you were unsatisfied with.

Fast & Easy to Setup: You can set up Keilini Portable Heater in seconds. Just take it out of the box, plug it in, and enjoy hassle-free heating.

Portable with Handle: Keilini Portable Heater is lightweight and easy to carry between rooms as needed. For added portability, the heater has a handle.

Three-Gear Customizable Heating Adjustment: You can run Keilini Portable Heater on low, medium, or high to get the heat you need. It’s not quite as customizable as a thermostat (you can’t select specific temperatures). However, it’s easy to choose your desired level of heating.

Compact Design: Keilini Portable Heater is 23.5cm tall, 15cm wide, and 10cm deep. It’s surprisingly compact, making it easy to carry wherever you go.

Automatic Shut-Off When Knocked Over: Portable heaters can be dangerous when they don’t have an automatic shut-off function. Keilini Portable Heater will automatically shut off when tipped over, making it safe to use in any home – or around pets and kids.

Available at 50% Discount: As part of a 2022 promotion, Keilini has dropped the price of its portable heater 50%, making it easy for anyone to get the efficient heating they need at an affordable price all winter long.

Ships Worldwide: All Keilini Portable Heater come with a flat shipping fee that includes worldwide shipping. You can ship Keilini Portable Heater worldwide. Keilini is a Hong Kong-based company that ships to parts of Europe, North America, Australia, and more.

Keilini Portable Heater Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Keilini Portable Heater has strong reviews online from customers, including an average rating of 4.9 stars out of 5 on the official website.

Here are some of the thoughts shared by customers online:

Multiple customers use Keilini Portable Heater to save on heating bills. One customer claims she only uses one or two rooms in her house, so she uses a Keilini Portable Heater to heat those two rooms instead of running the central heating.

Others praise Keilini Portable Heater for quickly heating up a room. Instead of waiting for the central air to heat your entire home, you can enjoy warmer temperatures within seconds of turning on Keilini Portable Heater.

Many customers also like the quiet operation of Keilini Portable Heater, claiming it runs almost silently while effectively heating a home.

One customer described Keilini Portable Heater as an “excellent product” and claims she “highly recommend[s]” it to anyone who needs lightweight, efficient heating. She used Keilini Portable Heater to replace an old metal heater.

Others like Keilini Portable Heater’s safety features – especially if they have kids or pets.

Overall, most customers agree Keilini Portable Heater works as advertised to rapidly heat homes while being safe, easy to use, and affordable.

Keilini Portable Heater Pricing

Keilini Portable Heater is priced at £59.99 per unit, although the price drops as low as £39.99 per unit when ordering multiple heaters at a time.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering online today:

1 x Heater: £59.99 + £9.99 Shipping

£59.99 + £9.99 Shipping 2 x Heaters: £99.98 + £9.99 Shipping

£99.98 + £9.99 Shipping 3 x Heaters: £139.99 + £9.99 Shipping

£139.99 + £9.99 Shipping 4 x Heaters: £159.96 + £9.99 Shipping

All pricing is in GBP regardless of your location. Keilini Portable Heater ships to Australia, Canada, France, United Kingdom, Brazil, Japan, Germany, Italy, Ireland, United States, Belgium, and Hong Kong.

Keilini Portable Heater Refund Policy

Keilini does not offer a refund on any used heaters. If you used a Keilini Portable Heater and were unsatisfied with its performance, then you cannot request a refund.

However, if your Keilini Portable Heater is unused and in its original packaging, then you can request a refund within 30 days of receiving your order. Contact the customer service team to initiate the refund process.

About Keilini

Keilini Portable Heater is made by a company named Keilini Technology International Co., a Hong Kong-based consumer products company.

You can contact Keilini Technology International Co. via the following:

Email: support@keilini.com

support@keilini.com Office Address: Room 702, 7/F, Spa Centre, No. 53-55 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Final Word

