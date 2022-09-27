Keep Rising! Relief Funds Available to Small Businesses in Pierce County

Pierce County is one of the most diverse regions in Washington State, so it is important that our small business community reflects that diversity. Unfortunately, our small businesses, particularly those owned by women and people of color, are now facing increased expenses as they recover from the pandemic.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber has strived to advocate for small businesses through leadership, advocacy, and relationships. This includes partnering with other organizations and companies to offer new ways to support small business growth.

Our vision is to make the South Sound the most equitable and inclusive place to do business in Washington state. Comcast has been a vital partner in our efforts to support small businesses. Through their recent contributions, our Thrive Tacoma Business Fund provides grants to help support and assist small Tacoma-based BIPOC and women-owned businesses.

In addition to supporting the Thrive Tacoma Business Fund, Comcast will once again provide $1 Million to small businesses owned by women and persons of color throughout Pierce and King counties through the Comcast RISE program. On behalf of the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber, I am excited to work alongside Comcast to share this relief effort with our business owners.

Comcast RISE is a multi-year Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitment to helping small businesses owned by women and people of color succeed and grow. The program offers cash grants, marketing services, and technology upgrades to strengthen and empower small businesses recovering from the pandemic and hurting from rising inflation.

One of the biggest obstacles to BIPOC and women-owned businesses is the lack of access to the proper tools and technology needed to thrive. That is why the Comcast RISE marketing and technology grants are important. Not only do they help provide that digital access, but they can improve digital literacy, allowing small businesses to be more agile, strategic, and successful.

It is essential to remember that for every business that has benefitted from previous relief efforts, many still need our help. One way to do that is by encouraging women and BIPOC-owned small businesses to take advantage of every opportunity to prosper, such as applying for cash grants, marketing services, and technology upgrades available through Comcast RISE.

I highly encourage small business owners to find out if they qualify and apply to take advantage of this opportunity provided by Comcast. For more information or to fill out an application, go to www.comcastrise.com/rise-apply.

Our Tacoma and Pierce County economy can thrive only through a solid and diverse small business community.