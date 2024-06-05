Justice For All Party of Washington State -Nomination Convention

Cornel West & Melina Abdullah Nomination Convention
The Justice For All Party of Washington State,
pursuant to RCW 29A.56.620, will hold a convention for the purpose of selecting electors and nominating Dr. Cornel West for President and Dr. Melina Abdullah for Vice President of the United States on
•June 20th & 27th at Broadway
Farmers Market:
1099-949, Broadway, Tacoma, WA 98402
•June 15th & 22nd at Proctor
Farmers Market:
Corner of N. 27th St. &, N Proctor St, Tacoma, WA 98407
For more information contact
Colejohn Tonnes, ElectionCommitteeWA@proton.me
June 5, 2024