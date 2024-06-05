Justice For All Party of Washington State -Nomination Convention

Cornel West & Melina Abdullah Nomination Convention

The Justice For All Party of Washington State,

pursuant to RCW 29A.56.620, will hold a convention for the purpose of selecting electors and nominating Dr. Cornel West for President and Dr. Melina Abdullah for Vice President of the United States on

•June 20th & 27th at Broadway

Farmers Market:

1099-949, Broadway, Tacoma, WA 98402

•June 15th & 22nd at Proctor

Farmers Market:

Corner of N. 27th St. &, N Proctor St, Tacoma, WA 98407

For more information contact

Colejohn Tonnes, ElectionCommitteeWA@proton.me

Capitol Hill Law, PLLC, 999 N Ogden

St #901, Denver, CO 80218

IDX-997257

June 5, 2024