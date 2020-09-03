Bids

J2020-13-Call for Bids

THE METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

by Ken Spurrell

Project: W.W. Seymour Conservatory Rehabilitation, J2020-13

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive sealed bids for Bid#: J2020-13, W.W. Seymour Conservatory Rehabilitation Project, at the office of Planning, Design & Development, Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma, and Attn: Debbie Hall, 4702 S 19th Street, Tacoma WA 98405 until 1 p.m., September 25, 2020. Please place bids through mail slot located at the front doors. If sending via courier, please do not require signature. Bids will be opened, bid tabulation completed, and uploaded to our website by end of day. Bids received after the appointed time set for receipt will be returned unopened. All work completed for the Metropolitan Park District will be considered a public works project with prevailing wage documentation required.

Please see the Bid Notice on Metro Parks Website: https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/

Call Debbie Hall at 253-305-1096

IDX-907806

September 3, 10, 2020

