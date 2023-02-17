Inchagrow Reviewed – Scam or Legit? Does It Work?

Inchagrow is a male enhancement supplement available online through TryInchaGrow.com.

By taking two capsules of Inchagrow daily, you can purportedly extend the size of your penis, enjoy longer erections, lose weight, and boost energy, among other benefits.

Keep reading to find out if Inchagrow lives up to the hype or of it’s another male enhancement supplement scam today in our review.

What is Inchagrow?

Inchagrow is a nutritional supplement designed to increase the size of your penis.

Available exclusively through TryInchagrow.com, Inchagrow is designed to enhance male attributes without side effects. The supplement uses a blend of herbs, plant extracts, and natural nutrients to increase the size of your penis, raise testosterone levels, and boost libido, among other benefits.

Key ingredients in Inchagrow include saw palmetto extract, tribulus terrestris, and horny goat weed – all of which are popular male enhancement supplement ingredients found in many formulas sold online today.

According to the official website, multiple men have increased penis size 2” to 4” by taking Inchagrow for just a few months, adding noticeable size to their penis without side effects.

Inchagrow is priced at $69 per bottle and backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

Inchagrow Benefits

Inchagrow is a 100% natural male enhancement formula designed to boost performance inside and outside the bedroom, give you bigger erections, and improve your overall hardness, among other benefits.

Some of the specific advertised benefits of Inchagrow include:

Bigger, harder erections

More explosive orgasms

Increased stamina for longer-lasting sex

Faster, more intense arousal

Better libido

Better male vitality, energy, and testosterone levels

How Does Inchagrow Work?

Inchagrow is marketed to men of all ages who want to increase the size of their penis using natural ingredients. The supplement also provides secondary benefits – like greater sex drive and higher testosterone levels, according to the official website.

The manufacturer has designed Inchagrow to work in three stages. As you continue to take Inchagrow daily, the natural ingredients go to work to increase penis size and enhance male vitality in various ways.

Here are the three stages you can expect after taking Inchagrow for the first time:

Stage 1) Men start to feel better overall. They may experience increased energy and clearer thoughts. Some men get a more restful sleep. Many men feel like they’ve aged in reverse by 10 to 20 years.

Stage 2) During this second stage, you’ll start to get firmer erections. You may also start to notice secondary benefits like harder muscles, more energy, and greater stamina, helping to boost performance inside and outside the bedroom.

Stage 3) You can expect to encounter this stage after taking Inchagrow continuously for at least three months. After three months, the natural ingredients in Inchagrow have lowered the inflammation in your reproductive system, boosting sexual performance in various ways. In fact, the supplement claims to have “completely eliminated” all inflammation in your reproductive organs at this point, helping you move forward to a brighter future.

For best results, the manufacturer recommends taking Inchagrow continuously for three months or longer. When taken over this time period, the ingredients can cleanse, restore, and renew.

Inchagrow Ingredients

Inchagrow contains eight handpicked ingredients sourced from around the world. These ingredients work in different ways to increase libido, boost sex drive, and increase the size of your erections, among other benefits.

Here are all of the ingredients in Inchagrow and how they work, according to the manufacturer:

Catuaba Bark: Catuaba is an herb, and the bark of the herb is used to make medicine. Catuaba is best-known for its effects on sexual arousal and performance. However, some people also use it for anxiety, memory, and general health and wellness. The Catuaba bark in Inchagrow, according to the official website, enhances sexual excitement, boosting arousal and making it easier to perform in bed.

Epimedium: Epimedium is better known as horny goat weed. Also known as barrenwort, bishop’s hat, or fairy wings, horny goat weed has been used in traditional sexual enhancement medicine for centuries. Today, it’s found in many male enhancement supplements for the same reasons. Some studies have linked horny goat weed to higher libido levels, while others have linked it to better testosterone support.

Ginkgo Biloba: Like epimedium, ginkgo biloba has a long history of use in traditional Chinese medicine, where it was used for inflammation and general health and wellness. Today, we know ginkgo biloba works because it’s packed with antioxidants that can support healthy inflammation throughout the body. The makers of Inchagrow believe inflammation in reproductive organs can reduce sexual function. By taking the ginkgo biloba in Inchagrow daily, you may be able to improve erections, according to the manufacturer.

Asian Ginseng: Asian ginseng, also commonly known simply as ginseng, is a root used in traditional Korean and traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. The makers of Inchagrow added it to the formula for its broad ability to “enhance sexual function.”

Hawthorn: Hawthorn improves circulation, according to the makers of Inchagrow, which can give you firmer, harder, longer-lasting erections. People with circulatory conditions are much more likely to develop erectile dysfunction. Hawthorn counteracts this effect by improving circulation, making it easier for blood to flow to your penis – and stay there for the duration of sex.

Muira Puama: Muira puama promotes and enhances sexual arousal, according to the makers of Inchagrow, making it a natural libido booster. In fact, Muira puama has been used as a traditional treatment for sexual disorders for centuries in South America, and the plant is particularly popular in Brazil. Also known as Amazon Viagra, the wood and root of the Muira puama plant have been connected to libido and sexual function in multiple small studies.

Saw Palmetto: Nearly every natural testosterone booster supplement contains the last two ingredients on our list, including saw palmetto and tribulus terrestris. Saw palmetto is a tree that grows to be around 10 feet tall. Historically, the fruit of the saw palmetto tree was used to make medicine. Today, saw palmetto is best-known for its use in natural male enhancement supplements and testosterone boosters. Like other ingredients in Inchagrow, saw palmetto is backed by some small studies suggesting it can significantly improve testosterone production in men.

Tribulus Terrestris: Tribulus terrestris is a small, leafy plant also known as puncture vine. It’s used in traditional medicine for chest pain, dizziness, skin and eye issues, and other problems. In Inchagrow, tribulus terrestris has a simple function: to boost libido. Tribulus terrestris can purportedly increase sex drive, helping you perform better in bed.

All ingredients in Inchagrow are plant-based, and the formula is 100% natural, non-GMO, stimulant-free, and non-habit forming.

Does Inchagrow Permanently Increase Penis Size?

Inchagrow is marketed to men who want to increase the size of their penis. Some men take Inchagrow to increase erection size, while others take Inchagrow to permanently increase the overall size of their penis.

Officially, the makers of Inchagrow advertise the product as a way to increase the size of your erect penis. You can increase the size of your erect penis by enhancing blood flow and improving erection quality, both of which can add noticeable size to your erect penis.

Although the company doesn’t officially claim to increase the size of your flaccid penis, many men claim to have observed a significant increase in penis size after taking Inchagrow.

One man compared Inchagrow to jelqing, for example, a popular penis stretching exercise to increase size. He claims to have been jelqing his whole life, which added one inch to his penis. After taking Inchagrow, however, that man’s penis grew “3.6 inches,” according to his review, and he’s worried “I’m getting too big now.”

Others appear to have experienced similar results, adding noticeable length, girth, and overall size to their penis within weeks of taking Inchagrow for the first time.

Overall, there’s no evidence any nutritional supplement can permanently increase the size of your flaccid penis – especially not by 2 to 4 inches. However, the right supplement could increase the size of your erect penis by optimizing blood flow and boosting libido.

Scientific Evidence for Inchagrow

The makers of Inchagrow cite 15+ scientific studies to validate the individual ingredients in the formula. Those studies were performed by Johns Hopkins, UCLA, Sutter Health, and the International Society for Sexual Medicine, among other notable names. The studies involved the individual ingredients within Inchagrow. They did not involve the specific Inchagrow formula. We’ll review that evidence below.

Multiple studies have connected tribulus terrestris to higher testosterone levels. However, many of these studies were small. A 2014 review, for example, found evidence tribulus terrestris was advertised as a testosterone booster and remedy for erectile dysfunction. Researchers reviewed evidence and found tribulus had several components that could raise testosterone in men, including alkaloids and steroidal glycosides, both of which are naturally present in Inchagrow. Despite the presence of these ingredients, however, researchers found more research was needed to verify the safety and efficacy of tribulus.

According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative health, saw palmetto extract is commonly used in the natural treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). One review found no significant difference between saw palmetto extract and a placebo, however. That review involved 5,666 men and 32 randomized controlled trials. Many men with BPH also suffer from erectile dysfunction and general sexual dysfunction.

Many of the ingredients in Inchagrow are considered natural aphrodisiacs. They enhance your desire to have sex. In one large review, researchers found ingredients like Muira puama had a long history of use as natural aphrodisiacs in both men and women. One study found Muira puama effectively treated erectile dysfunction when combined with L-citrulline, a popular amino acid, for example. Researchers also found some natural ingredients worked in a similar way to PDE5 inhibitors. L-arginine, for example, works in a similar way to PDE-5 inhibitors by enhancing blood flow. Viagra is the best-known PDE5 inhibitor. However, there’s no L-arginine in Inchagrow.

Overall, there’s no evidence the ingredients in Inchagrow increase the size of your penis – flaccid or erect – by 2 to 4 inches as suggested on the official website. It’s possible some herbal compounds could increase blood flow or libido, making it easier to get an erection and add a small amount (0.5”) to your erect penis size. However, the makers of Inchagrow provide no proof the supplement can temporarily or permanently increase the size of your penis in a meaningful way.

Inchagrow Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

You can find plenty of male enhancement supplements online making similar claims to Inchagrow. However, not all of them are backed by genuine reviews from real customers.

Inchagrow aims to be different. According to the official website, the supplement has an average rating of 4.93 stars out of 5 based on 16,200+ reviews. That makes Inchagrow one of the bestselling male enhancement supplements ever sold online. It also makes it one of the best-rated supplements overall.

Here are some of the reviews from verified customers:

One man claims he added 3.6” to his penis with Inchagrow, and he now recommends the supplement to anyone who wants a bigger penis. In fact, that man now worries he’s “getting too big” because of Inchagrow.

Another man claims to have enlarged his penis by 2.8” with Inchagrow, giving him greater confidence and transforming himself into a different person. Since increasing his penis size, he has earned a promotion and is on the way to achieving the life of his dreams.

One man claims a doctor recommended Inchagrow, which would make Inchagrow one of the first male enhancement supplements to be endorsed by a medical doctor. That man’s neighbor is a urologist, and he claims he has “transformed into an African” after taking Inchagrow based on the size of his penis.

Another man described Inchagrow as a “quality supplement” because it increased the size of his penis by 3.8”. His erections also last longer than before.

Other men claim to have lost weight, boosted overall energy, and achieved other noticeable benefits after taking Inchagrow. On man claims to have dropped 6lbs after taking Inchagrow, for example.

Inchagrow Pricing

Inchagrow is normally priced at $179 per bottle at its ordinary retail rate, according to the official website. However, as part of a 2023 promotion, the makers of Inchagrow have reduced the price to $69 per bottle. You can save even more by ordering 3 or 6 bottles at once.

Here’s how pricing works:

1 Bottle: $69 + Shipping

$69 + Shipping 3 Bottles: $177 ($59 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping

$177 ($59 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping 6 Bottles: $294 ($49 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping

Each bottle contains 60 capsules, or 30 servings of Inchagrow. You take two capsules per day to increase the size of your penis. Many men report a noticeable increase in penis size within the first few weeks of using the supplement, with greater results over the coming months.

Bonuses Included with Inchagrow

As part of a 2023 promotion, all 3 and 6 bottle purchases of Inchagrow come with two free bonus eBooks.

After buying the 3 or 6 bottle package of Inchagrow, you receive immediate access to the two bonus eBooks listed below:

Free Bonus eBook #1: Natural Penis Enlargement – Master Manual: There are natural ways to enlarge your penis. Some men use jelqing techniques, for example. Others take supplements. Some boost libido or testosterone, and others put their penises into strange-looking extension devices. In this eBook, the makers of Inchagrow separate the noise from the science, explaining some of the best and most proven natural penis enlargement techniques.

Free Bonus eBook #2: Seven Hot Steps to Become a Sex Genius: This eBook is packed with practical tips to improve your performance in bed. You can implement these tips as soon as tonight. Whether looking for science-backed ways to increase her orgasm intensity or searching for strategies for overcoming your sexual dysfunction, the eBook walks you through the process of improving sexual function step by step.

Inchagrow Refund Policy

If Inchagrow does not increase the size of your penis, raise testosterone levels, or improve your libido, you can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days. All Inchagrow purchases have a 60 day, 100% moneyback guarantee with no questions asked. However, the manufacturer deducts shipping and handling fees from your refund.

About Inchagrow Research

Inchagrow is made by a supplement company that does business under the same name. That company, Inchagrow Research, manufactures Inchagrow in an FDA-registered facility that complies by GMP standards.

You can contact Inchagrow and the company’s customer service team via the following:

Email: support@getinchagrow.com

support@getinchagrow.com Phone: +1 201-977-6294

+1 201-977-6294 Mailing Address: 924 N Magnolia Ave, Suite 202, Unit #5383, Orlando, FL 32803

Inchagrow was created by a man named Arnold Scott. Although Arnold is not a doctor or nutritionist, he conducted extensive research to find the perfect male enhancement formula. And, according to the official website, one man heard about Inchagrow from a urologist, which would make Inchagrow a doctor-recommended male enhancement supplement.

Final Word

Inchagrow is a nutritional supplement featuring a blend of natural ingredients linked to sexual health and wellness.

However, the makers of Inchagrow don’t just design their supplement for libido and sex drive: they specifically advertise it as a way to increase the size of your penis significantly.

According to the official website, many men have increased penis size 2” to 4” after taking Inchagrow for just a few weeks. Plus, the supplement is backed by 16,000+ reviews and an average rating of 4.93 stars out of 5.

To learn more about Inchagrow or to take the supplement online today, visit the official website.

