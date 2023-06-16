Happy Go Leafy Reviews – Premium Kratom Product Brand or Fake Vendor?

Happy Go Leafy is a top Kratom vendor that has gained recognition for its ethical sourcing practices, premium quality products, and excellent customer service. With the increasing demand for Kratom, there is a great need for a high-quality and reliable brand. As you probably know, Kratom is a plant originally from Southeast Asia but whose popularity has grown exponentially in the West due to its potential health benefits.

In this article, we will look at Happy Go Leafy to help you learn more about the vendor if you are in the market for a reliable Kratom brand. This is by examining the company’s sourcing methods, product offerings, customer reviews, and lab testing procedures. The review will help you understand what makes the brands stand out in the competitive market.

How Happy Go Leafy Kratom Works?

Kratom contains alkaloids, specifically 7-hydroxy mitragynine and mitragynine. The alkaloids are responsible for health benefits associated with plants from Southeast Asia. But what is the science behind its mechanism of action? How does it work? The mechanism of action is not fully understood, but it offers unique and powerful effects on your body.

According to research, Kratom features a complex mechanism of action where it interacts with opioid receptors in your spinal cord, brain, and other body organs. Once Kratom is ingested in any of the three forms, its alkaloids are absorbed into your bloodstream. The alkaloids then travel to your brain and bind to kappa, delta, and mu-opioid receptors.

The alkaloids’ binding with the receptors provides various effects, including sedation, a sense of euphoria, and pain relief. Kratom and opioid receptor interaction offer similar impacts to traditional opioids like oxycodone and morphine, but Kratom has a more complex mechanism of action than them.

Moreover, Kratom interacts with different receptors in your brain, including dopaminergic, serotonergic, and adrenergic receptors. The interaction of Kratom with serotonergic receptors provides an antidepressant effect, while its interaction with adrenergic receptors leads to a stimulant effect. On the other hand, the interaction with dopaminergic receptors is responsible for its cognitive-enhancing and mood-enhancing impacts.

Apart from the interaction with the receptors, Kratom is also known to affect neurotransmitters in your brain, including serotonin, norepinephrine, and dopamine. This leads to enhanced mood and cognitive abilities but could also lead to potential addiction or abuse.

According to a theory on why Kratom has a complex mechanism, the plant evolved to protect itself from predators. The plant might have grown to feature alkaloids that offer effects that deter animals from feeding on the leaves. However, the complex mechanism could result from the alkaloids’ chemical structure.

Happy Go Leafy Strains

Happy Go Leafy offers different strains to cater to the needs of every consumer. Some of the significant strains by the brand include:

Maeng Da Kratom

The strain is designed to provide consumers with stimulating effects. Consequently, the strain is more prevalent among Kratom enthusiasts looking for energizing effects. The Happy Go Leafy strain has a smooth, clean taste of premium quality.

Bali Kratom

This classic Kratom strain is said to have significant pain-relieving effects. Therefore, Bali Kratom is popular among consumers seeking natural inflammation reduction or pain relief. The strain features an earthy, smooth taste and premium quality.

Borneo Kratom

This strain is a fan favorite for people seeking relaxation and calmness. Borneo Kratom offers a gentle and soothing effect that helps reduce anxiety and stress.

Thai Kratom

The other unique and popular strain from Happy Go Leafy is Thai Kratom. The Kratom strain offers both relaxation and energy. Besides, the strain has a balanced taste and premium quality.

Malay Kratom

This strain offers another option for people looking for a product that provides energizing effects. The Kratom strain features potential mood-improving properties that may help enhance concentration and focus. However, the strain comes with a slightly bitter taste, but the potential health benefits make taking it worth it.

Trainwreck Kratom

The Happy Go Leafy strain combines multiple other strains, making it an ideal choice for a balanced experience. Trainwreck Kratom offers energy boosts and pain relief, making it an excellent choice for individuals seeking mood-enhancing properties.

Happy Go Leafy Product Categories

Happy Go Leafy offers an excellent product lineup that is straightforward to navigate and straightforward to navigate. This makes the brand a perfect choice for people overwhelmed by the wide selection of kratom products. The brand provides Kratom in three different forms:

1. Bestseller: Capsule

The capsule option includes the following products:

Green Maeng Da Kratom Capsules

Green Borneo Kratom Capsules

Red Maeng Da Kratom Capsules

Green Sumatra Kratom Capsules

Red Malay Kratom Capsules

Trainwreck Kratom Capsules

Red Thai Kratom Capsules

Ideal Consumption Method

The best way to consume Kratom in this form is to take it orally, just like any other supplement. In this case, you can swallow the capsule with your preferred beverage or water. However, taking it with food offers the best results. According to the manufacturer, you need to start with a small serving size and increase the size gradually until you identify the ideal serving size for your body.

Each Happy Go Leafy capsule has 600mg of premium quality kratom powder. The manufacturer recommends taking four pills per serving for the best results.

Size and pricing: The Happy Go Leafy Capsule form comes in three bottle sizes:

150 capsule bottle (75g of Kratom), which cost $29.00

500 capsules bottle (250g of Kratom) currently selling at $69.00

1000 capsules bottle (500g of Kratom), which cost $129.00

2. Powder

The powder kratom form is available in the following categories:

Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder

Green Borneo Kratom Powder

Red Malay Kratom Powder

Red Maeng Da Kratom Powder

Trainwreck Kratom powder

Red Thai Kratom Powder

White Maeng Da Kratom Powder

White Borneo Kratom Powder

White Bali Kratom Powder

Best Consumption Method

The powder form of Kratom can be taken orally by mixing it with your preferred liquid or beverage. Besides, you can also use the powder to brew kratom tea by simmering it in water for some time and then sieving out the solids. The tea can be taken cold or hot, and you can also add lemon, honey, or other ingredients to improve the taste.

Like other supplements, the correct serving size varies depending on the desired effects and individual needs. In this case, 1 to 2 teaspoons (2 to 5 grams) may offer stimulating effects, while two or more doses may lead to sedation or relaxation. However, it is good to understand that taking high amounts exceeding 15 grams of Kratom is not recommended.

Size and Price

56g (2 oz) of Kratom, which cost $19.00

252g (9 oz) currently available at $59.00

1kg (2.2 lbs), selling at $200.00

3. Shots

Another option for Happy Go Leafy Kratom products is the Shot. In this category, there is only one product.

Best Consumption Method

The kratom shot is relatively easy as smooth grape flavoring accompanies the kratom extracts and some boosters. You must place the image in your fridge for some time and then take it.

Size and Price

6 Bottles pack, selling at $120.00

12 Bottles pack, available at $199.00

Dosage

Every two weeks

Every four weeks

Every six weeks

Every two months

NB: Remember, you can save 20% of the total cost for each Happy Go Leafy company product through their offer.

Why Choose Happy Go Leafy Products

Happy Go Leafy products are premium quality and reliable. Here are some reasons you should consider them:

GMP-Certified

Happy Go Leafy directly sources Kratom from the best farmers to ensure they get it with high alkaloid content. Besides, the products are manufactured in their GMP-certified facility, guaranteeing purity and safety. The company is also an AKA member. This ensures a high-quality and Good Manufacturing Process.

Lab Tested

All Happy Go Leafy products undergo rigorous lab testing by a third party. This ensures that consumers get products of premium quality. Besides, the company provides lab reports on its website, and is readily available to all consumers.

30-day Satisfaction

The company guarantees a 30-day satisfaction guarantee for all products through its refund policy. This gives their customers purchasing their products peace of mind as they are sure of returning the supplement if they are not satisfied with it.

Fast Shipping

The other reason you should consider supplement vendors is their policy ensuring reliable and fast product delivery. Orders made before 2:00 PM (Eastern Standard Time) are processed and shipped the same day.

Reliable Customer Service

The company has a great customer support team. The excellent customer service team answers any concerns or questions from potential customers promptly and satisfactorily. This ensures that all customers can enjoy a pleasant shopping experience.

Great Customer Reviews

According to the official website, Happy Go Leafy has many positive reviews from happy and satisfied customers. It indicates that their products are dependable and top-notch when consumers provide positive feedback.

Wide Range of Products

Happy Go Leafy offers products in different categories and convenient forms. The supplements are available in different strains and as powder, shots, and capsules. This ensures that consumers can get a suitable product and, most importantly, one that suits their health needs.

What Customers Say about Happy Go Leafy

As mentioned above, Happy Go Leafy has many positive reviews from happy and satisfied customers, as can be witnessed on their official website. Here are some of a few comments that we found on the website.

One of the customers claims to have tried several different brands of Kratom before, but Maeng Da kratom from Happy Go Leafy Company remains the best. The product offers potent and long-lasting effects. Besides, the capsules are convenient and easy for every consumer to swallow. She says Happy Go Leafy is generally a top company offering the highest quality products.

This satisfied customer expressed their contentment with the product quality. He highly recommends it to other users. Another consumer claims that Happy Go Leafy offers a relatively affordable solution to those looking for premium kratom products. He was also happy with the fast shipping and the excellent customer service from the support team. The customer was also satisfied with the purchase.

Another customer claims that Happy G Leafy Kratom exceeded his expectations despite him initially being skeptical of its performance and reliability. He claims that the supplement has dramatically enhanced his concentration and focus. The supplement also improved his energy levels.

The other customer was happy that the support team answered all his questions promptly. He also tried the supplement, was impressed by the results, and considered it a lifesaver.

Another customer claims that Green Borneo kratom is his favorite product from Happy Go Leafy. The product provides excellent and balanced effects that offer a strong sense of focus and clarity while calming his mind.

Potential Negative Effects of Kratom

Kratom is a natural ingredient, but like most medicinal plants, it has some risks. Here we look at the potential side effects of Kratom as well as how to manage them:

Constipation

Some studies have shown that Kratom can slow down your digestive system, which leads to constipation. However, you can manage the side effects by drinking enough water and increasing fiber intake. You can also consider taking a mild laxative to ease the constipation.

Vomiting and Nausea

The other common side effect of Kratom is nausea and vomiting, especially in high doses. Take Happy Leafy Kratom with a drink or food to manage or prevent this side effect. Besides, you can also use ginger as it is an effective anti-nausea remedy.

Headache

Some studies have found that Kratom can also lead to headaches, again in cases where it is consumed in high doses. You may consider switching to a different kratom strain or reducing your consumption to manage the side effect.

Withdrawal Symptoms

Studies have found that you might experience withdrawal symptoms if you suddenly stop using kratom supplements after consuming them for a long time.

Dizziness

Besides, Kratom can also lead to dizziness, mainly when consumed in high doses. Consequently, avoiding operating machines or driving is advisable until you know how Kratom affects your body. To manage or prevent the side effect, start with a low dose and gradually increase the serving size.

Addiction

Addiction is another common side effect associated. Refrain from consuming it every day to prevent its tolerance or withdrawal.

Dry Mouth

Finally, Kratom has also been found to lead to dry mouth. This can lead to increased dental issues and discomfort. Drink plenty of water daily and take candy or sugar-free gum to manage the adverse effect.

Happy Go Leafy Refunds and Return Policy

Happy Go Leafy provides a straightforward refund and return policy for customer satisfaction. In this case, the manufacturer allows you to return the purchased item within 30 days of the order date if unsatisfied. According to the customer reviews, the company will try its best to meet expectations through customer service and premium quality products.

If unsatisfied with the purchased product, you can initiate the return process by filling out the form on their official website. Next, wait for the support team’s authorization before you return the product for a refund. Once the purchased products are returned, the company will decide to refund them within three business days of receiving the goods.

It is also good to mention that the company accepts goods return for several reasons, including physical damage and product quality. However, you may be charged the shipping fee to cater to the cost of returning the purchased goods. If the return of the goods is approved, you will get a full refund of your money, including the shipping fee.

Happy Go Leafy Frequently Asked Questions

Kratom is a plant from Southeast Asia that belongs to the coffee family. The plant is available in forests in different countries, including Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, Myanmar, and Thailand.

Q: What are AKA and GMP certifications?

A: AKA stands for the American Kratom Association, a certification ensuring that kratom products meet FDA guidelines. On the other hand, GMP refers to Good Manufacturing Practices to guarantee purity and safety.

Q: Where do Happy Go Leafy products ship to?

A: Happy Go Leafy products can ship to most states in the US, except a few cities and states. These include Arkansas, Indiana, Alabama, Vermont, Sarasota County, Rhode Island, Union County, San Diego, Ontario, CA, Jerseyville, and Wisconsin.

Q: Can I get a discount?

A: The company offers promotions on its products every week. Subscribe to their email list to get notified when they have product offers.

Final Thoughts on Happy Go Leafy

Happy Go Leafy is a reliable and committed Kratom vendor, evident by the many positive customer reviews on their official site. The company has a strong emphasis on product quality and customer satisfaction. Besides, their products are suggested for third-party lab testing, and the results are available to all customers.

The company is also a proud member of the American Kratom Association, ensuring it follows strict production guidelines and ethical sourcing practices. In addition, the company is GMP certified and also offers fast shipping.

Visit the official website and try Happy Go Leafy today!

