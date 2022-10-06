GlutaRaise Reviewed – Is NutraVille Gluta Raise Legit?

Gluta Raise is a cortisol modulator supplement created by Nutraville to relieve stress and eliminate belly fat.

By taking two capsules of Gluta Raise daily, you can purportedly lose significant weight, regain control of your life, and use natural ingredients to burn fat.

Does Gluta Raise really work? How does the supplement target belly fat? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Gluta Raise today in our review.

What is Gluta Raise?

Gluta Raise is a nutritional supplement sold exclusively online through GlutaRaise.com.

Featuring a blend of natural ingredients like curcumin, Gluta Raise is designed to target stress and the belly fat linked to stress, helping you lose weight and burn away stubborn fat.

Just take one serving of Gluta Raise in the morning with your first meal of the day, swallowing the two easy capsules. Then, you can modulate your body’s response to stress, helping you handle anything life throws at you.

According to Emma Green, the woman who created Gluta Raise, you can lose 70+ lbs in a few months while taking Gluta Raise. The formula worked to relieve Emma’s stress and lower her cortisol levels, helping her lose a significant amount of weight in a short period.

Gluta Raise Features & Benefits

According to Nutraville, Gluta Raise can offer the following features and benefits:

Uses natural ingredients to help lower cortisol and stress

Refill aging GSH levels to reignite the fat-burning power of your mitochondria

Enjoy the weight loss effects of a younger woman

Optimize your body to effortlessly burn stubborn fat

Help repair cellular damage, promote weight loss, and reduce cortisol levels

100% natural, safe, stimulant-free, vegetarian, and non-GMO

Overall, Nutraville markets Gluta Raise as a potent and safe weight loss formula. Featuring a blend of three proven ingredients, Gluta Raise may be able to lead to significant weight loss in a short period by targeting stress and cortisol.

How Does Gluta Raise Work?

Gluta Raise contains a small blend of active ingredients to target weight loss and burn away stubborn fat.

You can find plenty of weight loss supplements sold online today that make similar claims. However, Gluta Raise works differently because it specifically targets stress.

When your body is stressed, it’s difficult to lose weight. Stress forces your body to enter survival mode, which means it stubbornly clings to fat instead of burning it away. Stress raises levels of hormones like cortisol, making it even more difficult to lose weight.

To manage stress, Gluta Raise contains ashwagandha, curcumin, and other proven ingredients to target stress. Ashwagandha has been used for centuries as a natural stress relief aid, for example, while curcumin has been shown to reduce anxiety and depression while helping people lose weight.

Many people are surprised to discover they have high levels of stress – even if they don’t feel chronically stressed. Your body may have internal stress, for example, due to diet, lifestyle, or exercise habits. Too much exercise can put high stress on your body, for example, as can certain foods or environments.

Regardless of the source of your stress, Gluta Raise aims to help using a blend of proven ingredients.

Gluta Raise Helps Lower the Release of Cortisol

Your body releases a stress hormone called cortisol when it’s stressed. That stress hormone is very bad for weight loss. It forces your body to stubbornly cling to fat, making it difficult to lose weight – even if you’re eating right, exercising, and doing everything right.

Here’s how Nutraville explains the effects of stress on weight loss:

“There’s a certain “distress alarm” that goes off in the brain anytime you perceive stress, and this alarm releases the stress hormone cortisol into the body.”

After your body releases cortisol into your system, it raises sugar and fat in your bloodstream. You may have high blood sugar and cholesterol because of your stress hormone, for example, and your body may stubbornly cling to fat instead of releasing it.

Stress also appears to lead to particular weight gain effects around the belly. There’s a reason some people call it “stress belly,” for example:

“And when cortisol is elevated for extended periods of time… it causes sugar and fat to circulate in the bloodstream and finally settle in the belly… causing what experts at Yale University call “stress belly.”

Nutraville designed Gluta Raise to help lower the release of cortisol. Instead of having your body wildly release cortisol whenever it likes, Gluta Raise can support normal cortisol release.

The end result is Gluta Raise can help you feel less anxious and nervous, happier, and more balanced. You’ll find it easier to lose weight – and keep it off – thanks to Gluta Raise.

Who Created Gluta Raise?

Gluta Raise was created by a woman named Emma Green. Emma is a military wife. After her husband’s first tour in Afghanistan, Emma experienced an embarrassing incident that motivated her to make a change.

Emma experienced enormous stress during her husband’s first deployment to Afghanistan. She was not ready for the stress of the deployment. After he left, Emma felt like she had been “hit by a bus.” She couldn’t function. She became depressed. With every news story from Afghanistan, Emma became increasingly worried.

Emma’s stress led her to gain a significant amount of weight. She ate unhealthy foods, overated regularly, and ultimately gained 47lbs during her husband’s 9-month tour.

Emma’s weight gain came to a peak when Jay returned from Afghanistan from his tour. He ran to his wife and tried to pick her up – something he had done hundreds of times before – but Emma was too heavy. Emma was humiliated.

Emma started to research natural cures for weight gain. Eventually, Emma discovered a 3,000-year old tonic from the Far East. The tonic targets the root cause of weight gain.

To make a long story short, Emma claims she was able to “suddenly lose 47 lbs of jiggly belly fat” after taking Gluta Raise for the first time. Then, she lost “another 23 lbs in the following weeks.”

Motivated by her weight loss results, Emma decided to formulate Gluta Raise and share it with the world. Although Emma does not claim to have any formal medical or nutritional certifications, Emma is confident anyone can use her formula to enjoy similar weight loss benefits. Emma teamed up with her friend John, who owns the supplement company Nutraville, to sell the formula online.

Gluta Raise Ingredients

Gluta Raise contains a blend of ingredients to control stress, lower cortisol levels, and help you rapidly lose weight with limited diet and exercise. By managing cortisol levels, Gluta Raise can pave the way for further stress relief.

Here are some of the active ingredients in Gluta Raise and how they work, according to the official website:

Ashwagandha: Used in traditional medicine for centuries, ashwagandha is known for its natural stress relieving properties. Emma, the woman who created Gluta Raise, heard about ashwagandha because of its popularity in India and Pakistan – two countries close to Afghanistan. Ashwagandha is popular in traditional Indian (Ayurvedic) medicine, where it’s known as a “cortisol modulator.” Today, studies show ashwagandha can help with depression, anxiety, stress, physical and mental energy, and more. Gluta Raise uses a specific type of ashwagandha called KSM-66, which is a patented formula designed with the maximum potency.

L-Cysteine Hydrochloride: L-cysteine hydrochloride is an amino acid that circulates naturally throughout your body. Your body uses L-cysteine hydrochloride to help with internal stress. As you get older, your cells increasingly become oxidized. It’s a natural part of aging: every time we breathe, we’re oxidizing our bodies. L-cysteine hydrochloride, however, controls this process by creating a compound called glutathione. Glutathione has antioxidant effects, fighting back against free radicals that cause inflammation and oxidation throughout the body. You can lower internal stress and lower cortisol levels at the same time.

Curcumin: Curcumin is the active ingredient in turmeric, the popular eastern spice prized in today’s supplement world for its effects on inflammation, anxiety, cognition, energy, and more. According to Nutraville, the curcumin in Gluta Raise will help reduce anxiety and depression while helping people lose weight – including specific weight around your belly.

There are no other listed ingredients in Gluta Raise. Instead of adding dozens of ingredients at low doses, Nutraville has added a small number of ingredients at higher doses, allowing you to enjoy more powerful effects.

Scientific Evidence for Gluta Raise

As proof Gluta Raise works as advertised, Nutraville cites 30+ studies validating each individual ingredient within the Gluta Raise formula. Generally, studies show ashwagandha, curcumin, and other active ingredients in Gluta Raise can help manage stress and make it easier to lose weight. We’ll review some of that evidence below to determine what science says about Gluta Raise.

First, here are some of the claims Nutraville, Emma Green, and the Gluta Raise team make about the benefits of the formula, citing various scientific studies:

In one study, participants lost 161% more weight than the placebo group and experienced a 1,104% greater reduction in body fat and significantly smaller waistlines when taking curcumin versus a placebo

In another study, researchers found ashwagandha led to a 77% reduction in depression, a 64.2% reduction in stress, and a 75.6% reduction in anxiety

A separate study on ashwagandha found subjects had 30% lower stress levels and significantly lower cortisol levels than a placebo group

In this 2012 study published in the Indian Journal of Psychological Medicine, researchers found ashwagandha had powerful adaptogenic properties. Participants took 300mg of ashwagandha twice a day for 60 days. Then, researchers found significant reductions in serum cortisol levels in the ashwagandha group compared to the placebo group, suggesting ashwagandha had a significant impact on stress.

A separate study connected ashwagandha to both adaptogenic (stress relieving) and anxiolytic (anti-anxiety) effects. In that study, participants took 125mg to 300mg capsules of ashwagandha extract twice daily for 8 weeks. Then, researchers analyzed stress via serum cortisol levels. Researchers found a significant reduction in serum cortisol levels along with improvements in sleep quality, stress, and anxiety scores.

Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, could also help with stress. In this 2006 study, researchers found curcumin reversed the effects of chronic stress on behavior. Participants received curcumin or a placebo, and researchers observed significant improvements in brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) protein levels.

The largest ingredient in Gluta Raise is L-cysteine hydrochloride. Found in high-protein foods like cheese, chicken, egg, and legumes, L-cysteine hydrochloride can lower cortisol levels and help with weight loss. In this 2018 study published in Molecules, researchers found L-cysteine hydrochloride was linked to a range of human health benefits, although researchers cautioned that more work was needed to verify these benefits.

It’s also true that cortisol, stress, and weight are all connected. In one large review study published in 2013, researchers found some overweight people had higher levels of stress and cortisol levels than others. However, researchers did not find a correlation between diabetes, stress, and cortisol levels. Other studies have connected cortisol to overeating, with researchers finding people tend to overeat when they have high levels of stress and cortisol.

Overall, Gluta Raise contains three science-backed ingredients that could help manage stress and cortisol in a small way, which could make it easier to lose weight. However, there’s no evidence Gluta Raise can help you lose 50 to 70lbs within a few months as advertised on the official website.

Gluta Raise Ingredients Label

Nutraville discloses all ingredients and dosages in Gluta Raise upfront, making it easy to compare the supplement to other weight loss aids sold online today.

The full list of ingredients in each two capsule serving of Gluta Raise includes:

800mg of L-cysteine hydrochloride

400mg of organic ashwagandha extract (KSM-66)

100mg of turmeric extract (with 95% curcuminoids)

Other (inactive) ingredients, including vegetable cellulose (to create the capsule), magnesium stearate, and silicon dioxide

How Much Weight Can You Lose with Gluta Raise?

Emma Green, the woman who created Gluta Raise, claims to have lost a total of 70lbs while taking Gluta Raise.

Emma lost 47lbs of thick belly fat she had gained during her husband’s deployment to Afghanistan. Then, Emma lost an additional 23lbs after that.

Emma also claims she lost all of this weight “without a strict diet or exercise program.” Emma did claim to exercise a little bit because she had more energy to exercise. However, it does not appear Emma followed a starvation diet or spent hours at the gym each day to achieve these weight loss results.

According to Nutraville, some people start seeing visible changes to their overall health “as soon as a week,” while some people see results after a couple of weeks.

However, Nutraville is also careful to caution that people have different bodies, and that weight loss results will vary across different people.

Gluta Raise Pricing

Gluta Raise is priced at $49 per bottle at its ordinary retail price. However, you can pay as little as $31 or $39 per bottle when ordering multiple bottles of Gluta Raise.

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

1 Bottle: $49 + Shipping

$49 + Shipping 3 Bottles: $117 + Free US Shipping

$117 + Free US Shipping 6 Bottles: $186 + Free US Shipping

Each bottle contains 60 capsules (60 servings). Nutraville recommends taking two servings each morning to lose weight.

Gluta Raise Refund Policy

All Gluta Raise purchases come with a 365-day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 365 days with no questions asked.

If you’re unhappy with Gluta Raise and how it works, or if you did not experience the weight loss effects you expected, then you are entitled to a complete refund within 365 days of your original purchase.

About Nutraville

Nutraville is a nutritional supplement company that makes a range of formulas targeting different health and wellness goals.

Nutraville partnered with a woman named Emma Green to create the Gluta Raise formula. Emma was motivated to create Gluta Raise after a humiliating incident after her husband returned from his first tour of Afghanistan. Emma claims she lost 47lbs of belly fat by taking Gluta Raise.

You can contact the Gluta Raise customer service team and Nutraville via the following:

Email: support@glutaraise.com

support@glutaraise.com Online Order Support: https://www.clkbank.com/

In addition to Gluta Raise, other popular Nutraville supplements include Amyl Guard, Helix-4, and cAMP Boost.

Final Word

Gluta Raise is a weight loss supplement that works by targeting stress hormones like cortisol. By taking Gluta Raise daily, you can purportedly relieve stress, inflammation, and oxidation, making it easier to lose weight.

According to Emma Green, the creator of the formula, you can lose 70+ lbs over a few months while taking the formula.

To learn more about Gluta Raise and how it works, or to buy the nutritional supplement online today, visit the official website at GlutaRaise.com.

