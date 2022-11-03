Glucomends Reviewed (Blood Sugar Support)

Glucomends is a blood sugar support supplement marketed to diabetics who want help balancing blood sugar.

According to Glucomends.com, the supplement “permanently fixes your blood sugar levels” by reversing and eliminating the root cause of high blood sugar.

Does Glucomends live up to the hype? How does Glucomends work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about this diabetes supplement and blood sugar support formula today in our review.

What is Glucomends?

Glucomends is a nutritional supplement featuring a blend of natural ingredients to permanently fix your blood sugar levels.

People with diabetes struggle to maintain healthy blood sugar. The pancreas doesn’t produce enough insulin to absorb sugar in your blood, leading to high blood sugar. Some diabetics use medication – like insulin and metformin – to manage the condition and lower blood sugar.

Glucomends claims to reverse and eliminate the true cause of high blood sugar by utilizing a “hidden blood sugar fix” recently discovered by a Harvard medical doctor.

Glucomends was created by James Scott, a type 2 diabetic who claims to have reversed his condition using the supplement. Today, anyone can use that same 15-second morning ritual to potentially enjoy similar diabetes reversing results.

If you’re tired of diabetes, imbalanced blood sugar levels, obesity, and being out of shape and unhealthy, then Glucomends may be the right supplement for you, according to the official website. The supplement is marketed to diabetics, pre-diabetics, and anyone who wants extra help managing erratic blood sugar.

Glucomends Benefits

According to Glucomends.com, people who take the supplement daily could experience the following benefits:

Reverse type 2 diabetes

Reduce or eliminate use of prescription type 2 diabetes medication (with advice of doctor)

Natural, science-backed ingredients to support healthy blood sugar

Permanently fix blood sugar levels

Eat whatever you like

Made in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility

How Does Glucomends Work?

Glucomends claims to work by targeting the root cause of high blood sugar, allowing you to permanently fix your blood sugar levels.

Just take Glucomends each morning as part of a 100% safe 15-second “morning blood sugar ritual.” The ingredients in Glucomends go to work throughout the day to alleviate blood sugar problems, helping you reset your blood sugar and resume living a healthy, normal life.

Glucomends targets alpha and beta cells within your body. By restoring balance between these cells, Glucomends can support healthy blood sugar.

To restore balance between alpha and beta cells, Glucomends using a special plant extract. This plant extract, when combined with the 20+ other ingredients in Glucomends, can purportedly reverse type 2 diabetes permanently, lead to significant weight loss, and support a range of other powerful benefits.

Who Created Glucomends?

Glucomends was created by James Scott, who claims to have cured his blood sugar issues using the formula – without dieting, exercising, or taking any medication.

James’ blood sugar problems nearly cost him his life. His health problems led him to discover the cure for erratic blood sugar on a tropical island. James used that solution to lose 57lbs and permanently fix his blood sugar issues.

In fact, James claims Glucomends “reversed” his type 2 diabetes without dieting, exercising, diabetes medication, or other conventional diabetes treatments. Instead, he simply took Glucomends to permanently eliminate his diabetes.

To verify he had eliminated his diabetes, James even visited his doctor:

“When I went to see my doctor, he couldn’t believe the difference. He reviewed my blood work, looked up at me, and smiled. “You no longer have diabetes,” he said with a look of disbelief.”

James’ blood sugar was stable, he had lost significant weight, and his blood work showed no signs of diabetes. He had effectively cured his type 2 diabetes using the natural ingredients in Glucomends.

Motivated by his success, James decided to share Glucomends with the world to fight back against big pharma and their doctor-approved diabetes treatment plans. Today, anyone can buy Glucomends online to potentially enjoy similar diabetes reversing results.

About James Scott

James Scott is a 58-year old water research engineer from Tampa, Florida. James describes himself as a former type 2 diabetes, claiming he reversed his condition and verified the reversal with bloodwork from his doctor.

James does not claim to be a medical doctor, personal trainer, or a nutritionist. He doesn’t even claim to be a diabetes expert. Instead, he describes himself as an average guy, a devoted husband, a proud father, and a new grandpa.

James was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes two years ago. James had always eaten well and exercised. However, after hitting 50, James gained weight and his health started to worsen. Over the years, he gained 57lbs, his blood pressure spiked, and he struggled with other health issues.

James’ doctor prescribed medication to treat his diabetes. However, James didn’t like the side effects or the cost of his doctor-prescribed diabetes medication:

“Nothing was working, and everything seemed to spiral out of control. Soon after, my doctor told me I’d have to go on insulin. Soon, I was paying $553 dollars per week. That’s $2,212 dollars per month and $26,544 per year.”

Eventually, James had a stroke. His diabetes had caused blood flow issues, leading to a stroke at his son’s graduation from college.

Lying on the hospital bed, James knew he needed to make a change.

James Conducted His Own Medical Research to Reverse His Diabetes

James left the hospital after his stroke. Over the next few weeks, he spent time at a nearby university library. He started researching natural cures for diabetes.

One day, James met a medical student at the library. That medical student was studying with Dr. Patel, a doctor who had recently discovered “a miraculous protocol to reverse diabetes” after visiting a tropical island in the South Pacific.

James met Dr. Patel and was impressed by his work. Dr. Patel told James the specific ingredients to take to reverse his diabetes, based on his research in the Marshall Islands.

The medical student told James about Dr. Patel’s research involving alpha and beta cells – including how specific plant extracts could balance alpha and beta cells had permanently reversed diabetes in a group of study volunteers.

Glucomends Targets Alpha and Beta Cells

Glucomends works by targeting alpha and beta cells. The innovative solution to diabetes was pioneered by Dr. Patel, who discovered certain foods impacted alpha and beta cells and their effects on diabetes.

Here’s how Glucomends affects alpha and beta cells – and how those cells impact diabetes:

Alpha cells secrete a hormone called glucagon, which forces the liver to release stored sugar and raise blood sugar levels

During the early stages of diabetes, your body becomes less responsive to insulin, causing your beta cells to work overtime to pump out more insulin; eventually, this leads to beta cell damage and slower insulin production

When your beta cells stop working, there’s nothing to manage blood sugar, and blood sugar levels skyrocket

When blood sugar levels drop due to medication or dieting, alpha cells fight back by secreting glucagon, raising blood sugar; this can make dieting and diabetes drugs ineffective

By taking Glucomends daily, you can restore balance between your alpha and beta cells to balance your blood sugar.

How Dr. Patel Reversed Diabetes in 2 Weeks in the Marshall Islands

Glucomends is based on the work of a man named Dr. Patel, who claims to have discovered a cure for diabetes in the Marshall Islands.

Dr. Patel also claims to have conducted extensive clinical trials on the Marshallese people to verify they “had completely reversed their diabetes” after following a protocol similar to Glucomends.

Today, James and the Glucomends team cite Dr. Patel’s research and other studies as proof Glucomends will reverse diabetes. We’ll explore that research below.

The biggest evidence supporting Glucomends comes from Dr. Patel’s research on the Marshallese people. Here’s how Dr. Patel’s research worked and what he discovered:

Dr. Patel and a team of doctors visited the Marshall Islands, a South Pacific island nation with high rates of obesity and diabetes.

Historically, the Marshallese people were healthy and happy. However, American influence led the islands to adopt a standard, western-style, American diet. Their health plummeted and diabetes skyrocketed.

Dr. Patel and his team of doctors told a group of Marshallese people to change their diet. They started to eat foods that were naturally available within the country.

Within 2 weeks of following the new diet protocol, the group had lowered fasting blood sugar an average of 100 points.

The group had also lowered cholesterol 20lbs and lowered triglycerides by 40 points.

Plus, the group “lost a ton of weight.”

The most important part of the study, however, was the effect on diabetes. Within two weeks, the group of participants was able to significantly reduce their use of diabetes medication. In fact, “many of them completely reversed their diabetes,” according to Glucomends.com.

Over the 4.5 month project in the Marshall Islands, Dr. Patel worked with a team of doctors to analyze 1,200+ Marshallese patients who had completely reversed their diabetes. The majority of these people “remained diabetes free” for months after following the initial diet change.

Dr. Patel has not published his work in a peer-reviewed journal, nor has he shared his research anywhere online. In fact, Dr. Patel is “in the middle of a dozen lawsuits right now” because of his controversial formula. He links these lawsuits to big pharmaceutical companies.

However, Dr. Patel told James to take the ingredients in Glucomends, and James rapidly experienced significant health effects from the formula.

How Dr. Patel’s Diabetes Reversal Diet Works

To reverse diabetes in a group of Marshallese people, Dr. Patel told them to eat foods native to the Marshall Islands.

Specifically, Dr. Patel told them to take a plant called Artocarpus altilis, which is linked to blood sugar lowering effects. Then, Dr. Patel found a similar plant called Morus alba (white mulberry extract) linked to similar effects. Glucomends contains Morus alba as one of its primary active ingredients.

Here’s how each ingredient works:

Artocarpus Altilis

Artocarpus altilis is a plant native to the Marshall Islands. The plant lowers the absorption of glucose from food. It’s better known as breadfruit, and it’s a member of the jackfruit family.

Dr. Patel was the first to discover the effects the plant had on blood sugar. He believes the plant works by decreasing sugar absorption, giving your beta cells a rest, while also decreasing stored sugar in the liver to prevent the alpha cells from releasing that sugar.

According to Dr. Patel’s research, Marshallese people who ate Artocarpus altilis with their meals “could pretty much eat whatever they wanted and still enjoy healthy blood sugar” – even when they had type 2 diabetes. Locals had eaten this plant for centuries, but it had lost its popularity over the years.

However, Glucomends doesn’t actually contain Artocarpus altilis: it’s too rare and hard to find. Instead, Dr. Patel discovered a replacement herb with similar effects called Morus alba.

Morus Alba

According to Dr. Patel’s research, Morus alba helps diabetics manage blood sugar in a three step process:

Step 1) Morus alba blocks alpha cell activity and decreases the release of sugar from the liver. This gives your beta cells a rest; instead of needing to constantly respond to the release of sugar, they can rest and become more effective.

Step 2) Next, Morus alba blocks enzymes that convert starches into sugar, helping more of what you eat pass right through you. Instead of turning your food into sugar and storing it as fat, leading to obesity and high blood sugar, Morus alba blocks fat formation and prevents the spike in blood sugar.

Step 3) Finally, Morus alba increases insulin sensitivity and helps you get more sugar from the blood into the cells. It’s a triple-action process that “significantly lowered blood sugar,” according to the makers of Glucomends while making your body more efficient.

Because of these three steps, Morus alba can shift your body from fat storing mode into fat burning mode while dramatically lowering blood sugar. You can lose weight, lower blood sugar, and reverse diabetes within weeks thanks to the Morus alba in Glucomends, according to the manufacturer.

Morus alba is a popular diabetes supplement ingredient found in dozens of formulas sold online today. It’s better known by its common name: white mulberry extract.

What to Expect with Glucomends: James’ Experience

James Scott, the 58-year old engineer who developed Glucomends in partnership with Dr. Patel, was the first guinea pig for the supplement.

Prior to taking Glucomends, James was a 58-year old type 2 diabetic who had recently suffered a stroke and had taken strong doses of diabetes medication for years.

Here’s what happened when James started to take Dr. Patel’s recommended diabetes reversal formula:

James prepared all of the rare ingredients in Glucomends based on Dr. Patel’s instructions, grinding each of the plants and herbs into a fine powder and pouring the powder into an 8oz glass of water. James drank the ingredients in Glucomends each morning, claiming they “tasted terrible.”

“Almost immediately” after drinking Glucomends, James could “feel a sense of calm” come over his body. He cleared his mind, energy pulsed through his brain, and his days seemed easier and lighter. He no longer felt the need to rest in his recliner. He knew something was different.

After a few days of taking Glucomends each morning, James checked his blood sugar and noticed his “numbers continued to come down” despite not changing anything about his diet.

James also lost 9lbs after just a few days of taking Glucomends. Within 2 weeks of taking Glucomends, James had lost 17lbs – more than 1lb of fat per day.

Glucomends also relieved James’ diabetic neuropathy: James claims he no longer experienced numbness in his feet, for example, and that his right arm seemed stronger and grip was back to normal.

Over the next 60 days, James experienced even more dramatic health benefits. Glucomends lowered James’ blood sugar a full 53 points. He lost 48lbs. James claims “every sign and symptom of diabetes continued to vanish.”

To verify he had reversed his diabetes, James visited his doctor. James’ bloodwork was comparable to that of “a healthy 30-year-old without diabetes.”

Because of the miraculous recovery, James’ doctor told him to stop taking all of his diabetes medication immediately. He no longer needed to take any diabetes medication because of Glucomends.

Motivated by his successful reversal of type 2 diabetes, James wanted to share the supplement with the world. He contacted a supplement company in the United States. That company added a few new ingredients to Glucomends. Today, anyone can buy Glucomends online to potentially enjoy similar diabetes reversal benefits – just like James.

Glucomends Ingredients

Many diabetes supplements claim to lower blood sugar and help diabetics reduce their medication intake. However, not all of them work as advertised. The best blood sugar support supplements contain proven, science-backed ingredients at optimal dosages.

Many of the ingredients in Glucomends are based on Dr. Patel’s work in the Marshall Islands. Dr. Patel identified several native plants, fruits, and herbs native to the Marshall Islands and found they had powerful natural blood sugar lowering properties. By taking these ingredients daily, diabetics can purportedly reverse blood sugar within weeks.

Here are all of the ingredients in Glucomends and how they work, according to the manufacturer:

Morus Alba (White Mulberry Extract): Listed as “Morus alba” on the official Glucomends website, white mulberry leaf is found in many diabetes supplements for its purported effects on blood sugar. White mulberry extract is a plant extract that works similar to a plant native to the Marshall Islands, where Dr. Patel used the plant to reverse diabetes in a group of test subjects.

Gurmar (Gymnema Sylvestre): Glucomends contains gymnema sylvestre, another popular diabetes supplement ingredient found in many formulas sold online today. According to James, Dr. Patel, and the Glucomends team, the gymnema sylvestre in the supplement has powerful anti-inflammatory properties to balance blood sugar and eliminate cravings.

Biotin: Another popular blood sugar supplement ingredient, biotin is one of the most popular supplements for diabetics to take. Biotin helps your body convert stored sugar into energy, according to James, while also supporting healthy blood sugar and enhancing your body’s ability to burn carbs, fats, and protein.

Chromium: Chromium safely and effectively lowers blood sugar and improves insulin sensitivity, according to James. Many diabetics are deficient in chromium, which is why doctors often recommend a chromium supplement. James claims to have added “the perfect amount of chromium” to each serving of Glucomends to optimize your metabolism.

Manganese: Manganese is a crucial mineral involved in insulin production and other processes throughout the body.

Licorice Root: Licorice root supports healthy liver function and helps with weight loss by reducing cravings, according to James.

Cinnamon: Popular among diabetics, cinnamon can improve beta cell function and enhance insulin sensitivity, according to the manufacturer of Glucomends, while also supporting healthy blood sugar and inflammation throughout the body.

Zinc: Zinc is a crucial mineral for immunity, hormone production, and other effects throughout the body. James added zinc to Glucomends for its impact on beta cell function and insulin sensitivity.

Juniper Berry: Juniper berry lowers blood sugar, reduces inflammation, eliminates bacteria and viruses, according to the official Glucomends website.

Proprietary Blend of 15 Additional Herbs: James and the Glucomends team added 15 additional ingredients to the supplement to enhance its effects. They describe these additional ingredients as “A proprietary blend of 15 herbs that together regulate and enhance your metabolism.”

Scientific Evidence for Glucomends

Glucomends claims to be based on the work of Dr. Patel, a medical school researcher leading diabetes reversal research in the Marshall Islands. Dr. Patel has not published his work in a peer-reviewed medical journal. However, he claims to have conducted a large study on the Marshallese people to verify small dietary changes led to a long-term reversal of diabetes.

The makers of Glucomends also cite 30+ studies published in peer-reviewed journals to validate individual ingredients within the formula. Those studies show some of the ingredients in Glucomends can support healthy blood sugar.

Glucomends contains licorice, for example, which has been used since ancient times as a natural remedy. In this 2011 study, researchers found licorice extract could help manage symptoms of diabetes – including diabetic neuropathy – in rats. James, the maker of Glucomends, claim he stopped experiencing symptoms of diabetic neuropathy – like tingling in his feet – after taking Glucomends for the first time.

Gymnema sylvestre is found in many diabetes supplements for its purported effects on blood sugar. In a 2021 review, researchers found 10 studies involving a total of 419 patients taking gymnema sylvestre for blood sugar. Researchers found gymnema sylvestre supplementation led to a significant improvement in glycemic control, suggesting gymnema sylvestre “might be used as an effective therapy” to manage type 2 diabetes.

Glucomends provides limited information about dosage and concentration of ingredients upfront, making it difficult to assess the benefits of the formula. We know Glucomends contains a blend of science-backed ingredients linked to blood sugar, although it’s unclear if Glucomends contains an ample dose of these ingredients to work as advertised – especially given the formula contains 20+ ingredients in each small capsule.

Overall, science shows Glucomends can support healthy blood sugar in a small way. However, there’s little evidence Glucomends will cure diabetes within 1 to 2 weeks, lower blood sugar significantly, or allow people with type 2 diabetes to stop taking their doctor-prescribed medication as advertised on Glucomends.com.

Glucomends Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Glucomends is backed by strong reviews online, and multiple customers claim to have reversed diabetes, stopped taking prescription diabetes medication, and lowered their blood sugar using Glucomends. Please make sure to always be sure to consult with a professional physician before ending any medications, which we are not, and note, this post does not recommend stopping your diabetes medication, that is a personal choice.

Here are some of the thoughts shared by customers on the official Glucomends website:

One 44-year old customer claims his “blood sugar dramatically lowered” after taking Glucomends

One 69-year old reviewer claims he lowered his blood sugar to “stable conditions within 1 week” of taking Glucomends, dropping his blood sugar from 213 to 170 on the third day and to 122 on the 7th day, describing the formula as “amazing”

Another reviewer claims her “blood sugars are down to the 80’s” thanks to Glucomends – numbers she has not seen in 15 years

One reviewer claims he had been suffering from brain for “for years” before he started to take Glucomends

James Scott, the 58-year old former type 2 diabetic who helped develop Glucomends, claims he lost 48lbs and lowered his blood sugar dramatically within 90 days of taking Glucomends while also eliminating neuropathy and other diabetes symptoms; ultimately, James was able to stop taking all of his prescription diabetes medication thanks to Glucomends

Overall, reviewers agree Glucomends works as advertised to lower blood sugar, reverse diabetes, and help with overall symptoms of type 2 diabetes.

Glucomends Pricing

Glucomends is priced at $49 to $69 per bottle, depending on how many bottles you order.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering Glucomends online today through the official website:

1 Bottle: $69 + $9.99 Shipping

$69 + $9.99 Shipping 3 Bottles: $177 ($59 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping

$177 ($59 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping 6 Bottles: $294 ($49 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping

Glucomends Refund Policy

All Glucomends purchases come with a 180 day, 100% moneyback guarantee.

If Glucomends does not reverse your diabetes, or if you are unhappy with the effects of Glucomends for any reason, then you can request a complete refund on your purchase with no questions asked.

About Glucomends

Glucomends was developed by a 58-year old engineer named James Scott. James partnered with a man named Dr. Patel to create the formula. After testing the formula on himself, James reversed his type 2 diabetes, lost 48lbs within 60 days, and stopped taking all of his diabetes medication, effectively curing himself of the condition.

James partnered with an FDA-registered, GMP-certified supplement facility in the United States to sell the formula online.

Because of the influence of big pharmaceutical companies, James is unsure how long his diabetes reversal treatment will remain online. In fact, Dr. Patel, who helped to create the formula, claims to be involved in a dozen lawsuits because of the supplement.

You can contact the Camas, Washington-based supplement company behind Glucomends via the following:

Phone: +1 720-740-1927

+1 720-740-1927 Mailing Address: 3242 NE 3rd Avenue #1051, Camas, WA 98607

Final Word

Glucomends is a blood sugar support supplement marketed to diabetics who want to reverse type 2 diabetes and stop taking their prescription diabetes medication. Please make sure to always be sure to consult with a professional physician before ending any medications, which we are not, and note, this post does not recommend stopping your diabetes medication, that is a personal choice.

Featuring a blend of natural ingredients sourced from the Marshall Islands and elsewhere, Glucomends was developed by an engineer and doctor who teamed up to find a natural treatment for diabetes.

According to Glucomends.com, type 2 diabetes have reduced or eliminated their prescription medication usage after taking Glucomends, lowered blood sugar, lost weight, and experienced transformative benefits within weeks of taking Glucomends.

To learn more about Glucomends or to buy the supplement online today, visit the official website at Glucomends.com.

SIMILAR DIETARY SUPPLEMENT TO COMPARE: