GlucoFlush Reviewed

GlucoFlush is a cleansing supplement designed to support healthy weight and blood sugar.

By taking drops of GlucoFlush daily, you can support your pancreas, cleanse your body, and strengthen your gut, among other benefits – all while using natural ingredients.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about GlucoFlush and how it works.

What is GlucoFlush?

GlucoFlush is a liquid nutritional supplement sold exclusively online through GlucoFlush.com.

According to the official website, GlucoFlush can help diabetics manage their blood sugar without relying on prescription drugs, special diets, or other supplements.

In fact, GlucoFlush claims to target the “real cause” of blood sugar fluctuations. According to the manufacturer, blood sugar and diabetes aren’t caused by diet and exercise habits; instead, they’re caused by microorganisms in water pipes.

By taking GlucoFlush daily, you can kill the microorganisms in your body causing high blood sugar and diabetes.

GlucoFlush Benefits

According to the manufacturer of GlucoFlush, diabetics and others who struggle with blood sugar and enjoy the following benefits from the formula:

Promote healthy weight

Support the pancreas

Support healthy blood sugar

Cleanse and strengthen the gut

Keep your blood sugar at normal levels

Maintain healthy blood sugar levels without the need for prescription diabetes medication, diets, supplements, or exercise

In other words, GlucoFlush claims to be the ultimate formula for diabetics. Instead of taking diabetes medication daily, worrying about their diet, or exercising, diabetics can simply take GlucoFlush daily to avoid all of this hassle. GlucoFlush can purportedly keep your blood sugar in a normal range by targeting the root cause of diabetes.

How Does GlucoFlush Work?

GlucoFlush contains a blend of natural ingredients to support healthy blood sugar in different ways.

Each ingredient is suspended in a liquid formula. You place one full dropper of GlucoFlush in your mouth, holding it under your tongue for maximum absorption. Or, you can simply mix a dropper with a glass of water, then drink the glass of water.

Each serving of GlucoFlush contains 11 active ingredients. There are herbal parasite flushers, plants to support blood sugar, and other ingredients to support healthy weight and other benefits.

Many of the ingredients in GlucoFlush are found in traditional detoxification formulas. The supplement contains black walnut hull, for example, a popular source of fiber used for centuries for health and wellness. Fiber can help physically push waste out of your body, and the unique molecular structure of black walnut hull makes it easy to cleanse your body.

GlucoFlush also contains pumpkin seed, which is a rich source of fiber, protein, and zinc. There’s also slippery elm bark, fennel seed, marshmallow root, and wormwood, all of which have their place in traditional medicine.

Together, the unique combination of ingredients in GlucoFlush can purportedly target the root cause of diabetes and high blood sugar.

Scientists Discover the Real Cause of Blood Sugar Fluctuations

According to GlucoFlush.com, scientists have recently discovered the “real cause of blood sugar fluctuations.”

Typically, people develop diabetes because of genetics, diet, or lifestyle habits.

However, according to the makers of GlucoFlush, your diet and exercise habits have little to do with diabetes; instead, bacteria in the pipes are causing blood sugar levels to fluctuate.

Citing an unnamed scientific report from June 2022, the manufacturer claims pipes and water systems across the United States are a breeding ground for microorganisms, and these microorganisms cause sugar cravings:

“…the US pipes and water systems are very old in most parts of the country. These can be a breeding ground for dangerous microorganisms.”

Every time you drink the water, you’re exposing your body to bacteria that increase your cravings for sugar and carbs, making it difficult to control blood sugar:

‘…And these microorganisms can cause cravings for sugar and carbs all the time, that is why it is so difficult to support healthy blood sugar levels.”

As proof, the manufacturer cites one report where patients developed severe acute pancreatitis because of parasites. In another study, researchers found bacteria like Toxoplasma gondii, which cause a serious infection, were being transmitted through the water.

GlucoFlush Features

The makers of GlucoFlush advertise all of the following features:

Natural formula

Plant ingredients

Non-GMO

No stimulants

Easy to use

No chemicals

GlucoFlush Ingredients

GlucoFlush contains 11 plant extracts, herbs, and other ingredients to support your pancreas, blood sugar, and other effects.

Here are all of the ingredients in GlucoFlush and how they work:

Fennel Seed: GlucoFlush contains fennel seed to support healthy blood sugar, promote a healthy weight, and improve vitamin absorption.

Marshmallow Root: A plant used in traditional medicine for centuries, marshmallow root can purportedly support blood pressure and gut health while offering strong antimicrobial properties.

Black Walnut Hull: Found in many natural cleansing and fiber supplements, black walnut hull could help maintain healthy gut flora and boost nutrient absorption while being rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

Slippery Elm Bark: Slippery elm bark has been used as a natural digestive aid for centuries. In GlucoFlush, slippery elm bark supports regular elimination, healthy digestion, and healthy cholesterol, according to the manufacturer.

Wormwood Herb: GlucoFlush supports a healthy pancreas while exhibiting powerful antimicrobial properties and supporting blood sugar levels, according to the official website.

Pumpkin Seed: GlucoFlush contains pumpkin seed extract to support a healthy digestion, support a healthy immune response, and support digestive regularity. Pumpkin seeds are rich with micronutrients and fiber, making them ideal for digestive relief.

Oregano Leaf Oil: GlucoFlush contains oregano leaf oil to support the immune system, improve energy, and exhibit powerful antioxidant effects.

Garlic Bulb: GlucoFlush contains 100+ antioxidants to support a strong immune system. Used for centuries in traditional medicine, garlic bulb can help support health and wellness in many ways.

Clove Bud: According to multiple studies cited on the GlucoFlush website, clove essential oil has natural antimicrobial properties, which can help target the bacteria in your body that are causing blood sugar fluctuations.

Papaya Seed Extract: The tropical fruit papaya can help maintain healthy heart function and good digestion while being rich in vitamins and nutrients.

Peppermint Leaf Oil: Like clove oil, peppermint leaf oil has been connected to antimicrobial benefits in multiple studies. According to the makers of GlucoFlush, the essential oil freshens breath and supports a restful sleep while exhibiting strong antimicrobial properties.

Scientific Evidence for GlucoFlush

As proof GlucoFlush works as advertised, the makers of the supplement cite 40+ studies on the GlucoFlush references page. We’ll review some of that scientific evidence below to verify if GlucoFlush can really help diabetics control their blood sugar – or if it’s yet another overhyped diabetes supplement.

GlucoFlush uses essential oils to cleanse bacteria from your body, which can purportedly help manage blood sugar and support your pancreas. As proof essential oils work as advertised, GlucoFlush cites this 2018 study published in BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies. In that study, researchers proposed using essential oils (in liquid or vapor form) to target the increasing number of multidrug-resistant bacteria. Researchers found thyme, cinnamon bark, and clove essential oils had particularly powerful antibacterial effects.

GlucoFlush also cites a separate study on clove and lemongrass oil. In that study, researchers found clove and lemongrass oil could target Staphylococcus aureas biofilms and planktonic cells, helping to defend your body against dangerous viruses. In a similar study, researchers exposed 20 strains of Streptococcus suis to essential oils of basil, cinnamon, clove, peppermint, oregano, rosemary, and thyme, and found they all showed significant antimicrobial activity.

Another study found peppermint oil could help with irritable bowel syndrome. Researchers reviewed 12 studies involving 835 patients to conduct the most comprehensive meta-analysis to date on peppermint oil and IBS. Researchers found peppermint oil was “shown to be a safe and effective therapy” for pain and other symptoms of IBS. GlucoFlush contains peppermint oil for its antimicrobial properties.

Fenugreek could suppress appetite in overweight women, according to one study. In that June 2015 study, researchers found women taking fenugreek extract had higher feelings of fullness than women taking a placebo. 9 healthy women took fennel tea, fenugreek tea, or a placebo tea, then had a lunch buffet. All 9 women consumed similar amounts of food, but women in the fennel tea and fenugreek tea groups felt less hungry when interviewed after the meal.

GlucoFlush contains pumpkin seed extract, which may also have its own antimicrobial properties. In this 2016 study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, researchers found pumpkin seed extract could control gastrointestinal nematode infections. Researchers praised pumpkin seed extract for being an inexpensive alternative to conventional drugs.

Overall, the makers of GlucoFlush cite dozens of studies linking the essential oils in the formula to antimicrobial benefits. However, there are few studies proving bacteria can raise blood sugar or cause diabetes – and there’s no study indicating that bacteria in America’s water pipes are the “real cause of blood sugar fluctuations” as advertised on the official website.

By taking GlucoFlush daily, you could enjoy mild antibacterial benefits; however, there’s no evidence GlucoFlush can lower blood sugar or allow you to stop taking prescription diabetes medication.

GlucoFlush Ingredients Label

The makers of GlucoFlush list all active and inactive ingredients upfront, making it easy to compare the formula to other diabetes and blood sugar supplements sold online today.

All of the active ingredients are found within a 100mg proprietary blend. We know the ratio of these ingredients to one another (based on their descending order), although we don’t know the specific dosage of any active ingredient.

The full list of ingredients in each full dropper (2mL) serving of GlucoFlush includes:

Proprietary Blend (100mg): Fennel seed powder, marshmallow root powder, gallic acid (from black walnut hull extract), pumpkin seed powder, slippery elm bark powder, sweet wormwood powder, clove powder, papaya seed powder, garlic bulb, oregano leaf oil, and peppermint oil.

Other (Inactive) Ingredients: Vegetable glycerine and purified water.

How to Use GlucoFlush

You use GlucoFlush by taking one full dropper of liquid formula daily:

Fill up the dropper

Dispense the liquid with a single squeeze of the dropper bulb

Dispense directly into the mouth; or, mix GlucoFlush with water, fruit juice, and other drinks

Take 1 time a day or as directed by a healthcare professional

Some people take GlucoFlush sublingually, holding the liquid formula under their tongue for maximum absorption. Others swallow GlucoFlush with another beverage and let their stomach and intestines absorb the formula.

GlucoFlush Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

The GlucoFlush.com website is filled with testimonials from customers who claim to have significantly lowered blood sugar and weight and enjoyed other benefits after taking GlucoFlush.

Here are some of the 5-star reviews featured on the official website from verified purchasers:

One woman claims her “blood sugar is finally under control” since she started to take GlucoFlush; she also feels like her stomach and digestion is better than ever, and she has seen other improvements in her body as well

Another customer was struggling to maintain a normal blood sugar and turned to GlucoFlush for relief; he claims his blood sugar levels have returned to normal and that he’s already feeling better in just a few weeks

Some customers report no longer experiencing sugar or food cravings after taking GlucoFlush; blood sugar fluctuations make it difficult to control your appetite, and GlucoFlush can help get blood sugar under control

Overall, the manufacturer claims to have 79,351+ 5-star reviews online, which would make GlucoFlush one of the best-selling diabetes supplements and best-rated diabetes supplements in the world.

GlucoFlush Pricing

GlucoFlush is priced at $49 to $69 per bottle, depending on the number of bottles you order. Each bottle contains a 30 day supply of GlucoFlush, or around 30 full droppers’ worth of GlucoFlush.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering through GlucoFlush.com today:

1 Bottle: $69 + Free US Shipping

$69 + Free US Shipping 3 Bottles: $177 + Free US Shipping

$177 + Free US Shipping 6 Bottles: $294 + Free US Shipping

All prices include free US shipping. The 3 and 6 bottle packages include 2 bonus eBooks.

Bonuses Included with GlucoFlush

If you buy the 3 or 6 bottle packages of GlucoFlush, then you get two free bonus eBooks with your purchase. You receive the eBooks as a free download immediately after your purchase is confirmed.

The two eBooks include:

Bonus #1: Health Breakthroughs from the Amazon: The Amazon is home to thousands of natural herbs, plants, and other ingredients used in traditional medicine for centuries. In fact, the Amazon may be home to powerful cures we haven’t even discovered. In this eBook, you can discover some of the best health secrets and healing plants from the Amazon jungle of South America.

Bonus #2: Caught Red-Handed: America’s Biggest Health Care Mess Ups Exposed: Americans are exposed everyday to chemicals that are banned in the rest of the world. The EU has banned certain synthetic compounds, for example, but manufacturers in the United States are still allowed to use those compounds. In this book, you can discover why you should avoid walking barefoot on the grass, how to renew your gut lining with essential oils, and why the government is trying to censor these natural cures.

GlucoFlush Refund Policy

GlucoFlush is backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

You can request a complete refund within 60 days with no questions asked if you’re unsatisfied with GlucoFlush for any reason.

If GlucoFlush did not lower your blood sugar to a normal range, or if you did not lose weight while taking GlucoFlush, then you are entitled to a full refund.

About GlucoFlush

GlucoFlush is made in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. The company provides limited information about its ingredient sources or nutritional or medical certifications. However, GlucoFlush appears to be made in Akron, Ohio.

You can contact the makers of GlucoFlush via the following:

Online Help Desk: https://glucoflush.com/help/contact-us.php

https://glucoflush.com/help/contact-us.php Email: contact@glucoflush-product.com

Final Word

GlucoFlush is a blood sugar and diabetes supplement sold exclusively online through GlucoFlush.com.

By taking one full dropper of GlucoFlush’s liquid formula daily, you can purportedly keep blood sugar within a normal range and avoid using diet, exercise, or medication to control your blood sugar, according to the manufacturer.

To learn more about GlucoFlush and how it works or to buy the formula online today, visit the official website at GlucoFlush.com.