Garrette Custom Homes-NOTICE

NOTICE

Garrette Custom Homes, 402 east 26th Street, Suite 200, Tacoma, WA 98421 is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The project, Narrows Ridge is located at, 2206 19th Ave NW (Lot 1), Gig Harbor, Pierce County, Washington 98335. This project involves 5.36 acres of onsite soil disturbance for residential site development and home building activities. Under both pre-existing and post developed conditions all storm water will disperse by a combination of infiltration and through 2 basins: East and West. The West basin discharges to Doc Weathers Creek eventually discharging to Puget Sound at Narrows Park. The East basin discharges along Stone Drive NW to Puget Sound under the Narrows Bridge. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-950435

March 14, 21, 2022