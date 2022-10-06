Gabb Wireless Reviews: Premium Safe Phone for Kids That Works?

Gabb Wireless offers premium cell phones and smartwatches for kids.

Found online, Gabb Wireless lets kids enjoy the benefits of cell phones and smartwatches while protecting them from the dangers of the internet.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Gabb Wireless and how the company’s products work today in our review.

What is Gabb Wireless?

Gabb Wireless is a phone and smartwatch company offering products for kids. The company’s flagship products include the Gabb Phone, Gabb Phone Plus, and Gabb Watch 2.

The phones and watches come with the features you expect on modern devices, including GPS tracking, step counting, and a camera. However, they do not allow kids to access the internet, social media, or the app store.

Instead, each Gabb Wireless device comes with pre-installed apps. You pay a one-time fee for each device and monthly subscription fees of $10 to $25 per month for unlimited nationwide talk, text, and other perks.

The Gabb Phone and Gabb Phone Plus are smartphones for kids. The Gabb Phone is designed for younger kids (ages 9 to 15), while the Gabb Phone Plus has extended features and is recommended for 13 to 18-year-old kids. The Gabb Watch 2 is a basic fitness tracker for kids 5 to 11. You can use the Gabb Watch 2 as a standalone device or pair it with the Gabb Phone via Bluetooth.

Gabb Wireless aims to help kids stay connected without exposing them to the dangers of the internet. Kids enjoy perks like unlimited talk and text, but parental controls and other permissioned features protect them from harm.

With the original Gabb Phone, kids can access 15 pre-installed apps on the phone, but they can’t access the internet, social media, or the app store.

Gabb Phone

Gabb Wireless’s flagship product is the Gabb Phone. The Gabb Phone protects kids while making it easy for kids to connect to family and friends.

Parents enjoy peace of mind because the Gabb Phone restricts access to the internet. Kids enjoy the Gabb Phone because it has all of the essential features of an ordinary smartphone.

Some key features of the Gabb Phone include:

A full-featured smartphone with no internet, app store, or social media

Fingerprint scan for security

GPS location services

Bluetooth connection for music

Front 5MP and 8MP cameras

Comes pre-activated

The Gabb Phone comes with 15 essential apps. Because the phone cannot access the app store, you and your child cannot download additional apps.

Apps available on the Gabb Phone include Radio, Camera, Video, Record, Calendar, Calculator, Call, Message, Contacts, Photos, Settings, Files, Music, and Clock.

Each Gabb Phone can store an unlimited number of contacts. The phone also comes with the Gabb Music app.

Another perk of the Gabb Phone is active GPS tracking, which includes customizable safe zones. You can set up custom zones around your house or your child’s school, for example, then get alerts when your child leaves or enters a specific zone.

ZTE makes the Gabb Phone. The Phone comes pre-activated and ready to work out of the box.

Here are the Gabb Phone cellular plans available today:

Gabb Phone: $149.99

2 Year Contract: $17.99 per month

1 Year Contract: $19.99 per month

No Contract: $24.99 per month

Add MMS (Send and Receive Image and Group Text Messages): $5 per month

Warranty (Covers Damage from Drops & Spills): $4.99 per month

The Gabb Phone comes with Gabb Guard, a spam blocking tool and filter. For example, you can customize Gabb Guard only to allow incoming texts from the parent-managed contact list. Gabb Guard also automatically blocks spam calls and texts.

According to Gabb Wireless, Gabb Guard blocks 90% of incoming spam calls and 95% of spam texts.

You can also set up Gabb Guard to block all calls from numbers that aren’t on the parent-managed contact list. If you only want specific people to be able to call the Gabb Phone, for example, then you can easily set up that system with Gabb Guard.

Other Gabb Guard features include:

Works in the background, so your child stays protected from spam and profanity without ever needing to enable the filter

24/7 emergency access, allowing first responders to reach your child on their Gabb Phone regardless of the type of call filtration you’re using

Advanced smart filtration to block innuendo, slang, and profanity (even intentionally misspelled profanity) that comes over text

Creates the safest phone in the world, empowering parents and kids with the power of technology without open access to the dangers of the internet

Gabb Watch 2

Gabb Wireless also offers a product called the Gabb Watch 2. That smartwatch provides similar features to the smartphone, allowing kids to use all of the features of a smartphone without having unrestricted access to the internet, social media, or app store.

The Gabb Watch 2 has features like:

Velcro bands, style bands, and screen protector

Nine essential apps

Up to 25 contacts

Lock mode scheduling

Pre-activated and ready to use out of the box

SOS button

Step counting and task management

Voice messaging

Like the Gabb Phone, the Gabb Watch 2 has active GPS tracking. It also has step counting – a feature not available on the Gabb Phone.

You can use the Gabb Watch 2’s active GPS tracking to set up customizable safe zones. You can get an alert when a child leaves the safe zone, for example, or re-enters the safe zone. If you want to get notified when your child leaves school and arrives at home, for example, then you can do that.

You pay $149.99 for the Gabb Watch 2, then pay $9.99 to $19.99 monthly for a subscription, depending on your subscription option.

Gabb Phone Plus

Gabb Wireless also offers an improved version of its Gabb Phone called the Gabb Phone Plus. It’s designed for children ages 13 to 18 and has more features and connectivity than the original.

The most noticeable difference with the Gabb Phone Plus is that Samsung – not ZTE, makes it. It’s a premium, Samsung-quality device with a crisp, vibrant display. The phone comes with pre-installed apps. And Gabb Wireless aims to allow safe, manually-approved, third-party apps on the device soon.

Core features of the Gabb Phone Plus include:

Premium, Samsung quality

Crisp, vibrant, 5.83″ edge-to-edge Infinity Display

Safe, third-party apps coming soon

It comes pre-installed with 13 safe apps with expanded functionality compared to the Gabb Phone

More accessibility but with the same restrictions

5mp front camera and 8mp back camera for vibrant and clear images

The Gabb Phone Plus includes nationwide talk and text, GPS tracking, and other perks.

The pre-installed apps on the Gabb Phone Plus include Gabb Music, Gabb Messenger, Contacts, Camera, Gallery, Notes, Calendar, Calculator, Clock, Gabb Cloud, My Files, and Settings.

The goal of the Gabb Phone Plus is to give kids more functionality and connectivity but with the same safety restrictions as the original. The Gabb Phone Plus has a customizable lock screen and app layout, a growing list of safe and curated apps, exclusive access to Gabb Music Plus, and more.

At the same time, the Gabb Phone Plus has the same restrictions as the original, including no internet, no social media, and no games.

The Gabb Phone Plus costs $199.99 and has higher subscription fees than the original. In exchange for added features, you pay more upfront per month.

Here’s how pricing breaks down for the Gabb Phone Plus:

Gabb Phone Plus: $199.99

2 Year Contract: $22.99 per month

1 Year Contract: $24.99 per month

No Contract: $29.99 per month

Gabb Music

Gabb Wireless has launched a music streaming platform called Gabb Music. The platform’s goal is to “stream hits, not explicits.” It’s like Spotify but designed from the ground up to be child-friendly.

Core features of Gabb Music include:

The most extensive clean music library in the world, build on the safest kids’ phones in the world

Features songs from every era and multiple genres

No explicit lyrics or innuendo

Free trial available

Curated from millions of songs

No bleeps – just beats (Gabb Music doesn’t bleep out explicit lyrics; it only features clean music)

Today’s music streaming platforms are primarily built for adults and have kids as an afterthought. Although some have child-friendly options, most are focused mainly on adults and make it easy for kids to access explicit music. On the other hand, Gabb Music was designed to be child-friendly from the ground up, giving kids safe music at their fingertips.

To create Gabb Music, Gabb Wireless used a proprietary process to scan millions of songs. The company used LyricFind’s LyricIQ, for example, along with its proprietary technology to build the world’s most extensive library of child-friendly music.

You can exclusively download the Gabb Music and Gabb Music Plus apps on your Gabb Phone or Gabb Phone Plus. Parents can log into the My Account screen to sign up for Gabb Music or Gabb Music Plus, then add the service directly to the phone.

Today, Gabb Wireless offers two Gabb Music experiences: Gabb Music and Gabb Music Plus:

Gabb Music

$4.99 per month

30-day free trial

Pre-set curated mixes

Massive library of clean songs across all music genres

Like and dislike tracks

Requires Wi-Fi

Limit of 6 skips and repeats per 3 hours

Gabb Music Plus

$9.99 per month

Not currently available but coming soon

Pre-set curated mixes

Massive library of clean songs across all music genres

Like and dislike tracks

Requires Wi-Fi

Unlimited skip and repeat tracks

Create your playlists

Download your music

Search songs and artists

Gabb Life

Gabb Wireless has launched an online platform called Gabb Life to connect with its target audience: kids.

Gabb Life has launched a range of contests over the last year, including competitions to find global Gabb ambassadors. The company held five contests and gave away $35,000 in prizes between 2021 and 2022.

Kids can also browse Gabb Wireless products through the Gabb Life online platform.

Gabb Cloud

Gabb Wireless is also branching into the cloud storage space with Gabb Cloud. The company offers safe cloud storage for Gabb devices, with 10GB of data priced at $0.99 per month.

Critical features of Gabb Cloud include:

Digital backup to store your kid’s data safely and securely in the cloud

Protect your kid’s favorite memories and preferred settings with automatic data backup

10GB of data for $0.99 per month

Easily add Gabb Cloud to your Gabb Phone or Gabb Phone Plus

Recover contacts and settings no matter what happens to your phone with seamless backups

Manage current and future Gabb devices

The Gabb Cloud functions similarly to other cloud storage solutions, making it easy to backup settings and contacts, recover your phone at any point, and store extra photos and data.

Gabb Wireless Accessories

In addition to the products and services above, Gabb Wireless offers accessories, speakers, cases, earbuds, and more. Other Gabb Wireless accessories include:

Velcro Watch Bands

The Gabb Velcro Watch Bands are available in five colors, making it easy to customize your Gabb Watch 2 to match your style. The bands are designed so even the tiniest hand can easily take on the watch and pull it off.

Velcro Watch Bands Price: $12.99

Gabb Phone Plus Screen Protector

You can buy a screen protector for your Gabb Phone Plus, giving you worry-free protection for the device. The screen protector is as smooth as the original screen while protecting it from impacts and resisting fingerprints and smudges.

Gabb Phone Plus Screen Protector Price: $14.99

Gabb Blast Speaker

Gabb Wireless has launched a portable speaker called the Gabb Blast Speaker. You can take your music with you wherever you go, spreading 360-degree sound with hands-free versatility and convenient portability. The speaker is available in three colors, blue, black, and silver.

Gabb Blast Speaker Price: $49.99

Gabb Phone Plus Rugged Case

The Gabb Phone Plus Rugged Case features a hard shell for extra protection against drops and scuffs. It’s available in four colors: pink, blue, black, and silver.

Gabb Phone Plus Rugged Case Price: $19.99

Gabb Phone Plus Slim Case

Protect your Gabb Phone Plus with a slim case while personalizing it with one of four different colors.

Gabb Phone Plus Slim Case Price: $14.99

Star Wars Bands

Gabb Wireless offers Star Wars bands for the Gabb Watch 2. The bands are made by MobyFox and are available in four styles: Galactic, Darth Vader, Princess Leia, and Grogu. Each band has a QR code to download 5 to 6 MobyFace screens.

Star Wars Bands Price: $29.99

Gabb Budds

Gabb Budds are hands-free earbuds available in a wireless case. You can charge the earbuds on the go and listen to music from your Gabb Phone without worrying about tangled wires.

Gabb Budds Price: $49.99

Gabb Watch Screen Protector

Buy a screen protector for your Gabb Watch 2 to protect against scratches, spills, and bumps.

Gabb Watch Screen Protector Price: $12.99

Style Band

The Gabb Watch Style Band is available with different tong styles and strap colors, making it easy to add a unique flair to any Gabb Watch 2.

Style Band Price: $12.99

Gabb Phone Screen Protector

The Gabb Phone Screen Protector protects the original Gabb Phone from scratches, spills, and impacts.

Gabb Phone Screen Protector Price: $12.99

Gabb Phone Tough Case

Designed with a premium slim fit, the Gabb Phone Tough Case is an extra-rugged case for the original Gabb Phone.

Gabb Phone Tough Case Price: $14.99

Gabb Phone Slim Case

Gabb Phone Slim Case Price: $12.99

The Gabb Phone Slim Case is a slimmer version of the original to protect your Gabb Phone. It’s available in multiple colors.

You can buy all accessories through the Gabb Wireless online store.

Gabb Wireless Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Parents love Gabb Wireless for allowing their kids to stay connected without giving them full, unrestricted access to the internet and all it entails.

The Gabb Wireless website also features reviews from kids, including kids who like the features of the phones, watches, and entertainment options.

Here are some of the reviews left by parents and kids on the official website:

Reviews from Kids

Kids like the Gabb Phones and Gabb Watch 2 and how the devices work, praising them for giving them access to a modern device at any age. Reviews include:

Kids like Gabb Wireless products for letting them stay in touch with family while being able to focus on tasks

Kids like specific features on the Gabb Phone Plus, including the high-quality camera

Many kids compare the Gabb Phone Plus to an iPhone, claiming it’s easy to use and text

Many kids like the idea that their phone is protected; they can use them without direct parental supervision, while parents have the peace of mind that their child is protected.

There are multiple positive reviews for the Gabb Phone Plus camera, including positive comments about the filters and quality.

Some kids like using the Gabb Phone Plus’s calendar to plan homework and other parts of their schedule

Overall, the official Gabb Wireless website has plenty of positive reviews from kids between 9 and 15 years who enjoy using the Gabb Phone Plus and other Gabb Wireless services.

Reviews from Parents

Parents are impressed with Gabb Wireless’s products and services. They like that Gabb Wireless lets their kids stay protected without exposing them to the dangers of the internet.

Here are some of the reviews from parents featured on the official website:

One mom claims the Gabb Phone Plus has “filled a void” in the phone industry that desperately needed to be filled, giving kids a way to connect without having unrestricted access to the internet

Gabb Wireless also has positive teachers’ reviews, with some praising Gabb Wireless for keeping children safe.

Many parents like the peace of mind that they can contact their child anytime by phone or text; many also like the idea that the phone can build positive communication habits between parents, friends, kids, and relatives.

Parents are impressed with the quality of the device, including the camera and other features on the phone.

Overall, parents like Gabb Wireless products for solving a crucial problem in the phone space, allowing them to buy a fully functional phone for their children without worrying about accessing restricted content on the internet.

About Gabb Wireless

Gabb Wireless was founded to be more than just a cellular network. The company describes itself as “A movement to connect kids to what matters most with safe technology solutions.”

Gabb Wireless has helped 50,000+ families stay connected while eliminating more than 1 million distractions. Gabb Wireless is based in the United States.

You can contact Gabb Wireless via the following:

Email: support@gabbwireless.com

Phone: 1 (385) 235-6646

Mailing Address: 4101 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, UT 84043, United States

Gabb Wireless Final Word

Gabb Wireless is a Utah-based technology company offering smartphones and smartwatches for kids.

With the Gabb Phone, Gabb Phone Plus, and Gabb Watch 2, Gabb Wireless has created technology products specifically for kids. The phones and watches cannot access the internet, social media, or the app store, but they come with cameras, GPS tracking, and other modern features.

Visit the official website to learn more about Gabb Wireless or to buy a Gabb device today.